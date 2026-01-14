Top 25 Value Golf Courses - Golfers' Choice 2026

Rising green fees are causing concern for some golfers, especially older ones on a fixed income.
There are golfers out there who believe playing the game is getting too expensive. That's not universally true. There are still plenty of courses that are affordable enough to feel like a great value.
These 25 courses are highly regarded for the perceived value they offered customers in 2025. Each of them received at least 10 reviews to be eligible for Golfers' Choice 2026. And let's not confuse the term "value" with "cheap." All of these courses on our list are good, quality courses. A few are even more expensive than some golfers are willing to play, but sometimes even bigger green fees feel like a steal when you get more than what you pay for in terms of service, conditions, facilities and the caliber of the layout.
Nothing beats a round of golf where you walk off the 18th hole feeling like you got more than your money's worth. Delivering the best bang for your buck is how these best value golf courses thrive.
Tyoga Golf Course
Green fee: $45-$66
What they're saying: "Would play over and over. Wonderful course. Beautifully manicured fairways with immaculate greens. Would definitely recommend!!" - jkinsman22
Calvert City Golf & Country ClubCalvert City, KentuckyPublic4.6947723785158
Green fee: $45-$55
What they're saying: "Well maintained, interesting layout. This course as part of the country club has very nice facilities. The people there are great and all the equipment works well. The course has several wide open holes, drive it straight and GIR. Others are very interesting doglegs and long. I enjoyed the round and well play here again." - Bob2713025
-
Coopers Hawk Golf CourseMelbourne, ArkansasPublic/Resort4.543300653629
Green fee: $49-$60
What they're saying: "Hidden Gem!! I am staying in a small town an hour away from Coopers Hawk. I will continue to make that drive as often as I can to play this course. It is excellently maintained, and the greens roll smoothly." - Byrdmanhsv
-
Brasstown Valley Resort Golf Course
Green fee: $39-$100+
What they're saying: "Awesome Course. Absolutely a beautiful golf course. Playing for the first time via friend recommendation I was throughly impressed by the staff and facilities. Definitely will play again and recommend it to those that love mountain golf courses." - Rosie12013
-
Bartow Golf CourseBartow, FloridaSemi-Private/Municipal4.1857966457179
Green fee: $25-$35
What they're saying: "Really nice course, and also challenging. Some work being done on the greens, but as someone else said this just shows there’re taking care of this course. Overall, (it) was fun to play and the golf carts are up to date with gps that allows you to see where you're at at all times and they are set up to not allow to to get to close to the greens and other areas off limits to carts. Nice addition, loved it!" - trt06
-
Elwood Golf Links
Green fee: $31-$37
What they're saying: "Wow!! Very friendly staff. Front nine was a bit tight, pace was a little slow. Once we got through to the back nine all log jams were cleared. The back nine was so freaking fantastic!!! What a delight for us. Lots of hills and perfect greens with so much slope. A little French Lick!" - NicSU
-
Meadow Links At George T. BagbyFort Gaines, GeorgiaPublic4.7850574713239
Green fee: $29-$70
What they're saying: "Great Experience - A+ Meadowlinks is one of my favorite courses. Interesting layout, fast greens, good value, never disappointed. The ladies in the clubhouse are fantastic, always super nice. I’d play weekly if it was a closer drive for me." - Aok123
-
Grandview Golf Club
Green fee: $40-$70+
What they're saying: "Very beautiful golf course. The fairways and greens were in excellent condition. The elevated tees and mostly tree lined fairways and greens made the whole golf course so beautiful." - tuckshum
-
Mozingo LakeMaryville, MissouriPublic4.8064916275154
Green fee: $27-$37
What they're saying: "The course was in excellent condition and pace was very good. There are some long difficult par 4s, but it's still a great place to play. We'll definitely play here again." - Ricksanders66
-
Carbon Country Club
Green fee: $30+
What they're saying: "Nice course. Great value. Course is overall a lot of fun. A few funky holes but overall conditioning was excellent. A bit short especially back nine but very scenic. Played 18 in just over 4 hours." - Joe
-
Whispering Pines Golf CourseMeadville, PennsylvaniaPublic4.254901960845
Green fee: $16-$40
What they're saying: "Great course, even greater staff! We had a great time playing Whispering Pines today, starting with the friendliest staff I have ever met at a golf course. Super helpful and kind." - Rachieleigh7
