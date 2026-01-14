Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

Top 25 Value Golf Courses - Golfers' Choice 2026

With the cost of golf rising, more golfers are looking to play more value-oriented golf courses.
Tyoga CC
Tyoga Country Club is considered a good value by players who frequent the course.

Rising green fees are causing concern for some golfers, especially older ones on a fixed income.

There are golfers out there who believe playing the game is getting too expensive. That's not universally true. There are still plenty of courses that are affordable enough to feel like a great value.

These 25 courses are highly regarded for the perceived value they offered customers in 2025. Each of them received at least 10 reviews to be eligible for Golfers' Choice 2026. And let's not confuse the term "value" with "cheap." All of these courses on our list are good, quality courses. A few are even more expensive than some golfers are willing to play, but sometimes even bigger green fees feel like a steal when you get more than what you pay for in terms of service, conditions, facilities and the caliber of the layout.

Nothing beats a round of golf where you walk off the 18th hole feeling like you got more than your money's worth. Delivering the best bang for your buck is how these best value golf courses thrive.

  1. Tyoga Golf Course

    Tyoga CC
    Tyoga Golf Course
    Wellsboro, Pennsylvania
    Semi-Private
    4.8977591036
    58
    Green fee: $45-$66
    What they're saying: "Would play over and over. Wonderful course. Beautifully manicured fairways with immaculate greens. Would definitely recommend!!" - jkinsman22

  2. Calvert City Golf & Country Club

    Calvert City GCC: #12
    Calvert City Golf & Country Club
    Calvert City, Kentucky
    Public
    4.6947723785
    158
    Green fee: $45-$55
    What they're saying: "Well maintained, interesting layout. This course as part of the country club has very nice facilities. The people there are great and all the equipment works well. The course has several wide open holes, drive it straight and GIR. Others are very interesting doglegs and long. I enjoyed the round and well play here again." - Bob2713025

  3. Coopers Hawk Golf Course

    Coopers Hawk GC
    Coopers Hawk Golf Course
    Melbourne, Arkansas
    Public/Resort
    4.5433006536
    29
    Green fee: $49-$60
    What they're saying: "Hidden Gem!! I am staying in a small town an hour away from Coopers Hawk. I will continue to make that drive as often as I can to play this course. It is excellently maintained, and the greens roll smoothly." - Byrdmanhsv

  4. Brasstown Valley Resort Golf Course

    Brasstown Valley Resort
    Brasstown Valley Resort
    Young Harris, Georgia
    Resort
    4.7518297642
    267
    Green fee: $39-$100+
    What they're saying: "Awesome Course. Absolutely a beautiful golf course. Playing for the first time via friend recommendation I was throughly impressed by the staff and facilities. Definitely will play again and recommend it to those that love mountain golf courses." - Rosie12013

  5. Bartow Golf Course

    Bartow GC
    Bartow Golf Course
    Bartow, Florida
    Semi-Private/Municipal
    4.1857966457
    179
    Green fee: $25-$35
    What they're saying: "Really nice course, and also challenging. Some work being done on the greens, but as someone else said this just shows there’re taking care of this course. Overall, (it) was fun to play and the golf carts are up to date with gps that allows you to see where you're at at all times and they are set up to not allow to to get to close to the greens and other areas off limits to carts. Nice addition, loved it!" - trt06

  6. Elwood Golf Links

    Elwood Golf Links: #6
    Elwood Golf Links
    Elwood, Indiana
    Public
    4.3507273877
    88
    Green fee: $31-$37
    What they're saying: "Wow!! Very friendly staff. Front nine was a bit tight, pace was a little slow. Once we got through to the back nine all log jams were cleared. The back nine was so freaking fantastic!!! What a delight for us. Lots of hills and perfect greens with so much slope. A little French Lick!" - NicSU

  7. Meadow Links At George T. Bagby

    George T. Bagby - Meadow Links Golf Course
    Meadow Links Golf Course at George T. Bagby
    Fort Gaines, Georgia
    Public
    4.7850574713
    239
    Green fee: $29-$70
    What they're saying: "Great Experience - A+ Meadowlinks is one of my favorite courses. Interesting layout, fast greens, good value, never disappointed. The ladies in the clubhouse are fantastic, always super nice. I’d play weekly if it was a closer drive for me." - Aok123

  8. Grandview Golf Club

    Grandview GC
    Grandview Golf Club
    Kalkaska, Michigan
    Public
    4.5960227175
    296
    Green fee: $40-$70+
    What they're saying: "Very beautiful golf course. The fairways and greens were in excellent condition. The elevated tees and mostly tree lined fairways and greens made the whole golf course so beautiful." - tuckshum

