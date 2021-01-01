Home / Courses / World / USA / Oregon

Bend Golf Guide

Featured Destination

Sunriver Woodlands #16
Bend
Courses: 26
Reviews: 1984
Central Oregon has been ranked among the top 50 golf destinations in the world, and Bend is a big reason why. With an average of 300 days of sunshine per year, low humidity and cool evenings, this mountain community is the perfect playground for outdoor enthusiasts, especially golfers. Of the more than two dozen courses in Bend, Pronghorn Golf Club is likely the most famous.
Explore

Bend Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Bend

Bend Golf Resorts

  • Nicklaus Course at Pronghorn: #13
    Pronghorn Resort & Golf Club
    Bend, Oregon
    Located in the Central Oregon town of Bend, Pronghorn Resort is a high desert escape amidst 640 acres of juniper forest. This resort and residential community has two 18-hole championship golf courses, the Nicklaus and Fazio. The Fazio is only available to members and their guests, while the Nicklaus can be played by resort guests. The golf club…
  • Tetherow GC
    Tetherow Resort
    Bend, Oregon
    Tetherow Resort opened in 2008 in Bend, Oregon, and is one of the area's signature resort properties. This residential community and members club has a 50-room lodge as well as cabin rentals up to five bedrooms large onsite. The golf course was designed by David McLay Kidd and features rugged bunkering, large greens and undulating holes. It has…

See Also

Travel Deals

Articles, Galleries & Videos

Now Reading
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me