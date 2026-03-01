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Six Hills Golf Club

Six Hills, Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, LE14 3PR, United Kingdom
+44 (0) 1509 881225
3.7
172 Reviews
Six Hills GC
Bunkers protecting the green at Six Hills Golf Club
Six Hills GC
Tranquil settings at Six Hills Golf Club
Six Hills GC
Looking back up towards the tee at Six Hills GC
Six Hills GC
Greenside and bunker view at Six Hills Golf Club
Six Hills GC
The Six Hills clubhouse overlooking the course and putting green
Six Hills GC
View of the course and water hazards at Six Hills Golf Club
Six Hills GC
Looking down the fairways at Six Hills
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About

Holes 18
Par 71
Length 5673 yds
Rating N/A
Slope N/A
Type Public
Style Parkland
Course Layout
Tees
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Course scorecard and layout

Course Details

Rentals & Services

Pull Carts

Practice & Instruction

Driving Range
Teaching Pro
Putting Green

Policies

Walking Allowed

Food & Beverage

Bar
Restaurant

Available Facilities

Clubhouse
Year Built 1986
Annual
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Rating Index
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3.7
3.7 out of 5 stars, based on 172 reviews
86.6%
Recommend
172
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    3.4
  • Value
    3.8
  • Layout
    4.0
  • Friendliness
    4.1
  • Pace
    4.1
  • Amenities
    3.2
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AI summaries based on real golfer reviews
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Course Highlights
Six Hills offers a forgiving yet challenging layout with well-maintained fairways, exceptional scenery, and outstanding value in its price bracket. Friendly staff and a smooth pace of play consistently enhance the experience for golfers of all abilities.

Rating Index

Golfer Photos

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
AjZkl8kw78bXpAqlgep2
Review 1
Recommended
Played

Greens in poor condition and tee boxes full of divots

Previously Played
3.0
3.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 2.0
Value 4.0
Layout 4.0
Friendliness 4.0
Pace 4.0
Amenities 2.0
Default User Avatar
Juwardy10
Reviews 5
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Six hills

Greens not rolled,weather had a lot to do with course,should be ok when rai ed

Previously Played
3.0
3.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 4.0
Value 4.0
Layout 4.0
Friendliness 4.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 3.0
Default User Avatar
t479835611
Reviews 67
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Greens & Tees

Found the greens a bit slow, just due to length of the grass. Think in this dry weather they are trying to protect them as much as possible. Tees are lacking grass, but no different to other courses played recently

Previously Played
Perfect weather
Walked
4.0
4.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 4.0
Layout 4.0
Friendliness 4.0
Pace 4.0
Amenities 4.0
Difficulty 2.0
Default User Avatar
u314159272704
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Good course

Green feel spongey and bunkers need a but more sand

Previously Played
4.0
4.0 out of 5 stars
Default User Avatar
8PxeF8sa2ms3dfsWztPD
Review 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
Recommended
Played

Six Hills

Just found the lack of control on T-times felt pressurised into rushing my shots as not to hold anyone up behind. Not enough time spacing between groups of golfers.

Previously Played
4.0
4.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 4.0
Value 3.0
Layout 4.0
Friendliness 4.0
Pace 3.0
Amenities 2.0
Default User Avatar
jgraham1379
Review 1
Recommended
Played
First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
LewF20
Review 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Value for money - it just works

Not the best course I’ve ever played at but for the price, it offers great value for money. Well kept course, fairways were well kept and in general just good.

The greens are slow and kept long I’m assuming for ease of maintenance but they’re playable a what you’d expect for a value course.

No issues playing here again as you can’t escape the value it offers for your money. I’ve played at courses double or triple the price and are in worse condition.

Previously Played
4.0
4.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 4.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 4.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 4.0
Featured
Find out more
Default User Avatar
R6rNwVLW3uYDNpJoRKeV
Review 1
Recommended
Played

Good value for money

Can't fault it for the price really. Couple of the greens a bit worn around the edges but overall pretty decent. Fairways in great condition, nice variety of holes. Enjoyed it and will definitely be returning.

