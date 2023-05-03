Home / Courses / USA / Florida / Venice

Wellen Park Golf & Country Club

4.0
22 Reviews (22)
A view from Wellen Park Golf & Country Club.
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
4.0
22 Reviews (22)
5 Stars
12
4 Stars
3
3 Stars
4
2 Stars
2
1 Stars
1
Conditions
4.5
Value
3.5
Layout
3.8
Friendliness
4.6
Pace
4.1
Amenities
2.1
Tooltip Information Icon
77.3%
Recommend this course
17 out of 22 reviews
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
4.0
22 Reviews (22)
5 Stars
12
4 Stars
3
3 Stars
4
2 Stars
2
1 Stars
1
Conditions
4.5
Value
3.5
Layout
3.8
Friendliness
4.6
Pace
4.1
Amenities
2.1
77.3%
Recommend this course
17 out of 22 reviews
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
4.0
22 Reviews (22)
5 Stars
12
4 Stars
3
3 Stars
4
2 Stars
2
1 Stars
1
Conditions
4.5
Value
3.5
Layout
3.8
Friendliness
4.6
Pace
4.1
Amenities
2.1
77.3%
Recommend this course
17 out of 22 reviews
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6968 yards
Slope 142
Rating 73.8
Book a Tee Time at
Wellen Park Golf & Country Club
Powered by GolfNow.com
Book a Tee Time
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
I 72 6968 yards 73.8 142
II 72 6277 yards 70.3 131
II (W) 72 6277 yards 76.2 140
III 72 5592 yards 67.2 123
III (W) 72 5592 yards 72.5 131
IV 72 4993 yards 64.5 112
IV (W) 72 4993 yards 69.5 121
V 72 4389 yards 61.9 107
V (W) 72 4389 yards 65.6 115
VI 72 3320 yards 58.4 99
VI (W) 72 3320 yards 59.7 106
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Wellen Park Golf & Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
I M: 73.8/142 410 434 395 260 535 401 534 193 448 3610 387 315 330 151 545 231 382 403 614 3358 6968
II M: 70.3/131 W: 76.2/140 352 404 347 213 509 381 480 171 393 3250 346 299 305 133 495 185 352 358 554 3027 6277
III M: 67.2/123 W: 72.5/131 313 360 297 186 448 318 440 144 354 2860 302 272 278 108 465 158 325 315 509 2732 5592
IV M: 64.5/112 W: 69.5/121 286 314 270 159 413 248 400 117 327 2534 275 245 251 85 424 131 298 288 462 2459 4993
V M: 61.9/107 W: 65.6/115 236 275 243 130 374 219 345 100 286 2208 229 200 234 71 396 110 252 264 425 2181 4389
VI M: 58.4/99 W: 59.7/106 220 190 220 60 320 80 340 70 230 1730 190 150 170 40 310 50 160 200 320 1590 3320
Handicap 11 7 13 15 3 9 1 17 5 10 12 14 18 4 16 6 8 2
Par 4 4 4 3 5 4 5 3 4 36 4 4 4 3 5 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2022
Golf Season Year round

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Proper golf attire required.

Reviews

4.0
22 Reviews (22)

Reviewer Photos

Advanced Filters
Overall Rating
Recommended
Handicap
Age
Type of Golfer
Gender
Default User Avatar
keith8831417
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Poor
Default User Avatar
6666timberlane
Played On
Reviews 9
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Windy weather
Used cart
Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Poor
Amenities Fair
Difficulty Moderate
Default User Avatar
tonymadera45
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

T at Wellen

Course has been open for 14 days and overall course was in good condition. Amenities are non existent two porta potties on each nine. One cart person who we finally saw at 14 hole. Pricing is excessive for current conditions. Also really difficult to find had to ask golfers on one of the t’s near the road where do you go. Google maps gets you to vicinity not to check in and NO SIGNS.

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Poor
Default User Avatar
u954071977
Played On
Reviews 7
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Going to be Awesome!

