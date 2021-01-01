Courses: 27 Reviews: 1181

Wisconsin Dells calls itself the water park capital of the world and a great place for family vacations, but there is plenty of golf to lure foursomes, too. The area's tall pines and rock outcroppings provide perfect backdrops for dramatic golf terrain. You get a hint of the landscape through the courses' names: Wild Rock Golf Club at the Wilderness, Cold Water Canyon at Chula Vista Resort, the family friendly, nine-hole Fairfield Hills, or the 27-hole Trappers Turn Golf Club. The area presents a unique opportunity to divide your daily wardrobe between golf shoes, swim suits and zip-line safety harnesses. Wisconsin Dells goes for sensory overload with entertainment choices ranging from comedy clubs, magic shows, an FX theater, a drive-in, water-ski shows and circuses. If you want something quieter, spend some time fishing on Lake Delton, parasailing on the Wisconsin River or paddling Mirror Lake. The dining is as diverse as the entertainment, with more than 200 restaurants. A must-visit is the Ishnala Supper Club set in the woods next to Mirror Lake. For more casual dining, try spots like Monk's Bar and Grill, or High Rock Café. The Cheese Factory Restaurant's vegetarian cookbook is a top seller on the Internet. If you're really hungry, Kaminski Brothers Chop House is known for huge portions. Accommodation choices include hotels, condos, lakeside houses, campers or tents. Wisconsin Dells has more hotel rooms than any other city in Wisconsin, numbering more than 8,000. It also has 19 campgrounds with nearly 3,200 campsites. Once you've "toured" a few golf courses and other attractions, wander farther and explore the Wisconsin Dells area via horseback, jet ski, tour boat, train, or a "duck." There are many reasons the area's canyons and lakes have been drawing visitors for more than 150 years. Water parks and great golf courses are only the latest.