  9. Mozingo Lake

    Mozingo Lake Recreation Park GC
    Mozingo Lake Recreation Park Golf Course
    Maryville, Missouri
    Public
    4.8064916275
    154
    Green fee: $27-$37
    What they're saying: "The course was in excellent condition and pace was very good. There are some long difficult par 4s, but it's still a great place to play. We'll definitely play here again." - Ricksanders66

  10. Carbon Country Club

    Carbon CC
    Carbon Country Club
    Helper, Utah
    Semi-Private
    4.9358974359
    17
    Green fee: $30+
    What they're saying: "Nice course. Great value. Course is overall a lot of fun. A few funky holes but overall conditioning was excellent. A bit short especially back nine but very scenic. Played 18 in just over 4 hours." - Joe

  11. Whispering Pines Golf Course

    Whispering Pines GC: #9
    Whispering Pines Golf Course
    Meadville, Pennsylvania
    Public
    4.2549019608
    45
    Green fee: $16-$40
    What they're saying: "Great course, even greater staff! We had a great time playing Whispering Pines today, starting with the friendliest staff I have ever met at a golf course. Super helpful and kind." - Rachieleigh7

  12. Linden Hall Golf Course

    Linden Hall GC
    Linden Hall Golf Course
    Dawson, Pennsylvania
    Resort
    4.6645696044
    366
    Green fee: $21-$29
    What they're saying: "Beautiful day for golf. The course was in good shape. The greens were pretty quick and in good condition. Overall, enjoyed the beautiful day of golf." - Rickk99

  13. Heron Creek Golf Club

    Heron Creek GC
    Heron Creek Golf Club
    LaGrange, Indiana
    Public
    4.5158096805
    85
    Green fee: $18-$44
    What they're saying: "Excellent course. A hidden gem nice course, reasonably priced and well kept! Very nice staff!" - Psedlacek

  14. Gull Lake View Golf Club & Resort - East

    East at Gull Lake View: #9
    East at Gull Lake View Golf Club and Resort
    Augusta, Michigan
    Resort
    4.6668595882
    154
    What they're saying: "Great Golf Resort! Gull Lake View Resort - East Course is in great condition. Greens are fast, but consistent. Challenging pin positions with lots of sand traps. I will be back!" - dinman24

  15. Old Hickory Country Club

    Old Hickory CC: #3
    Old Hickory Country Club
    Beaver Dam, Wisconsin
    Semi-Private
    4.8529411765
    150
    Green fee: $30-$50
    What they're saying: "Great course. Had a great time and will absolutely be back. Loved the course. Pretty challenging but beautiful." - Kwebster88

    Editors' Choice: Best Value Golf Courses

    Since there's so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Finding the best bang for your buck is something every golfer loves. Here are a few of our favorites that didn't make the list.

    Pacific Grove Golf Links: #13
    Pacific Grove Golf Links
    Pacific Grove, California
    Public
    4.5100009949
    1099
    Wild Horse Golf Club in Nebraska - No. 18
    Wild Horse Golf Course
    Gothenburg, Nebraska
    Semi-Private/Resort
    4.2330316742
    29
    Rustic Canyon GC
    Rustic Canyon Golf Course
    Moorpark, California
    Public
    4.8198198198
    779
    Keney Park GC: #10
    Keney Park Golf Club
    Hartford, Connecticut
    Public
    2.9978354978
    35
    Triggs Memorial GC: #10
    Triggs Memorial Golf Course
    Providence, Rhode Island
    Public
    3.9790503614
    188
    Wailua GC: #2
    Wailua Municipal Golf Course
    Kapaa, Hawaii
    Municipal
    4.2857142857
    14
    Thanksgiving Point GC
    Thanksgiving Point Golf Club
    Lehi, Utah
    Public
    4.649321267
    73
    Rockwind Community Links - Championship: #18
    Rockwind Community Links - Championship Course
    Hobbs, New Mexico
    Public/Municipal
    4.5194099379
    94
    Montauk Downs State Park GC
    Montauk Downs State Park
    Montauk, New York
    Public/Municipal
    3.2444444444
    16
    Diamond Springs GC: #5
    Diamond Springs Golf Course
    Hamilton, Michigan
    Public
    4.4132231405
    121
  16. Spooner Golf Club

    Spooner GC
    Spooner Golf Club
    Spooner, Wisconsin
    Semi-Private
    4.7685185185
    36
    What they're saying: "Amazing value when on vacation. Bring your clubs with you if you’re gonna vacation in spooner. This course is in great condition and you’ll want to play multiple rounds. Insane value." - 03jenglish

  17. Brook Hill Golf Club

    Brook Hill GC
    Brook Hill Golf Club
    Brookville, Indiana
    Semi-Private
    4.1235499952
    238
    Green fee: $35-$40
    What they're saying: "Fun course. Course is not burnt up like neighboring courses. Fairways and greens in good shape. Hole 18 is still as challenging as ever. Definitely play again this year." - Jerry5975876

  18. Batavia Country Club

    Batavia CC: #9
    Batavia Country Club
    Batavia, New York
    Semi-Private
    4.5616612658
    207
    Green fee: $22-$49
    What they're saying: "I haven't hit here in years, now it all came back to me. This course is beautiful, besides a couple tee boxes that needed attention. Two par 5's to start your round off, one tee shot on the front 9 is a water shot, an unbelievable hole to hit (make sure you hit right of the trees beyond the water). Staff was fantastic, actually have a beautiful grill setup outside of the bar, hamburgers, hotdogs, and chicken grilling away, we had a cheeseburger, they were fantastic. Carts are fairly new, (with) USB ports on the dash. They even rent speakers for a round so you can listen to your music in your cart while your playing." - stjohas

  19. Glade Springs Village - Woodhaven Course

    Glade Springs Village - Woodhaven
    Glade Springs Village - Woodhaven Course
    Daniels, West Virginia
    Semi-Private
    4.5867354404
    107
    Green fee: $70-$105
    What they're saying: "Woodhaven is a Beast. Woodhaven is a very challenging course and requires a lot from a golfer. A beautiful layout tucked back in the mountains of Southern WV." - Dickw22

  20. Glacier Wood Golf Club

    Glacier Wood GC: #3
    Glacier Wood Golf Club
    Iola, Wisconsin
    Semi-Private
    4.8459632234
    267
    Green fee: $29-$49
    What they're saying: "Excellent condition. Glacier Wood never disappoints. Greens are in great shape. Golf course plays very fair." - reiffm

  21. Rogues Roost Golf & Country Club - West Course

    Rogues Roost Golf & CC
    West at Rogues Roost Golf & Country Club
    Bridgeport, New York
    Public
    4.328610183
    136
    Green fee: $26-$45
    What they're saying: "Always a friendly round. We’ve been coming here for years and we always enjoy it. Staff is always very friendly. Pace of play is always good." - EntourageDave

  22. Volcano Golf and Country Club

    Volcano GCC: #18
    Volcano Golf & Country Club
    Volcano Nat'l Pk, Hawaii
    Semi-Private
    4.3345588235
    62
    Green fee: $65-$82
    What they're saying: "Finished in less than 3 hrs. Staff were incredibly friendly and cost very reasonable! Weather can be an issue. I mean it is Volcano." - olip

  23. Mascoutin Golf Club

    Blue at Mascoutin GC: #8
    Blue/Red at Mascoutin Golf Club
    Berlin, Wisconsin
    Semi-Private
    4.8268317853
    119
    Green fee: $52-$84 (for 27 holes)
    What they're saying: "Course was in great shape. It was a lot of fun to play. Staff was very friendly. Everyone there seem to enjoy their work." - rlw1001

  24. Cherry Oaks Golf Course

    Cherry Oaks GC
    Cherry Oaks Golf Club
    Cheney, Kansas
    Public/Municipal
    4.7402347832
    186
    Green fee: $28-$31
    What they're saying: "The wife and I decided to try this course. It is very nice. Weather made it more difficult for us as it was wet and it rained lightly off and on the whole round. Course was very well maintained and the staff was very friendly. We will definitely be back. Hopefully the weather will be better next time." - Pachadad68

  25. Leatherstocking Golf Course

    Leatherstocking GC
    Leatherstocking Golf Course
    Cooperstown, New York
    Public/Resort
    4.8359173127
    76
    Green fee: $155+
    What they're saying: "Amazing Course. I'm writing this review just so I can upload the pictures I took of this place, wow! I did get to play with a member, Justin, who only enhanced the experience with his local knowledge. Stunning course. A must play if you are anywhere nearby. I walked from the Hall of Fame to this course, nothing was going to stop me. Staff was very friendly and conditions immaculate." - jkb80913

