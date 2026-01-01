Puerto Rico Golf Guide
Featured Destination
Courses: 23
Reviews: 591
With nearly two dozen golf courses, many on the Caribbean Sea, combined with terrific resorts, culture, nightlife and warm weather year-round, Puerto Rico can be an ideal golf vacation, especially for Americans and Canadians in the eastern half of North America.
Puerto Rico Golf Courses
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Aguirre, SalinasPublic2.42857142862
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Rio Grande, Rio GrandeResort4.8452941176118
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Caguas, CaguasResort3.28571428577
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Cabo Rojo, MayaguezSemi-Private3.02
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San Ildefonso, CoamoSemi-Private
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Ponce, PonceResort
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Ponce, PonceResort
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Ponce, PonceResort
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Dorado, DoradoSemi-Private/Resort3.45
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Fajardo, FajardoResort4.54
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Barrio Cimarrona, GuayamaResort4.05
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Fort Buchanan, GuaynaboMilitary
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Rio Grande, Rio GrandeResort4.018
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Rio Grande, Rio GrandeResort4.758241758214
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Gurabo, GuraboPublic3.02
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Humacao, HumacaoResort
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Humacao, HumacaoResort4.01
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Base Ramey, AguadillaPublic4.048480930837
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Bayamon, BayamonPublic/Municipal4.714285714312
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Isabela, IsabelaPrivate3.27301587346
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Rio Grande, Rio GrandeResort3.8787144228177
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Rio Grande, Rio GrandeResort3.664828431486
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Dorado, DoradoResort4.741496598623
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Dorado, DoradoResort4.192307692326
Puerto Rico Golf Resorts
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RÃo Grande, Puerto RicoThe St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort is an 483-acre oasis with two miles of secluded beach on the Atlantic Ocean. It is surrounded by nature, located between the El Yunque National Forest and Espiritu Santo River State Preserve. This is a great place to relax playing golf at its Robert Trent Jones Jr. design, lounging by the pool or unwinding at the…
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Dorado, Puerto RicoFounded by Laurence Rockefeller, Dorado Beach has been a popular warm-weather getaway for more than 50 years. It has been reinvigorated within the past decade by new developments, including The Plantation Resort Residences and the Ritz-Carlton Reserve, a boutique, beachfront retreat. The residences are expansive 3-bedroom condos that come with a…
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Humacao, Puerto RicoSprawling out across 2,750 acres, Palmas del Mar is one of the largest master-planned resort and real estate developments in the Caribbean. The gated community, located in southeast Puerto Rico roughly 35 miles from San Juan, is stocked with shopping, spas, 20 restaurants, an English-language Palmas Academy (Pre-K through 12th grade), a 60-acre…
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Isabela, Puerto RicoRoyal Isabela is isolated from the rest of the island's resort areas, providing a true escape on the northwest coast. Its private casitas and stunning golf course have been integrated into the coastal cliffs for unforgettable views. After drinks at the open-air croquet bar, guests can savor farm-to-table dining at Jota Restaurant. From two miles…
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Ponce, Puerto RicoThe Hilton Ponce Golf & Casino Resort is ideally located on a beach with views of the Caribbean Sea and just a short complementary shuttle ride across the Rio Bucana (river) to the 27-hole Costa Caribe Golf & Country Club. The hotel is home to two outdoor pools, a children's play area, mini-golf, tennis courts, a casino and four restaurants. The…
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Fajardo, Puerto RicoPerched on a 200-foot oceanfront cliff, the El Conquistador Resort reopened in 2021 after a multi-year closure due to substantial hurricane damage. The newly remodeled resort is home to 230 rooms, the Coqui Waterpark, five restaurants and a hilly, dramatic Arthur Hills golf course. One of its most unique experiences is the chance to take a water…
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Guayama, Puerto RicoLocated near the southeast coast of the island, the El Legado Golf Resort offers villas and one-bedroom apartments for rent or for sale to give guests a tropical golf escape for a week or a lifetime. The golf course was designed by island legend Chi Chi Rodriguez on 285 acres of a former horse ranch. The Guamani Restaurant & Bar serves up fine…
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Rio Grande, Puerto RicoThe beachside Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico features can deliver a first-class family golf and beach getaway. Located near the El Yunque rainforest, the 579-room resort features a lagoon-style pool, two Tom Kite-designed golf courses and is just minutes from the historic Old San Juan. Its amenities are many - three tennis courts, pickle…
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RÃo Grande, Puerto RicoThe Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Puerto Rico lives where the sun and sand intermingles with the jungle, the El Yunque rainforest. The mix is perfect for golf with two courses, Greg Norman's River and George Fazio's Ocean, that roam through oceanfront and tropical riverfront settings. A spa, casino, tennis, pools and tours/excursions prove that its…