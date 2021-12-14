The best golf courses to close in 2021

The pandemic golf boom continued its head of steam in 2021, throwing a lifeline to hundreds of courses that were on the brink just a couple years ago.

That doesn't mean everybody made it. The National Golf Foundation reported in June that its database verification team had found that roughly 60 18-hole equivalents had closed, a 46% drop from the same time last year. It projected about 100 18HEQs to close by the end of the year, roughly 0.7% of America's total supply.

Courses closed for the same reasons they always do: An owner not fully invested in golf or who wanted to cash in on the land, competition from neighboring clubs, a poor product, etc. A couple island favorites even went into some sort of pandemic hibernation due to fewer tourists. Both Puakea on Kauai and the White Witch in Jamaica closed in 2020 and haven't reopened yet. It's unclear when they will reopen.

No destination has seen more courses fall by the wayside the past decade than Myrtle Beach, S.C. Unfortunately, the Grand Strand lost two more popular choices to lead our annual list of the most notable permanent course closures.