Great new course. Fun aqua range. Going to be beautiful and even tougher when all the trees and plants grow in.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
murietabob
Played On
Reviews 35
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Nice tract. Some great holes

People in trailer pro shop outstanding. The whole staff glad to see you come out. Played in 3.5 hours green grass on fairways. Excellent shape with great rolling greens

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Default User Avatar
u314159852677
Played On
Reviews 7
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Default User Avatar
Kutrovacz
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
2.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Fair
Friendliness Good
Pace Fair
Amenities Fair
Difficulty Moderate
Featured
Find Out More >>
Default User Avatar
Badger185
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Wow!

Taking into account that this was the first week that the course was open, things were great. Course conditions were perfect and the course layout was challenging but gettable. The practice area was probably the first indications to me that the course would be first rate. It really caught my eye, the condition of the turf and how beautiful it looked when I arrived. Kudos to the grounds keeper and all his staff for great work on preparing the course and the maintenance
One question? This is the first time I have seen tees numbered and not designated by color. Is this unique to your course or the trend in golf going forward?

Thanks again for the enjoyable round.

Norm C.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Default User Avatar
braler
Played On
Reviews 49
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
2.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Rip Off

Might be ok in 5 years but now its just an open field
Course is a more executive style course with 150 yd first and second shots on dogleg
Old gas carts no signage for course or on course
Cart maps are useless
Good for older couple with money or if u live out there but long way to drive for a mickey mouse golf course - blatant rip off for the money they charge

Conditions Good
Value Poor
Layout Poor
Friendliness Fair
Pace Good
Amenities Poor
Default User Avatar
2kZvC5YQoc3EEAN8OTW5
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Unbelievable grow in

This course is ready 6 days open when we played and it was unbelievable it was 100% grown in. Greens were fast and true. We are excited to see how incredible it looks in another year!!!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Fair
Default User Avatar
u000005566838
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
1.0
First Time Playing

Overpriced

First of all the map and directions are incorrect. The course is overpriced considering it just opened and there are no services etc. The greens are slow because of all the sand on them . The fairways and bunkers and greens are in good condition. There are a couple of holes on the front that make you think the designer has never played golf. Horseshoe dog legs that are ridiculous. You must wait after hole 5 to make sure the golfers on hole 6 have teed off. Impossible to see unless you drive right into the golfers as they are teeing off. Very dangerous. The port a potties are disgusting. Probably why there were several men urinating on the course. The port a potties will be overflowing in a few days if they aren’t emptied soon. The cart person was nice and friendly. Very old gas powered carts. The staff is friendly. Definitely overpriced.

Conditions Average
Value Poor
Layout Poor
Friendliness Average
Pace Average
Default User Avatar
johnnyg06001
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Wellen Park

Course open just 1 week so obviously going through some growing pains.
My observations:
- staff very helpful and friendly
- fairways and greens and tee boxes in very good condition considering open only 1 week
- Greens not as fast as they’ll probably be after a few months
-Front 9 more open and playable than back 9 despite being longer
- back 9 shorter but tighter
- there are some funky layouts on a few holes, including some right to left shots around lakes, ponds, etc.
- the gos on the carts doesent match the scorecards.
- Some holes are markedly shorter than the scorecard indicates
- $149 rate a bit high for the current course conditions/ off course amenities ( which are not available yet)

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Poor
Default User Avatar
u314163711926
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Just opened greens need to mature but still in good shape

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Default User Avatar
cutterbuck
Played On
Reviews 1
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Poor
Featured
Find Out More >>
Default User Avatar
clear56
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
Calebsmm
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
3.0
Previously Played

Wait until its fully operational

tough to find so leave early. Carts ran out of gas, gps didn’t work. Porta Potties only and they haven’t been emptied or cleaned since they started building the course apparently. Driving range was great, staff was very friendly. The course itself was very nice and fun to play. Not worth 150bucks yet

Conditions Excellent
Value Poor
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Default User Avatar
gmeGNLOC
Played On
Reviews 23
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Outstanding condition and great green complexes

The architect had a flat piece of property to work with but the undulating green complexes make the course plenty challenging and interesting. The entire course is in wonderful condition and that coupled with the exceptional staff friendliness make this a must play.

