Leicestershire Golf Guide
Leicestershire Golf Courses
-
East Goscote, CharnwoodSemi-Private3.978711764733
-
East Goscote, CharnwoodSemi-Private
-
Birstall, CharnwoodSemi-Private3.999970588216
-
Blaby, LeicesterPublic
-
Wilson, Breedon on the HillPublic
-
Wilson, Breedon on the HillPublic
-
Wilson, Breedon on the HillSemi-Private
-
Woodhouse Eaves, CharnwoodSemi-Private
-
Cosby, LeicesterPublic4.653323529421
-
Enderby, BlabyPublic
-
Botcheston, DesfordSemi-Private3.980305882447
-
Oadby, Oadby and WigstonPrivate4.069230
-
Hinckley, Hinckley and BosworthSemi-Private4.29902352949
-
Humberstone, LeicesterMunicipal3.85714285717
-
Kibworth Beauchamp, HarboroughPrivate4.419117647121
-
North Kilworth, LutterworthPublic4.219135294153
-
Leicester Forest East, LeicesterPublic
-
Kirby Muxloe, BlabySemi-Private4.14285714295
-
Oadby, EnglandSemi-Private
-
Woodhouse Eaves, CharnwoodSemi-Private4.168124
-
Nanpantan, CharnwoodPrivate
-
Lutterworth, HarboroughPrivate4.45096470598
-
Market Harborough, HarboroughPrivate4.142857142922
-
Thorpe Arnold, Melton MowbrayPrivate4.495988235372
-
Seagrave, CharnwoodSemi-Private2.85
-
Rothley, CharnwoodPrivate
-
East Leake, RushcliffePrivate4.691176470611
-
Scraptoft, LeicesterPrivate4.540705882425
-
Loughborough, CharnwoodPublic
-
Melton Mowbray, MeltonPublic4.543676470615
-
Stapleford, BroxtoweResort4.541724
-
Leicester, LeicesterPrivate4.56861176479
-
Ullesthorpe, LutterworthResort3.49017647066
-
Cosby, LeicesterSemi-Private
-
Ashby-de-la-Zouch, North West LeicestershirePrivate
Golf Courses Near Leicestershire
-
Bramcote, WolveySemi-Private
-
Whitestone, Nuneaton and BedworthPrivate4.215
-
Keyworth, RushcliffePrivate5.02
-
Sawley, ErewashSemi-Private3.52
-
Sawley, ErewashSemi-Private5.01
-
Atherstone, North WarwickshireSemi-Private3.423529411815
-
Ansty, RugbyPublic2.681058823551
-
Ruddington, RushcliffePrivate3.829152941223
-
Ansty, RugbyPublic4.02
-
Edwalton, RushcliffePublic
See Also
-
7 courses | 0 reviews
-
36 courses | 434 reviews
-
33 courses | 737 reviews
-
38 courses | 577 reviews
-
53 courses | 668 reviews