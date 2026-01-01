Cathedral City Golf Guide
Cathedral City Golf Courses
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Cathedral City, CaliforniaResort3.55369221211600
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Cathedral City, CaliforniaPublic/Resort4.18518275422247
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Cathedral City, CaliforniaPublic/Resort4.30666584261146
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Cathedral City, CaliforniaSemi-Private4.4162315576756
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Cathedral City, CaliforniaPrivate/Resort
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Cathedral City, CaliforniaPrivate/Resort
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Cathedral City, CaliforniaPrivate/Resort
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Cathedral City, CaliforniaPrivate/Resort
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Cathedral City, CaliforniaPrivate/Resort
Golf Courses Near Cathedral City
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Palm Springs, CaliforniaResort3.8676646031738
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Palm Springs, CaliforniaPublic4.80652611921219
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Palm Springs, CaliforniaResort4.01498933261577
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Palm Springs, CaliforniaPrivate
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Palm Springs, CaliforniaPublic5.01
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Rancho Mirage, CaliforniaPrivate
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Rancho Mirage, CaliforniaResort/Public4.10405460483099
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Rancho Mirage, CaliforniaResort/Public3.49718942162440
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Rancho Mirage, CaliforniaPrivate
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Rancho Mirage, CaliforniaPrivate
Cathedral City Golf Resorts
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Cathedral City, CaliforniaThe DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Golf Resort Palm Springs looks out upon its 27-hole golf course and the San Jacinto Mountains. An Olympic-sized pool cools guests during the summer months. Besides the two restaurants and a spa, the resort is minutes from all the upscale shopping and attractions of the Coachella Valley.
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Cathedral City, CaliforniaGuests of the Cimarron Golf Resort will be comfortable at the Staybridge Suites Cathedral City, an extended-stay hotel that is the perfect alternative to corporate apartments or restrictive vacation rentals. All 197 units include a full-sized fridge, microwave, stovetop and dishwasher. A Raintree Vacation Club with two bedroom condos and the…
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Cathedral City, CaliforniaThe Desert Oasis by Welk Resorts capitalizes on year-round sunshine with pools (an adult-only lap pool and resort pool) and the adjacent Cathedral Canyon Golf and Tennis Club. The one-bedroom villas come with a sleeper sofa for a family of four and a patio/balcony. A fitness center, activities center for kids and spa all impress. The course…
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Travel Deals
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Travel OffersPalm Springs, CACLICK BELOW
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Travel OffersPalm Springs, CACLICK BELOW