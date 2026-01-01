Home / Courses / World / USA / Wisconsin

Elkhorn Golf Guide

Elkhorn Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Elkhorn

Elkhorn Golf Resorts

  • Alpine Valley Resort
    Alpine Valley Resort
    Elkhorn, Wisconsin
    The Alpine Valley Resort in Elkhorn is located in the Kettle Moraine of southeast Wisconsin along the banks of Sugar Creek. The resort is comprised of 120 motel rooms and four suites, including a bride-and-groom suite, indoor and outdoor pools and hot tubs and a game room. It touts “Wisconsin’s #1 award-winning mountain bike trails”, along with…

See Also

Articles, Galleries & Videos

Now Reading
Search Near Me