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Default User Avatar
bspragg
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Poor
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Poor
Difficulty Moderate
Default User Avatar
Billyfreyer
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Windy weather
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Fairly Easy
Default User Avatar
flash999
Played On
Reviews 8
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Poor
Difficulty Moderate
1 2
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Red nine at Myakka Pines: #4
View Tee Times
Red/White at Myakka Pines Golf Club
Englewood, Florida
Semi-Private
4.2789470588
1829
Write Review
Myakka Pines GC
View Tee Times
White/Blue at Myakka Pines Golf Club
Englewood, Florida
Semi-Private
4.2789470588
1829
Write Review
Red nine at Myakka Pines: #6
View Tee Times
Blue/Red at Myakka Pines Golf Club
Englewood, Florida
Semi-Private
4.2789470588
1829
Write Review
Sarasota National GC
Sarasota National Golf Club
Venice, Florida
Semi-Private
4.4508
792
Write Review
Boca Royale GCC: #9
View Tee Times
Boca Royale Golf & Country Club
Englewood, Florida
Semi-Private
3.5610882353
898
Write Review
Plantation GCC - The Bobcat: #10, #18
The Bobcat at Plantation Golf & Country Club
Venice, Florida
Private
5.0
3
Write Review
Plantation GCC - The Panther: #15
The Panther at Plantation Golf & Country Club
Venice, Florida
Private
5.0
4
Write Review
Venice East GC: #14
Venice East Golf Club
Venice, Florida
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Oyster Creek GC
Oyster Creek Golf & Country Club
Englewood, Florida
Semi-Private
4.0561
107
Write Review
Venice GCC: #4
Venice Golf & Country Club
Venice, Florida
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Jacaranda West CC
View Tee Times
Jacaranda West Country Club
Venice, Florida
Semi-Private
4.3329411765
1074
Write Review
Riverwood GC
View Tee Times
Riverwood Golf Club
Port Charlotte, Florida
Semi-Private
4.6545941176
1085
Write Review
Golf Packages
Tiburon_Gold_09A_1-17.jpg
Best of Naples Package
FROM $327 (USD)
NAPLES, FL | Enjoy 2 nights' accommodations at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples and 2 rounds of golf at Tiburón Golf Club - Gold Course and Black Course.
Innisbrook Golf Resort Courses
Best of Innisbrook Package
FROM $247 (USD)
PALM HARBOR, FL | Enjoy 4 nights' accommodations at Innisbrook Golf & Spa Resort and 4 rounds of golf at Innisbrook Golf Resort - North Course, South Course, Island Course, & Copperhead Course (site of the PGA Tour's Valspar Championship).
Innisbrook Golf Resort Courses
Innisbrook Golf Around Package
FROM $227 (USD)
PALM HARBOR, FL | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at Innisbrook Golf & Spa Resort and 2 rounds of golf at Innisbrook Golf Resort - Island Course & Copperhead Course (site of the PGA Tour's Valspar Championship).
Disney’s Lake Buena Vista Golf Course
Best of Disney Golf Package
FROM $107 (USD)
ORLANDO, FL | Enjoy 2 nights' accommodation at Tuscana Resort Orlando and 3 rounds of golf at Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course, Palm Golf Course and Lake Buena Vista Golf Course.
Omni International Golf Course
Orlando Ironman Golf Package
FROM $157 (USD)
ORLANDO, FL | Enjoy 4 nights' accommodation at The Fountains Resort Championsgate and 6 rounds of golf at Orange County Panther Lake, Orange County Crooked Cat, Omni International, Omni National, Celebration Golf Club and Falcons Fire Golf Club.
Featured Content
Sarasota National Golf Club - hole 16
Galleries
Sarasota National Golf Club in Venice, Florida: Looking good
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me