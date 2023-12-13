Top 10 U.S. golf courses to close in 2023

Not even a strong golf economy could save dozens of golf courses from closing this year.

Golf rounds in the United States through October are up 3.3 percent in 2023 compared to 2022, according to Golf Datatech, which surveys thousands of courses to track the health of the game.

Even so, golf courses of all sizes and pedigrees - resort courses, short courses, nine-hole courses, country clubs - closed for various reasons this year. Proposed new housing projects continue to be the no. 1 enemy of golf courses around the country. The 27-hole Gilbertsville Golf Club in Pennsylvania, the nine-hole Spotswood course at Golden Horseshoe Golf Club in Virginia and Maplecrest Country Club in Wisconsin are just a few that have all been sold off for redevelopment.

Annual golf course closures have soared past 100 every year since the Great Recession started in 2006. The National Golf Foundation reported in March that the equivalent of 105 18-holes courses closed in 2022, a 62% decrease from the peak of the supply correction in 2019. Then in April, the NGF noted that this trend of heavy closures in the golf industry is likely "coming to and end".

"Since 2006, there’s been a net decline of about 2,200 18-hole equivalent courses, or roughly 13% of the world’s richest national supply," the NGF wrote in its April e-newsletter. "But consider that over the same period 550+ new 18-HEQ courses opened, 1,500+ reconstructions and/or major renovations were completed (and) 250+ golf courses were ‘resurrected’".

Most of the golf course closings these days are in communities where land is ripe for redevelopment or they are lower-end public courses that struggle financially because they're located in remote areas or in an oversaturated market. These golf courses are affordable and convenient for locals, but most die-hard players won't put up with their mismanagement, lack of amenities or aging facilities. The renovated, redesigned or resurrected courses and new clubs replacing them are a significant upgrade in most cases.

Here are the 10 best golf courses to close in 2023: