Dorset Golf Guide
Dorset Golf Courses
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Blandford Forum, North DorsetSemi-Private4.2749360614122
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Bridport, West DorsetPrivate4.6173786745119
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Broadstone, PoolePrivate5.03
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Lytchett Matravers, PurbeckSemi-Private4.1936773066218
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Dorchester, West DorsetPrivate4.888888888923
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Wimborne, East DorsetPrivate
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Charminster, West DorsetPublic4.02
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Verwood, East DorsetSemi-Private4.4140645627130
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Verwood, East DorsetSemi-Private3.51890756327
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Christchurch, ChristchurchPublic
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Ferndown, East DorsetResort2.486215538882
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Ferndown, East DorsetSemi-Private/Resort3.444645550585
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Ferndown, East DorsetSemi-Private
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Ferndown, East DorsetSemi-Private
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Sherborne, West DorsetSemi-Private
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Halstock, West DorsetSemi-Private
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Christchurch, ChristchurchSemi-Private4.014705882415
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Swanage, PurbeckSemi-Private
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Swanage, PurbeckSemi-Private4.330316742167
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Bournemouth, South East DorsetSemi-Private
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Lyme Regis, West DorsetSemi-Private4.344827586229
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Dorchester, DorsetPrivate4.413865546244
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Ringwood, New ForestPublic/Municipal4.225806451631
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Poole, PooleSemi-Private
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Hurn, ChristchurchSemi-Private4.296424452171
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Bournemouth, South East DorsetSemi-Private3.5586234494263
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Bournemouth, South East DorsetSemi-Private4.132352941211
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Bournemouth, South East DorsetPublic3.5255049388191
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Woodlands, East DorsetPrivate
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Sherborne, West DorsetPrivate4.54
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Bournemouth, South East DorsetPublic5.01
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Bournemouth, South East DorsetPublic
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Sturminster Marshall, East DorsetSemi-Private4.52
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Bournemouth, BournemouthResort3.575322812151
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Wareham, PurbeckResort
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Wareham, PurbeckResort
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Wareham, PurbeckResort
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Christchurch, ChristchurchPublic
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Wareham, PurbeckSemi-Private3.818642970596
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Weymouth, Weymouth and PortlandPublic
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Weymouth, Weymouth and PortlandPrivate4.67361628287
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Yeovil, South SomersetPrivate
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Yeovil, South SomersetPrivate1.01
Golf Courses Near Dorset
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Salisbury, WiltshireSemi-Private5.08
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Ringwood, New ForestPrivate
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Burley, New ForestSemi-Private4.361344537811
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Henstridge, South SomersetPublic
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New Forest, HampshireResort
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New Milton, HampshirePublic2.55
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New Milton, New ForestPrivate
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New Milton, New ForestPrivate
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New Milton, New ForestPrivate
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Netherhampton, WiltshirePrivate