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Jamaica Golf Guide

Jamaica Golf Courses

Jamaica Golf Resorts

  • Iberostar Rose Hall - beach
    Rose Hall
    Montego Bay, Jamaica
    Rose Hall features multiple hotels to choose from during your stay: The Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa and multiple Iberostar options, including the Iberostar Grand Rose Hall, the Iberostar Selection Rose Hall Suites and the Iberostar Rose Hall Beach. The Iberostar chain of hotels is based on tiers. If you're a guest at the highest tier, the Grand,…
  • Half Moon GC: #6
    Half Moon Jamaica
    St. James, Montego Bay
    Half Moon features three different accommodation experiences: Eclipse at Half Moon, Founders Cove at Half Moon, or Rose Hall Villas at Half Moon. No matter which you opt for, all are set along two miles of beachfront and offer easy access to resort amenities. Enjoy culinary masterclasses, family adventures, an equestrian center, water sports,…
  • The Tryall Club - 4th
    The Tryall Club
    Montego Bay, Jamaica
    The Tryall Club offers fully-staffed, private villas on 2,200 acres of natural beauty in Montego Bay, surrounded by gardens and ocean views. Enjoy casual dining at the beach restaurant and grill or private fine dining from a selection of spots on property. The Tryall Club, equipped with a golf academy and coastal tee shots, used to host the PGA…
  • Runaway Bay Golf Club
    Jewel Paradise Cove Resort
    Runaway Bay, Jamaica
    Jewel Paradise Cove is an adults-only all-inclusive resort in Runaway Bay offering rooms and suites complete with private balconies overlooking the resort and the Caribbean. Dining options are plentiful, whether you're looking to swim up to a bar to get drinks, enjoy the flavors of Jamaica at a casual cafe or indulge in an upscale waterfront…
  • Sandals-Ochi-pool.jpg
    Sandals Ochi
    Ocho Rios, Jamaica
    Sandals Ochi is an adults-only, all-inclusive resort that offers both adventure and relaxation. Guests may enjoy snorkeling, water and land sports, a beach club, speakeasy, adventure tours, fitness center and spa while staying in one of the resort's rooms and suites that offer stunning views, private pools and butler service. The Upton Estates…
  • Sandals-Royal-Plantation-overview.jpg
    Sandals Royal Plantation
    Ocho Rios, Jamaica
    Sandals Royal Plantation is a small, relaxed, adults-only, all-inclusive resort offering all-butler service during your stay. Expect roaming peacocks and authentic Jamaican culture as you stay in one of the resort's 74 suites or villas, all equipped with private outdoor pools. The property also features two bars and five restaurants ranging from…
  • Manchester Club
    Golf View Hotel
    Mandeville, Jamaica
    The Golf View Hotel sits adjacent to the oldest golf course in Jamaica and the Caribbean, the nine-hole Manchester Club by Stanley Thompson. Stay in one of the property's 75 rooms and experience award-winning hospitality. Golf View also features conference room space, a spa, an outdoor pool and a restaurant and bar.
  • Sandals-Dunns-River-aerial.jpg
    Sandals Dunn's River
    Ocho Rios, Jamaica
    Sandals Dunn's River is the newest resort in Ocho Rios offering an all-inclusive adults-only getaway. Guests may enjoy intimate suites and rooms with stunning Caribbean views, outdoor and river pools, open-air terraces or private balconies, and personal butler service. All-inclusive packages allow unlimited dining at the property's 12 restaurants…

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