Wisconsin Dells Golf Guide
Wisconsin Dells calls itself the water park capital of the world and a great place for family vacations, but there is plenty of golf to lure foursomes, too. The area's tall pines and rock outcroppings provide perfect backdrops for dramatic golf terrain. You get a hint of the landscape through the courses' names: Wild Rock Golf Club at the Wilderness, Cold Water Canyon at Chula Vista Resort, the family friendly, nine-hole Fairfield Hills, or the 27-hole Trappers Turn Golf Club. The area presents a unique opportunity to divide your daily wardrobe between golf shoes, swim suits and zip-line safety harnesses. Wisconsin Dells goes for sensory overload with entertainment choices ranging from comedy clubs, magic shows, an FX theater, a drive-in, water-ski shows and circuses. If you want something quieter, spend some time fishing on Lake Delton, parasailing on the Wisconsin River or paddling Mirror Lake. The dining is as diverse as the entertainment, with more than 200 restaurants. A must-visit is the Ishnala Supper Club set in the woods next to Mirror Lake. For more casual dining, try spots like Monk's Bar and Grill, or High Rock Café. The Cheese Factory Restaurant's vegetarian cookbook is a top seller on the Internet. If you're really hungry, Kaminski Brothers Chop House is known for huge portions. Accommodation choices include hotels, condos, lakeside houses, campers or tents. Wisconsin Dells has more hotel rooms than any other city in Wisconsin, numbering more than 8,000. It also has 19 campgrounds with nearly 3,200 campsites. Once you've "toured" a few golf courses and other attractions, wander farther and explore the Wisconsin Dells area via horseback, jet ski, tour boat, train, or a "duck." There are many reasons the area's canyons and lakes have been drawing visitors for more than 150 years. Water parks and great golf courses are only the latest.
Wisconsin Dells Golf Resorts
Wisconsin Dells, WisconsinDon’t let the name Christmas Mountain Village trick you. This Wisconsin Dells favorite is a premier getaway all year round, summer for golf on its 27 holes and winter for groomed downhill and cross-country skiing. There’s a wealth of amenities through the property: Four outdoor pools and hot tubs, an indoor pool with a slide, courts for…
Wisconsin Dells, WisconsinThe Wilderness is the premier golf and waterpark destination in the Wisconsin Dells. The Wilderness Hotel & Golf Resort features 444 guest rooms, 40 vacation villas, 76 condos and 35 cabins. Nearby, the Wilderness on the Lake includes 108 luxury two- and three-bedrooms overlooking Lake Delton, and Glacier Canyon Lodge features 460 upscale condo…
Wisconsin Dells, WisconsinChula Vista Resort in the Wisconsin Dells provides the best of both worlds for families and golfers. The kids will love the more than 200,000-square-feet of waterparks, while parents can appreciate the pampering of a world-class spa, the chophouse and 18-hole golf course. Groups of all sizes can relax in guestrooms, villas, suites or condos, some…
