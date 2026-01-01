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Palm Springs Golf Guide

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Palm Springs
Courses: 114
Reviews: 58800
The Coachella Valley -- a desert oasis framed by the Santa Rosa Mountains two hours east of Los Angeles -- becomes a hotbed of activity in winter thanks to more than 100 golf courses. Top clubs compete by catering to a customer's every need, including complimentary valet parking. When the mercury rises in summer, the green fees drop and the crowds disappear.
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