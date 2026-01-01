Leicestershire Golf Guide
Leicestershire Golf Courses
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East Goscote, CharnwoodSemi-Private3.8848124616156
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East Goscote, CharnwoodSemi-Private3.02
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Birstall, CharnwoodSemi-Private4.751744765767
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Blaby, LeicesterPublic
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Wilson, Breedon on the HillPublic
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Wilson, Breedon on the HillPublic
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Wilson, Breedon on the HillSemi-Private
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Woodhouse Eaves, CharnwoodSemi-Private
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Cosby, LeicesterPublic4.2312585
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Enderby, BlabyMunicipal
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Botcheston, DesfordSemi-Private2.9307958478169
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Oadby, Oadby and WigstonPrivate4.202913279199
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Hinckley, Hinckley and BosworthSemi-Private4.466230936836
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Humberstone, LeicesterMunicipal3.57142857147
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Kibworth Beauchamp, HarboroughPrivate4.342105263238
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North Kilworth, LutterworthPublic4.0784603782245
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Leicester Forest East, LeicesterPublic
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Kirby Muxloe, BlabySemi-Private4.623529411813
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Oadby, EnglandSemi-Private
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Woodhouse Eaves, CharnwoodSemi-Private4.401562559367
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Nanpantan, CharnwoodPrivate
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Lutterworth, HarboroughPrivate4.258
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Market Harborough, HarboroughPrivate4.045454545522
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Thorpe Arnold, Melton MowbrayPrivate4.3015101202149
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Rothley, CharnwoodPrivate
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East Leake, RushcliffePrivate4.785714285714
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Scraptoft, LeicesterPrivate4.6425
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Loughborough, CharnwoodPublic
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Melton Mowbray, MeltonPublic3.737088905172
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Stapleford, BroxtoweResort4.541666666724
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Leicester, LeicesterPrivate4.739495798331
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Ullesthorpe, LutterworthResort4.031167885178
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Cosby, LeicesterSemi-Private
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Ashby-de-la-Zouch, North West LeicestershirePrivate3.33333333333
Golf Courses Near Leicestershire
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Bramcote, WolveySemi-Private
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Whitestone, Nuneaton and BedworthPrivate4.157894736819
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Keyworth, RushcliffePrivate5.03
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Sawley, ErewashSemi-Private3.917647058844
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Sawley, ErewashSemi-Private2.789215686320
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Atherstone, North WarwickshireSemi-Private4.0665314402144
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Ansty, RugbyPublic3.119565217492
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Ruddington, RushcliffePrivate4.4189413211168
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Ansty, RugbyPublic4.02
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Edwalton, RushcliffePublic3.04166666675
See Also
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