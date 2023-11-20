Why golfers will love the new Sandals Dunn's River in Jamaica

The former Jewel Dunn's River Beach Resort & Spa has been completely transformed into the Caribbean's newest golf resort.
The Sandals Dunn's River brought the Skypool Suites concept to Jamaica for the first time.

OCHO RIOS, Jamaica - My first reaction upon seeing the SkyPool Butler Suite at the new Sandals Dunn's River was simply, 'Why would I ever leave my room?'

I had my own pool and outside tub on the balcony overlooking the resort pools and beach out to the shimmering Caribbean Sea. I had a butler who could deliver food at a moment's notice. The well-stocked mini-bar and fridge could have kept me gleefully sauced for at least a week. In the bathroom, a hot bath had already been drawn and decorated with a bouquet of roses and petals on the floor.

Skypool Suites - room at Sandals Dunn's River
The Skypool Suites at Sandals Dunn's River are spacious and offer butler service. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Sandals Dunn's River - bathroom
Sandals butlers always goes the extra mile to make guests feel welcome. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Sandals Dunn's River - balcony view
The new Sandals Dunn's River debuted May 19, 2023. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

Wisely, my wife and I did eventually leave the room to explore the Caribbean's newest golf resort and its all-inclusive restaurants, bars, water sports, recreational programming and nearby golf course.

Sandals Dunn's River is actually not brand new at all. It just looks and feels that way. Sandals used to own the property from 1991 until 2006 and then bought back the Jewel Dunn's River Beach Resort & Spa in 2020. The past three years have been spent renovating everything. The result is a modern 260-room resort that celebrated its grand opening in May 2023.

While most golfers come to Jamaica to play the incredible foursome of courses near Montego Bay - Half Moon, Tryall, Cinnamon Hill and The White Witch - it's time to consider an all-inclusive golf adventure in Ocho Rios, too.

Staying at Sandals Dunn's River

Sandals Dunn's River - beach
The beach at Sandals Dunn's River. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Sandals Dunn's River - pool
The two resort pools at Sandals Dunn's River are popular with guests. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Sandals Dunn's River - pool in the morning
A look at the resort pool at Sandals Dunn's River in the morning before it becomes full of happy guests. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Sandals Dunn's River - sailing
Complimentary sailing is a great way to stay active at a Sandals resort. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Sandals Dunn's River - gym
The gym at Sandals Dunn's River features quite a view. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Sandals Dunn's River - pool
Water volleyball is just one of the many recreational activities put on by the staff at Sandals Dunn's River. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

My first Sandals couples trip was an eye-opening experience. It was easy to see why legions of travelers are brand loyalists. Sandals offers 17 beachfront settings in Jamaica, Antigua, Saint Lucia, The Bahamas, Barbados, Grenada and Curaçao. Only a handful cater to golfers like Sandals Dunn's River.

The best part is how easy Sandals makes a Jamaican vacation from start to finish. There's a Sandals lounge at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, so resort guests can relax with a drink and snack before a luxury shuttle bus (or private transfer) begins the less-than-two-hour ride. American Airlines recently announced that new direct flights will begin operating in February twice a week from Miami to the Ian Fleming International Airport in Ocho Rios, so that's a nice new alternative.

Guests staying in a premium room receive a cell phone at check-in to keep in close contact with a butler just in case they're craving lunch at the pool or another pina colada on the beach. We may, or may not, have been guilty of such pampering.

Even more luxurious than the SkyPool Suite is a new concept called the Coyaba Sky Swim-up Rondoval Butler Suites. These standalone circular villas featuring private pools have been thoughtfully redesigned with vast open-air rooftops where guests can soak in an outdoor tub by day and go stargazing by night with a high-powered telescope.

As with any all-inclusive, the dining options make or break the stay. Not a single meal at Sandals Dunn's River disappointed. We sampled as many of the 12 restaurants as possible - the Jerk Shack, Pizzeria Isola and Galene Seaside Grill on the beach, breakfast buffet at Saltaire, small plates of Asian fusion at Banyu, oxtail sliders at Dunn's Rum Club, Latin fusion at Zuka and Greek delicacies at Edessa. Warning: the photo gallery below may cause you to gain a few pounds.

