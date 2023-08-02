Golf's 10 best match play events on TV worth watching

It's match play season.

Golf purists will tell you that match play is the best form of the game to play and to watch. You can do both for the next two months.

As the final month of summer hits, it's the time of year when elite amateurs are competing in their biggest tournaments and most of the country's northern courses are hosting club championships.

Golf is also about to kick off an impressive stretch of match play viewing starting with the Western Amateur Friday and Saturday on Peacock and culminating with the Ryder Cup in Italy on NBC Sept. 29-Oct. 1.

Why is match play so addictive? Nothing compares to the emotion and momentum swings of trying to beat your rival.

The funny thing about match play is many of the best events worth watching on TV don't even involve the pros. Beyond the three major biennial 'Cups' - the Ryder Cup, Presidents Cup and Solheim Cup - match play golf at the professional level just hasn't found a way to survive long-term. Sponsors come and go, and with match play's volatility, if the stars don't make it to the final, the tournaments end up losing viewers along the way.

The World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play was contested for the last time in March, ending a run that started in 1999. It is the latest in a string of failed professional match-play events world-wide, following the Volvo World Match Play Championship (1964-2014), the Thanksgiving Skins games (1983-2008) and the Shell's Wonderful World of Golf exhibitions (1961-1970, 1994-2003). Here's hoping the PGA Tour can jump-start another version in the near future.

The first few Capital One's The Match involving pros were exciting - how about Tiger vs. Phil in 2018 under the lights in Vegas? - but now, it just feels like an overproduced celebrity exhibition. This fall brings a new pro event into the mix - the World Champions Cup, a senior sort of spin-off on the Ryder Cup/Presidents Cup at Florida's Concession Golf Club Dec. 7-10. Three teams of six 50-and-older players, led by competing captains Ernie Els (international), Jim Furyk (U.S.) and Darren Clarke (Europe), will compete in eight nine-hole matches per day to determine the winner. It will be televised by ABC and ESPN.

Someday, maybe the World Champions Cup will be must-see TV, but for now, here's our choices for golf's 10 best match play events on TV worth watching:

