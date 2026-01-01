Jamaica Golf Guide
Jamaica Golf Courses
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Kingston, Saint AndrewSemi-Private4.362811791416
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Montego Bay, Saint JamesResort4.481665393476
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Kingston, Saint AndrewPrivate3.01
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Montego Bay, Saint JamesResort4.45
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Mandeville, ManchesterPrivate0.00
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Westmoreland, CornwallPublic0.00
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Ocho Rios, Saint AnnResort4.757
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Montego Bay, Saint JamesResort/Private4.66666666673
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Rose Hall, Saint JamesResort3.81376140243
Jamaica Golf Resorts
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Montego Bay, JamaicaRose Hall features multiple hotels to choose from during your stay: The Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa and multiple Iberostar options, including the Iberostar Grand Rose Hall, the Iberostar Selection Rose Hall Suites and the Iberostar Rose Hall Beach. The Iberostar chain of hotels is based on tiers. If you're a guest at the highest tier, the Grand,…
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St. James, Montego BayHalf Moon features three different accommodation experiences: Eclipse at Half Moon, Founders Cove at Half Moon, or Rose Hall Villas at Half Moon. No matter which you opt for, all are set along two miles of beachfront and offer easy access to resort amenities. Enjoy culinary masterclasses, family adventures, an equestrian center, water sports,…
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Montego Bay, JamaicaThe Tryall Club offers fully-staffed, private villas on 2,200 acres of natural beauty in Montego Bay, surrounded by gardens and ocean views. Enjoy casual dining at the beach restaurant and grill or private fine dining from a selection of spots on property. The Tryall Club, equipped with a golf academy and coastal tee shots, used to host the PGA…
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Runaway Bay, JamaicaJewel Paradise Cove is an adults-only all-inclusive resort in Runaway Bay offering rooms and suites complete with private balconies overlooking the resort and the Caribbean. Dining options are plentiful, whether you're looking to swim up to a bar to get drinks, enjoy the flavors of Jamaica at a casual cafe or indulge in an upscale waterfront…
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Ocho Rios, JamaicaSandals Ochi is an adults-only, all-inclusive resort that offers both adventure and relaxation. Guests may enjoy snorkeling, water and land sports, a beach club, speakeasy, adventure tours, fitness center and spa while staying in one of the resort's rooms and suites that offer stunning views, private pools and butler service. The Upton Estates…
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Ocho Rios, JamaicaSandals Royal Plantation is a small, relaxed, adults-only, all-inclusive resort offering all-butler service during your stay. Expect roaming peacocks and authentic Jamaican culture as you stay in one of the resort's 74 suites or villas, all equipped with private outdoor pools. The property also features two bars and five restaurants ranging from…
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Mandeville, JamaicaThe Golf View Hotel sits adjacent to the oldest golf course in Jamaica and the Caribbean, the nine-hole Manchester Club by Stanley Thompson. Stay in one of the property's 75 rooms and experience award-winning hospitality. Golf View also features conference room space, a spa, an outdoor pool and a restaurant and bar.
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Ocho Rios, JamaicaSandals Dunn's River is the newest resort in Ocho Rios offering an all-inclusive adults-only getaway. Guests may enjoy intimate suites and rooms with stunning Caribbean views, outdoor and river pools, open-air terraces or private balconies, and personal butler service. All-inclusive packages allow unlimited dining at the property's 12 restaurants…
Travel Deals
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Travel OffersJamaica, JamaicaFROM $627 (USD)
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Travel OffersJamaica, JamaicaFROM $787 (USD)
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Travel OffersSaint Lucia, Saint LuciaFROM $687 (USD)