Sandals Dunn's River - food
Lunch at Sandals Dunn's River is served right on the beach. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Sandals Dunn's River - Banyu
Banyu serves small plates of Asian fusion food. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Sandals Dunn's River - Zuka
Short rib is on the menu at the Latin-fusion-inspired Zuka restaurant at Sandals Dunn's River. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Sandals Dunn's River - Dunn's Rum Club
The Dunn's Rum Club serves dozens of rums, including these three bottles for a "Taste of Jamaica". Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Sandals Dunn's River - jerk chicken
The Jerk Shack serves Jamaica's popular jerk chicken for lunch. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Edessa Greek restaurant at Sandals Dunn's River
Octopus is a popular choice at Edessa, a Greek restaurant at Sandals Dunn's River. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

Since all water sports - including Hobie Cat sailing lessons, water skiing, kayaking, tubing and more - are complimentary, Sandals visitors can be as lazy or as active as they want to be. We did our best to work off some calories by using stand up paddle boards (a great core workout), snorkeling and participating in water aerobics. The snorkeling was the best I've seen in the Caribbean. We took a glass-bottom boat to a nearby coral reef with plenty of colorful fish. Although we never went to the gym, at least we did take a peek inside to enjoy the view.

The source of the water that flows through Sandals Dunn's River is from the natural reserves of the Dunn's River Falls, from the lobby waterfalls to the cascading pools of the Red Lane® Spa. Speaking of Dunn's River Falls and Park ...

Climbing Dunn's River Falls with Island Routes

Dunn's River Falls and Park - human chain
Visitors form a human chain to climb up the waterfalls of Dunn's River Falls and Park. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Dunn's River Falls and Park - waterfall
Jason Scott Deegan and his wife Tonja get drench by the waterfalls of Dunn's River Falls and Park. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Dunn's River Falls and Park - climbers
Dunn's River Falls and Park is crowded with tourists, but the experience is worth it. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Island Routes - Dunn's River Falls and Park catamaran cruise
A dance party breaks out on the Island Routes catamaran cruise to Dunn's River Falls. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

It is the secret weapon the three Sandals properties near Ocho Rios have over Montego Bay's resorts. The best way to arrive at the falls is a catamaran cruise with Island Routes. The catamaran ($107+ per person) launches from Sandals Ochi, which is a short bus ride from Sandals Dunn's River. Our first stop on the water was a guided snorkel excursion where "Rambo" provided the thrills. Our Jamaican host plucked several sea urchins, sand dollars and even a pair of man-o-war jellyfish off the sea floor to show them off to the group.

Arriving at a beach introduced the rushing water of the falls, where more local guides help tourists "climb" up 600 feet of raging water coming from the hills. At various points, people form human chains to avoid slipping. It's a wildly entertaining hour-long adventure with stops in swimming holes for photo ops. Be sure to bring water shoes (rentals are available for $5) and a waterproof camera. Back on the catamaran, sailors are served lunch and potent rum punch. The good vibes of a deejay, reggae music and drinks inspire a chaotic dance party that brings the fun like only Jamaica can.

Playing Sandals Upton Estate Golf & Country Club

Sandals Dunn's River - golfer
A golfer walks back to his room at Sandals Dunn's River. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Sandals Golf and Country Club - clubhouse
The Sandals Golf and Country Club clubhouse was rebuilt after a 2021 fire. Courtesy of Sandals
Sandals Golf and Country Club - aerial view
This aerial view of the Sandals Golf and Country Club shows the pond protecting the 10th and 18th fairways. Courtesy of Sandals

One afternoon, I watched curiously as a golfer walked by the pool carrying his clubs. The sunbathers acted like they had just seen an alien. They couldn't image why anyone would want to leave paradise to play a game so many believe is pure torture. Free golf, that's why.

All three Sandals properties near Ocho Rios - I'll write more about Sandals Royal Plantation and Sandals Ochi later - offer complimentary green fees and transportation to the Sandals Upton Estate Golf and Country Club, which is less than 30 minutes away. Golfers still have to pay the $25 cart fee and $35 caddie fee (plus a recommended tip of $20 or more), but any Caribbean round costing less than $100 should be considered a bargain.

