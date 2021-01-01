Cathedral City Golf Guide
Cathedral City Golf Courses
Cathedral City, CaliforniaResort3.5507529412588
Cathedral City, CaliforniaPublic/Resort4.1696294118890
Cathedral City, CaliforniaPublic/Resort4.2664823529355
Cathedral City, CaliforniaSemi-Private4.1382764706350
Cathedral City, CaliforniaPrivate/Resort
Cathedral City, CaliforniaPrivate/Resort
Cathedral City, CaliforniaPrivate/Resort
Cathedral City, CaliforniaPrivate/Resort
Cathedral City, CaliforniaPrivate/Resort
Golf Courses Near Cathedral City
Palm Springs, CaliforniaResort3.8608411765710
Palm Springs, CaliforniaPublic4.58638823531188
Palm Springs, CaliforniaResort3.8065705882680
Palm Springs, CaliforniaPrivate
Palm Springs, CaliforniaPublic
Rancho Mirage, CaliforniaPrivate4.775411764720
Rancho Mirage, CaliforniaResort/Public4.3483352941950
Rancho Mirage, CaliforniaResort/Public4.2645823529866
Palm Springs, CaliforniaPublic2.4597176471465
Rancho Mirage, CaliforniaPrivate4.775411764720
Cathedral City Golf Resorts
Cathedral City, CaliforniaThe DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Golf Resort Palm Springs looks out upon its 27-hole golf course and the San Jacinto Mountains. An Olympic-sized pool cools guests during the summer months. Besides the two restaurants and a spa, the resort is minutes from all the upscale shopping and attractions of the Coachella Valley.
Cathedral City, CaliforniaGuests of the Cimarron Golf Resort will be comfortable at the Staybridge Suites Cathedral City, an extended-stay hotel that is the perfect alternative to corporate apartments or restrictive vacation rentals. All 197 units include a full-sized fridge, microwave, stovetop and dishwasher. A Raintree Vacation Club with two bedroom condos and the…
Cathedral City, CaliforniaThe Desert Oasis by Welk Resorts capitalizes on year-round sunshine with pools (an adult-only lap pool and resort pool) and the adjacent Cathedral Canyon Golf and Tennis Club. The one-bedroom villas come with a sleeper sofa for a family of four and a patio/balcony. A fitness center, activities center for kids and spa all impress. The course…