-
Linden Hall Golf Course
Green fee: $21-$29
What they're saying: "Beautiful day for golf. The course was in good shape. The greens were pretty quick and in good condition. Overall, enjoyed the beautiful day of golf." - Rickk99
-
Heron Creek Golf Club
Green fee: $18-$44
What they're saying: "Excellent course. A hidden gem nice course, reasonably priced and well kept! Very nice staff!" - Psedlacek
-
Gull Lake View Golf Club & Resort - EastAugusta, MichiganResort4.6668595882154
What they're saying: "Great Golf Resort! Gull Lake View Resort - East Course is in great condition. Greens are fast, but consistent. Challenging pin positions with lots of sand traps. I will be back!" - dinman24
-
Old Hickory Country ClubBeaver Dam, WisconsinSemi-Private4.8529411765150
Green fee: $30-$50
What they're saying: "Great course. Had a great time and will absolutely be back. Loved the course. Pretty challenging but beautiful." - Kwebster88
Editors' Choice: Best Value Golf Courses
Since there's so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Finding the best bang for your buck is something every golfer loves. Here are a few of our favorites that didn't make the list.Pacific Grove, CaliforniaPublic4.51000099491099Providence, Rhode IslandPublic3.9790503614188Lehi, UtahPublic4.64932126773Hobbs, New MexicoPublic/Municipal4.519409937994
-
Spooner Golf Club
What they're saying: "Amazing value when on vacation. Bring your clubs with you if you’re gonna vacation in spooner. This course is in great condition and you’ll want to play multiple rounds. Insane value." - 03jenglish
-
Brook Hill Golf Club
Green fee: $35-$40
What they're saying: "Fun course. Course is not burnt up like neighboring courses. Fairways and greens in good shape. Hole 18 is still as challenging as ever. Definitely play again this year." - Jerry5975876
-
Batavia Country Club
Green fee: $22-$49
What they're saying: "I haven't hit here in years, now it all came back to me. This course is beautiful, besides a couple tee boxes that needed attention. Two par 5's to start your round off, one tee shot on the front 9 is a water shot, an unbelievable hole to hit (make sure you hit right of the trees beyond the water). Staff was fantastic, actually have a beautiful grill setup outside of the bar, hamburgers, hotdogs, and chicken grilling away, we had a cheeseburger, they were fantastic. Carts are fairly new, (with) USB ports on the dash. They even rent speakers for a round so you can listen to your music in your cart while your playing." - stjohas
-
Glade Springs Village - Woodhaven CourseDaniels, West VirginiaSemi-Private4.5867354404107
Green fee: $70-$105
What they're saying: "Woodhaven is a Beast. Woodhaven is a very challenging course and requires a lot from a golfer. A beautiful layout tucked back in the mountains of Southern WV." - Dickw22
-
Glacier Wood Golf Club
Green fee: $29-$49
What they're saying: "Excellent condition. Glacier Wood never disappoints. Greens are in great shape. Golf course plays very fair." - reiffm
-
Rogues Roost Golf & Country Club - West CourseBridgeport, New YorkPublic4.328610183136
Green fee: $26-$45
What they're saying: "Always a friendly round. We’ve been coming here for years and we always enjoy it. Staff is always very friendly. Pace of play is always good." - EntourageDave
-
Volcano Golf and Country ClubVolcano Nat'l Pk, HawaiiSemi-Private4.334558823562
Green fee: $65-$82
What they're saying: "Finished in less than 3 hrs. Staff were incredibly friendly and cost very reasonable! Weather can be an issue. I mean it is Volcano." - olip
-
Mascoutin Golf ClubBerlin, WisconsinSemi-Private4.8268317853119
Green fee: $52-$84 (for 27 holes)
What they're saying: "Course was in great shape. It was a lot of fun to play. Staff was very friendly. Everyone there seem to enjoy their work." - rlw1001
-
Cherry Oaks Golf Course
Green fee: $28-$31
What they're saying: "The wife and I decided to try this course. It is very nice. Weather made it more difficult for us as it was wet and it rained lightly off and on the whole round. Course was very well maintained and the staff was very friendly. We will definitely be back. Hopefully the weather will be better next time." - Pachadad68
-
Leatherstocking Golf CourseCooperstown, New YorkPublic/Resort4.835917312776
Green fee: $155+
What they're saying: "Amazing Course. I'm writing this review just so I can upload the pictures I took of this place, wow! I did get to play with a member, Justin, who only enhanced the experience with his local knowledge. Stunning course. A must play if you are anywhere nearby. I walked from the Hall of Fame to this course, nothing was going to stop me. Staff was very friendly and conditions immaculate." - jkb80913