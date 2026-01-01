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Lexington Golf Guide

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Lexington
Courses: 48
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Lexington Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Lexington

Lexington Golf Resorts

  • Griffin Gate GC: #17
    Lexington Griffin Gate Marriott Resort & Spa
    Lexington, Kentucky
    The Lexington Griffin Gate Marriott Golf Resort & Spa is Kentucky's premier golf resort thanks to a first-class hotel and golf course located in Bluegrass Country. The Marriott features rooms and suites with Tempur-Pedic beds, marble bathrooms and fine amenities. There's a full spa, meeting rooms, a 24-hour fitness center with indoor and outdoor…

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