First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Walked
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 4.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 3.0
Difficulty 3.0
Default User Avatar
u166552233
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played
Previously Played
4.0
4.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 4.0
Value 5.0
Layout 4.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 4.0
Amenities 3.0
Default User Avatar
Theo2006
Review 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
Recommended
Played
First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 3.0
Value 5.0
Layout 4.0
Friendliness 4.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 3.0
Default User Avatar
Spoonyuk3
Reviews 2
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Better then expected

Played here a few times and the course if alright. I find £30 for a Sunday morning a little overpriced, however it's not the end of the word. Course has held up well with the winter weather and playing significantly better then expected. Greens had been given some TLC in comparison to last time.

Previously Played
4.0
4.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 3.0
Value 3.0
Layout 4.0
Friendliness 4.0
Pace 4.0
Amenities 3.0
Default User Avatar
Juwardy10
Reviews 5
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Wet patches throughoyt course due to recent weather,but once dried out should be good

Previously Played
4.0
4.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 3.0
Value 5.0
Layout 4.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 4.0
Amenities 4.0
Default User Avatar
daryllchapman
Reviews 5
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Course playing well despite the excessive rainfall

Weather conditions have been abysmal recently so full credit to the ground staff for not only keeping the course open but presenting it in such good condition when other courses in the area have been closed for a number of days.

The course played very well. Greens are well paced, and in good condition for this time of year. Fairway grass is a little long but with so much rain over such a long period of time, it’s understandable that they haven’t managed to get the machinery out to cut it. However, they are playing well so, again, well done to the staff.

Overall, a good course and excellent value for money.

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 4.0
Value 2.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 4.0
Default User Avatar
16Dw89PVyqYdBHSEDDea
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

Not bad but not great

Wet conditions, fairways coped well but the greens put a dampener on the round as they made it a bit too much of an unbalanced battle. At £30 a round I would say it is £10 overpriced when compared to other local alternatives.

First Time Playing
3.0
3.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 3.0
Value 2.0
Layout 4.0
Friendliness 2.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 2.0
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Default User Avatar
Leamington54
Review 1
Played

Course was unplayable and should have been closed

Course was unplayable and should have been closed. Paid £24.50 to play but was unable to play due to every green full of ice. I need a refund.

Previously Played
1.0
1.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 1.0
Value 1.0
Layout 3.0
Pace 3.0
Amenities 2.0
Default User Avatar
msr1980
Reviews 5
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

Last minute booking.

Our local course was closed due to rain, so we called up six hills last minute… It Was in great condition considering the rain we’ve had. greens were fine for the time of year. All bunkers raked and draining well. Tee mats are in good condition with various tee options, maintenance going on in areas but you don’t mind seeing improvements being made. Staff were great too.. overall was a great day and the match was a draw so we may end up back there again over Christmas. You really can’t fault it for the price.

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
aykyk6DsvBU16kz6UlwP
Review 1
Skill Beginner
Plays Once every three months
Recommended
Played
Previously Played
4.0
4.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 4.0
Value 5.0
Layout 4.0
Friendliness 4.0
Pace 4.0
Amenities 4.0
Default User Avatar
u4337187
Review 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Lovely course

What a beautiful course, as a member of Kilworth myself and my playing partner thought we play a different course for a change and we weren't disappointed by the beauty of the course. Only things that we thought could be improved were the greens, but we put that down to maybe the dry summer we've had this year. Will be going back at some point in the future. Congratulations on a well run course.

Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 4.0
Value 4.0
Layout 4.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 4.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
SimonSee87
Review 1
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Good for someone getting into golf

Generally a forgiving course, enjoyably experience as a less experienced golfer. My playing partner made his first Eagle today!

Previously Played
3.0
3.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 3.0
Value 3.0
Layout 3.0
Friendliness 4.0
Pace 3.0
Amenities 3.0
Default User Avatar
3WQSzT2ofmh5YFb3tiLl
Review 1
Handicap Don't know
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

GOOD FOR BEGINNER GOLFERS

PROS: Good parking facility; good course layout for beginners; nice driving range; decent off-course facilities; fairways and bunkers in decent condition; most greens relatively easy to read but there are a few challenging ones.

CONS: Poor condition of greens which currently have a lot of areas under repair.

First Time Playing
Windy weather
Walked
3.0
3.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 3.0
Value 2.0
Layout 4.0
Friendliness 4.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 3.0
Difficulty 3.0
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