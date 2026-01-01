Palm Springs Golf Guide
Featured Destination
Courses: 114
Reviews: 58800
The Coachella Valley -- a desert oasis framed by the Santa Rosa Mountains two hours east of Los Angeles -- becomes a hotbed of activity in winter thanks to more than 100 golf courses. Top clubs compete by catering to a customer's every need, including complimentary valet parking. When the mercury rises in summer, the green fees drop and the crowds disappear.
Palm Springs Golf Courses
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Palm Springs, CaliforniaPrivate
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Palm Springs, CaliforniaPublic4.80652611921219
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Palm Springs, CaliforniaResort4.42428453781631
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Palm Springs, CaliforniaResort4.73021324882116
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Palm Springs, CaliforniaResort3.8676646031738
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Palm Springs, CaliforniaPrivate
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Palm Springs, CaliforniaResort4.01498933261577
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Palm Springs, CaliforniaPrivate
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Palm Springs, CaliforniaPublic5.01
Golf Courses Near Palm Springs
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Cathedral City, CaliforniaPublic/Resort4.18518275422247
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Cathedral City, CaliforniaPublic/Resort4.30666584261146
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Cathedral City, CaliforniaPrivate/Resort
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Cathedral City, CaliforniaResort3.55369221211600
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Cathedral City, CaliforniaPrivate/Resort
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Cathedral City, CaliforniaPrivate/Resort
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Cathedral City, CaliforniaPrivate/Resort
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Cathedral City, CaliforniaPrivate/Resort
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Cathedral City, CaliforniaSemi-Private4.4162315576756
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Rancho Mirage, CaliforniaPrivate4.520
See Also
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15 courses | 11056 reviews
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1 course | 20 reviews
Travel Deals
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Travel OffersPalm Springs, CACLICK BELOW
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Travel OffersPalm Springs, CACLICK BELOW