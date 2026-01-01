RÃ­o Grande, Puerto Rico

The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort is an 483-acre oasis with two miles of secluded beach on the Atlantic Ocean. It is surrounded by nature, located between the El Yunque National Forest and Espiritu Santo River State Preserve. This is a great place to relax playing golf at its Robert Trent Jones Jr. design, lounging by the pool or unwinding at the…