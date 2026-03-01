Six Hills Golf Club
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Golfer Photos
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Photo submitted by Leamington54 on 01/03/2026
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Photo submitted by Leamington54 on 01/03/2026
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Photo submitted by Leamington54 on 01/03/2026
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Photo submitted by Kiefergullen on 08/17/2025
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Photo submitted by Kiefergullen on 08/17/2025
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Photo submitted by woTvHNfeJVxNTIo2JA8H on 08/13/2025
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Photo submitted by currall on 07/22/2024
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Photo submitted by Tadpole22SLRFC on 09/01/2023
Golfer Reviews
Greens in poor condition and tee boxes full of divots
Greens & Tees
Found the greens a bit slow, just due to length of the grass. Think in this dry weather they are trying to protect them as much as possible. Tees are lacking grass, but no different to other courses played recently
Good course
Green feel spongey and bunkers need a but more sand
Six Hills
Just found the lack of control on T-times felt pressurised into rushing my shots as not to hold anyone up behind. Not enough time spacing between groups of golfers.
Value for money - it just works
Not the best course I’ve ever played at but for the price, it offers great value for money. Well kept course, fairways were well kept and in general just good.
The greens are slow and kept long I’m assuming for ease of maintenance but they’re playable a what you’d expect for a value course.
No issues playing here again as you can’t escape the value it offers for your money. I’ve played at courses double or triple the price and are in worse condition.
Good value for money
Can't fault it for the price really. Couple of the greens a bit worn around the edges but overall pretty decent. Fairways in great condition, nice variety of holes. Enjoyed it and will definitely be returning.
Better then expected
Played here a few times and the course if alright. I find £30 for a Sunday morning a little overpriced, however it's not the end of the word. Course has held up well with the winter weather and playing significantly better then expected. Greens had been given some TLC in comparison to last time.
Course playing well despite the excessive rainfall
Weather conditions have been abysmal recently so full credit to the ground staff for not only keeping the course open but presenting it in such good condition when other courses in the area have been closed for a number of days.
The course played very well. Greens are well paced, and in good condition for this time of year. Fairway grass is a little long but with so much rain over such a long period of time, it’s understandable that they haven’t managed to get the machinery out to cut it. However, they are playing well so, again, well done to the staff.
Overall, a good course and excellent value for money.
Not bad but not great
Wet conditions, fairways coped well but the greens put a dampener on the round as they made it a bit too much of an unbalanced battle. At £30 a round I would say it is £10 overpriced when compared to other local alternatives.
Course was unplayable and should have been closed
Course was unplayable and should have been closed. Paid £24.50 to play but was unable to play due to every green full of ice. I need a refund.
Last minute booking.
Our local course was closed due to rain, so we called up six hills last minute… It Was in great condition considering the rain we’ve had. greens were fine for the time of year. All bunkers raked and draining well. Tee mats are in good condition with various tee options, maintenance going on in areas but you don’t mind seeing improvements being made. Staff were great too.. overall was a great day and the match was a draw so we may end up back there again over Christmas. You really can’t fault it for the price.
Lovely course
What a beautiful course, as a member of Kilworth myself and my playing partner thought we play a different course for a change and we weren't disappointed by the beauty of the course. Only things that we thought could be improved were the greens, but we put that down to maybe the dry summer we've had this year. Will be going back at some point in the future. Congratulations on a well run course.
Good for someone getting into golf
Generally a forgiving course, enjoyably experience as a less experienced golfer. My playing partner made his first Eagle today!
GOOD FOR BEGINNER GOLFERS
PROS: Good parking facility; good course layout for beginners; nice driving range; decent off-course facilities; fairways and bunkers in decent condition; most greens relatively easy to read but there are a few challenging ones.
CONS: Poor condition of greens which currently have a lot of areas under repair.