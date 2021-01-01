Home / Courses / World / USA / California

  • Desert Princess CC
    DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Golf Resort Palm Springs
    Cathedral City, California
    The DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Golf Resort Palm Springs looks out upon its 27-hole golf course and the San Jacinto Mountains. An Olympic-sized pool cools guests during the summer months. Besides the two restaurants and a spa, the resort is minutes from all the upscale shopping and attractions of the Coachella Valley.  
  • Cimarron GC - Boulder
    Cimarron Golf Resort
    Cathedral City, California
    Guests of the Cimarron Golf Resort will be comfortable at the Staybridge Suites Cathedral City, an extended-stay hotel that is the perfect alternative to corporate apartments or restrictive vacation rentals. All 197 units include a full-sized fridge, microwave, stovetop and dishwasher. A Raintree Vacation Club with two bedroom condos and the…
  • Cathedral Canyon GC
    Desert Oasis by Welk Resorts
    Cathedral City, California
    The Desert Oasis by Welk Resorts capitalizes on year-round sunshine with pools (an adult-only lap pool and resort pool) and the adjacent Cathedral Canyon Golf and Tennis Club. The one-bedroom villas come with a sleeper sofa for a family of four and a patio/balcony. A fitness center, activities center for kids and spa all impress. The course…

