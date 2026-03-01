Six Hills Golf Club

Not the best course I’ve ever played at but for the price, it offers great value for money. Well kept course, fairways were well kept and in general just good.

The greens are slow and kept long I’m assuming for ease of maintenance but they’re playable a what you’d expect for a value course.

No issues playing here again as you can’t escape the value it offers for your money. I’ve played at courses double or triple the price and are in worse condition.