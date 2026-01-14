Top 25 Value Golf Courses - Golfers' Choice 2026

Rising green fees are causing concern for some golfers, especially older ones on a fixed income.

There are golfers out there who believe playing the game is getting too expensive. That's not universally true. There are still plenty of courses that are affordable enough to feel like a great value.

These 25 courses are highly regarded for the perceived value they offered customers in 2025. Each of them received at least 10 reviews to be eligible for Golfers' Choice 2026. And let's not confuse the term "value" with "cheap." All of these courses on our list are good, quality courses. A few are even more expensive than some golfers are willing to play, but sometimes even bigger green fees feel like a steal when you get more than what you pay for in terms of service, conditions, facilities and the caliber of the layout.

Nothing beats a round of golf where you walk off the 18th hole feeling like you got more than your money's worth. Delivering the best bang for your buck is how these best value golf courses thrive.