Sandals-Dunns-River-aerial.jpg
Jamaica Golf Resorts
Ocho Rios, Jamaica
Sandals Dunn's River
Sandals-Royal-Plantation-overview.jpg
Jamaica Golf Resorts
Ocho Rios, Jamaica
Sandals Royal Plantation
Sandals-Ochi-pool.jpg
Jamaica Golf Resorts
Ocho Rios, Jamaica
Sandals Ochi

Sandals Upton Estate Golf & Country Club doesn't boast any stunning ocean views like those near Montego Bay, but it's really fun to play. Collectively, the greens might be the smallest I've ever attempted to hit. Between the hills and the doglegs, there's enough personality in the 6,404-yard routing to be engaging. All five par 3s wouldn't be out of place on more heralded championship tracks.

The most recent GolfPass review from Nov. 11, 2023, awards Sandals four stars. "Course is great," wrote golfer 'randrew0221'. "Sure, the greens are a little slow, but everything else is in phenomenal conditions. You get a caddy to enhance the experience, and I'd strongly recommend requesting Dianna. She made the day way better and knew the course in and out. Even some putts I would have never believed her reads to be right, turns out they were."

The clubhouse, which suffered a fire in 2021, has been completely rebuilt with a nice bar up top and a pro shop full of merchandise. The food and drinks aren't free, but don't worry - all you can handle are ready and waiting back at Sandals Dunn's River.

Sandals Golf Club – Ocho Rios
Golf Packages
SANDALS – JAMAICA
JAMAICA | Enjoy accommodations at any Sandals Jamaica resort (Montego Bay, Royal Caribbean, Negril, Royal Plantation, Ochi, South Coast, or Dunn’s River), unlimited golf at Sandals Golf Club – Ocho Rios, and an “all-inclusive” experience that includes: dining at any of the resort’s gourmet restaurants, unlimited premium liquors, and various water and land sports activities.

GolfPass NewsTripstravelTravel Tips
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,000 courses and written about golf destinations in 20 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
0 Comments
More from the author
AT&T Byron Nelson - Matt Every - club throw
Articles
2 Min Read
Why it's never a good idea to throw a golf club in anger
November 20, 2023
Golf is a game of control and composure. Don't lose yours by tossing a club.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Dixie Red Hills - first hole
Articles
5 Min Read
Utah's Greater Zion region matures into a world-class golf destination
November 15, 2023
The opening of Black Desert, a PGA Tour host in 2024, signals a new era of golf in one of America's most beautiful natural landscapes.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Golf art
Articles
8 Min Read
The best golf art for decorating your office
November 12, 2023
The rise of artists launching their own companies has changed the way golfers use wall art that impresses their co-workers on Zoom.
By Jason Scott Deegan
American Lake Veterans GC: #11
Articles
2 Min Read
Celebrating Veteran's Day: 5 military golf facilities worth considering
November 8, 2023
Military golf can be fun if you follow the proper protocols to get on the base securely.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Mammoth Dunes_14.jpeg
Articles
1 Min Read
America's 5 best golf destinations for walking
November 6, 2023
Walking the golf course is not especially popular in the United States, but there are hubs where it thrives.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Stadium at TPC Sawgrass - No. 9
Articles
3 Min Read
Secrets from the World of Golf Travel; November, 2023
November 1, 2023
A new Myrtle Beach-area course, a revitalized Pinehurst-area club and more notes highlight this month's dispatch.
Tim Gavrich
By Jason Scott Deegan, Tim Gavrich
Popular
youth-on-course-auction-2023-hero.jpeg
Articles
3 Min Read
10 incredible items you need to bid on in Youth on Course's annual auction
November 12, 2023
Rounds at tough-to-access private clubs, luxury travel experiences and more are on offer, all for a good cause.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
loma-club-whs-short-courses.JPG
Articles
3 Min Read
How the latest USGA and R&A World Handicap System revisions could make golf more inclusive
November 8, 2023
Starting in 2024, par-3 courses will be eligible to receive Rating and Slope figures in order to contribute to golfers' handicaps.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Kapalua Plantation Course
Articles
4 Min Read
10 stay-and-play golf packages you should consider for a golf vacation in 2024
November 15, 2023
From Pebble Beach to Greece, the possibilities for a bucket-list trip span continents.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
October Gear Report
Articles
3 Min Read
GolfPass Gear Report: October 2023
October 25, 2023
Would you ever play cards on the golf course? This game might change your mind.
Tim Gavrich
By Jason Scott Deegan, Tim Gavrich
Read More
Now Reading
Why golfers will love the new Sandals Dunn's River in Jamaica
Search Near Me