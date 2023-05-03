Wellen Park Golf & Country Club

Taking into account that this was the first week that the course was open, things were great. Course conditions were perfect and the course layout was challenging but gettable. The practice area was probably the first indications to me that the course would be first rate. It really caught my eye, the condition of the turf and how beautiful it looked when I arrived. Kudos to the grounds keeper and all his staff for great work on preparing the course and the maintenance

One question? This is the first time I have seen tees numbered and not designated by color. Is this unique to your course or the trend in golf going forward?

Thanks again for the enjoyable round.

Norm C.