Suffolk Golf Guide
Suffolk Golf Courses
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Aldeburgh, Suffolk CoastalSemi-Private
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Aldeburgh, Suffolk CoastalSemi-Private
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Ipswich, IpswichPublic
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Beccles, WaveneySemi-Private2.617647058820
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Bramford, Mid SuffolkPublic
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Lakenheath, Forest HeathPrivate/Military
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Raydon, IpswichSemi-Private4.561838853244
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Bungay, WaveneyPrivate4.383193277347
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Fornham All Saints, St EdmundsburyPrivate
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Fornham All Saints, St EdmundsburySemi-Private4.397860962622
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Clare, St EdmundsburyPublic
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Stuston, Mid SuffolkSemi-Private
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Brandon, SuffolkPublic
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Felixstowe, Suffolk CoastalPrivate
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Felixstowe, Suffolk CoastalPrivate
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Flempton, St EdmundsburyPrivate
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Witnesham, IpswichPrivate3.758
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Witnesham, IpswichSemi-Private
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Halesworth, WaveneySemi-Private
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Halesworth, WaveneySemi-Private
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Haverhill, St EdmundsburySemi-Private4.586206896629
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Hinton, SaxmundhamResort
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Hintlesham, BaberghSemi-Private
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Ipswich, IpswichPrivate
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Ipswich, IpswichPrivate
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Newmarket, Forest HeathSemi-Private
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Newton Green, BaberghPrivate4.351063829881
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Newton Green, BaberghPrivate
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Sudbury, BaberghPublic
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Carlton Colville, WaveneySemi-Private4.482843137369
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Carlton Colville, WaveneyPublic
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Worlington, Forest HeathPrivate
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Ipswich, IpswichSemi-Private4.01
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Woodbridge, Suffolk CoastalSemi-Private4.333333333321
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Southwold, WaveneyPrivate4.45
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Melton, Suffolk CoastalPrivate
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Ipswich, IpswichPrivate
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Leavenheath, BaberghResort3.65
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Leavenheath, BaberghResort4.04
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Stonham Aspal, Mid SuffolkPublic2.79411764714
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Stowmarket, SuffolkSemi-Private
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Suffolk, SuffolkSemi-Private
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Fornham St. Genevieve, SuffolkResort2.612798965745
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Aldeburgh, Suffolk CoastalResort4.06
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Melton, Suffolk CoastalResort3.928041486957
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Waldringfield, Suffolk CoastalSemi-Private5.02
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Beck Row, Forest HeathSemi-Private
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Woodbridge, Suffolk CoastalPrivate
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Woodbridge, Suffolk CoastalPrivate
Golf Courses Near Suffolk
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Parkeston, TendringPrivate
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Colchester, ColchesterPrivate3.754
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Colchester, ColchesterSemi-Private
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Colchester, ColchesterSemi-Private3.953418027848
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Thetford, BrecklandSemi-Private2.67857142869
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Colchester, ColchesterSemi-Private
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Frinton-on-Sea, TendringPrivate/Resort3.480392156910
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Earls Colne, BraintreeSemi-Private4.258823529465
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Frinton-on-Sea, TendringPrivate/Resort3.38095238114
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Wymondham, NorfolkPublic