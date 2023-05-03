Wellen Park Golf & Country Club
About
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|I
|72
|6968 yards
|73.8
|142
|II
|72
|6277 yards
|70.3
|131
|II (W)
|72
|6277 yards
|76.2
|140
|III
|72
|5592 yards
|67.2
|123
|III (W)
|72
|5592 yards
|72.5
|131
|IV
|72
|4993 yards
|64.5
|112
|IV (W)
|72
|4993 yards
|69.5
|121
|V
|72
|4389 yards
|61.9
|107
|V (W)
|72
|4389 yards
|65.6
|115
|VI
|72
|3320 yards
|58.4
|99
|VI (W)
|72
|3320 yards
|59.7
|106
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|I M: 73.8/142
|410
|434
|395
|260
|535
|401
|534
|193
|448
|3610
|387
|315
|330
|151
|545
|231
|382
|403
|614
|3358
|6968
|II M: 70.3/131 W: 76.2/140
|352
|404
|347
|213
|509
|381
|480
|171
|393
|3250
|346
|299
|305
|133
|495
|185
|352
|358
|554
|3027
|6277
|III M: 67.2/123 W: 72.5/131
|313
|360
|297
|186
|448
|318
|440
|144
|354
|2860
|302
|272
|278
|108
|465
|158
|325
|315
|509
|2732
|5592
|IV M: 64.5/112 W: 69.5/121
|286
|314
|270
|159
|413
|248
|400
|117
|327
|2534
|275
|245
|251
|85
|424
|131
|298
|288
|462
|2459
|4993
|V M: 61.9/107 W: 65.6/115
|236
|275
|243
|130
|374
|219
|345
|100
|286
|2208
|229
|200
|234
|71
|396
|110
|252
|264
|425
|2181
|4389
|VI M: 58.4/99 W: 59.7/106
|220
|190
|220
|60
|320
|80
|340
|70
|230
|1730
|190
|150
|170
|40
|310
|50
|160
|200
|320
|1590
|3320
|Handicap
|11
|7
|13
|15
|3
|9
|1
|17
|5
|10
|12
|14
|18
|4
|16
|6
|8
|2
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
T at Wellen
Course has been open for 14 days and overall course was in good condition. Amenities are non existent two porta potties on each nine. One cart person who we finally saw at 14 hole. Pricing is excessive for current conditions. Also really difficult to find had to ask golfers on one of the t’s near the road where do you go. Google maps gets you to vicinity not to check in and NO SIGNS.
Going to be Awesome!
Great new course. Fun aqua range. Going to be beautiful and even tougher when all the trees and plants grow in.
Nice tract. Some great holes
People in trailer pro shop outstanding. The whole staff glad to see you come out. Played in 3.5 hours green grass on fairways. Excellent shape with great rolling greens
Wow!
Taking into account that this was the first week that the course was open, things were great. Course conditions were perfect and the course layout was challenging but gettable. The practice area was probably the first indications to me that the course would be first rate. It really caught my eye, the condition of the turf and how beautiful it looked when I arrived. Kudos to the grounds keeper and all his staff for great work on preparing the course and the maintenance
One question? This is the first time I have seen tees numbered and not designated by color. Is this unique to your course or the trend in golf going forward?
Thanks again for the enjoyable round.
Norm C.
Rip Off
Might be ok in 5 years but now its just an open field
Course is a more executive style course with 150 yd first and second shots on dogleg
Old gas carts no signage for course or on course
Cart maps are useless
Good for older couple with money or if u live out there but long way to drive for a mickey mouse golf course - blatant rip off for the money they charge
Unbelievable grow in
This course is ready 6 days open when we played and it was unbelievable it was 100% grown in. Greens were fast and true. We are excited to see how incredible it looks in another year!!!
Overpriced
First of all the map and directions are incorrect. The course is overpriced considering it just opened and there are no services etc. The greens are slow because of all the sand on them . The fairways and bunkers and greens are in good condition. There are a couple of holes on the front that make you think the designer has never played golf. Horseshoe dog legs that are ridiculous. You must wait after hole 5 to make sure the golfers on hole 6 have teed off. Impossible to see unless you drive right into the golfers as they are teeing off. Very dangerous. The port a potties are disgusting. Probably why there were several men urinating on the course. The port a potties will be overflowing in a few days if they aren’t emptied soon. The cart person was nice and friendly. Very old gas powered carts. The staff is friendly. Definitely overpriced.
Wellen Park
Course open just 1 week so obviously going through some growing pains.
My observations:
- staff very helpful and friendly
- fairways and greens and tee boxes in very good condition considering open only 1 week
- Greens not as fast as they’ll probably be after a few months
-Front 9 more open and playable than back 9 despite being longer
- back 9 shorter but tighter
- there are some funky layouts on a few holes, including some right to left shots around lakes, ponds, etc.
- the gos on the carts doesent match the scorecards.
- Some holes are markedly shorter than the scorecard indicates
- $149 rate a bit high for the current course conditions/ off course amenities ( which are not available yet)
Just opened greens need to mature but still in good shape
Wait until its fully operational
tough to find so leave early. Carts ran out of gas, gps didn’t work. Porta Potties only and they haven’t been emptied or cleaned since they started building the course apparently. Driving range was great, staff was very friendly. The course itself was very nice and fun to play. Not worth 150bucks yet
Outstanding condition and great green complexes
The architect had a flat piece of property to work with but the undulating green complexes make the course plenty challenging and interesting. The entire course is in wonderful condition and that coupled with the exceptional staff friendliness make this a must play.