Punch Shots: Our 10 favorite GolfPass stories from 2021

Want to start 2022 off with some great golf writing? Check out these pieces.
Tim Gavrich
,
The combination of a spectacular host course and pressure-packed format made for compelling golf viewing at the 2021 Walker Cup. In this photo, reigning U.S. Amateur champion Tyler Strafaci struggles out of a greenside bunker.

Why does golf obsess so many millions of people? One big reason is the fact that there are so many different kinds of ways to fall in love with it. You've got your professional tournament junkies. Your gearheads. Your swing tinkerers. Your travel connoisseurs. Your architecture geeks. Your history buffs. And on and on.

Golf is not one rabbit hole - it's a dozen or more. And at GolfPass, we are privileged to explore them with you. In 2021, the continuation and evolution of the game amid the COVID-19 pandemic led us to expand our own horizons and interrogate some less-mainstream topics.

We can't wait to show you what we have in the works for 2022. But first, we wanted to point out a few of our favorite stories to write in '21. Take a quick look and let us know your thoughts, either in the comments below or by reaching out to us - Jason Scott Deegan and Tim Gavrich - on social media.

Jason's favorite 5 stories of 2021

Forgive me. I was never good at math. I cheated by selecting six stories, but they're all worth another look.

With the vaccine rollout, 2021 gave me the opportunity to get back on the road several times. Experiencing courses first-hand and talking to golfers and head pros face-to-face is the best way to find the story ideas that golfers want to read. I found two of my favorites on a June trip to Kauai. I had been to Kauai before years prior, but who knew I would find, arguably, the world's best golf course snack and America's best golf course value? That's an impressive two-fer from a tiny Hawaiian island in the Pacific.

Spam Musubi
Articles
Is this the ultimate golf course snack?
There's no reason this Hawaiian treat shouldn't be offered on the mainland.
2 Min Read
By Jason Scott Deegan
Wailua Municipal Golf Course - hole 17
Articles
Is this the best bargain golf course in America?
For $60 or less, Wailua Municipal Golf Course delivers spectacular ocean golf on Kauai.
3 Min Read
By Jason Scott Deegan

It's rare that a golf story moves the needle with Tom Doak, a prolific author himself, in addition to his status as one of the world's best golf architects. But he was so intrigued by my research into the golf courses with the world's most bunkers that he started a discussion of the piece on the GolfClubAtlas.com forum. I was honored.

Whistling Straits - hole 3 - 2015 PGA Championship
Articles
Trapped: The 10 golf courses with the most bunkers in the world

Writing about the golf industry for two-plus decades, I like to pretend I know it all, but that's never the case when it comes to this crazy game. It's always good to find a story that expands your knowledge base. That was certainly the case while interviewing three USGA experts on overseeding. Whether you live in a southern state that overseeds or might visit one for a golf trip, there's some good nuggets of truth in here that might enlighten you as well.

PGA West Norman Course - no. 15
Articles
A guide to overseeding: What, where and why

And while I loved the experience at The Hay - the new Tiger Woods-designed short course at Pebble Beach - and the chance to expand my bucket list researching the world's incredible collection of golf resorts linked to the Marriott hotel chain, I'd be remiss if I didn't shout-out getting to interview two of my new golf heroes. Who wouldn't want to play golf until they're 100 or play at least one course in all 50 states? I've been lucky to tee up more than 1,000 courses in 20 countries in my career, but I'll probably never achieve what California's Bob Williams and New Hampshire's Roger Page have in their golf lifetimes. We all should aspire to follow in their footsteps.

Bob Williams - swing
Articles
Lessons from a 100-year-old golfer
Playing nine holes every Sunday helps Bob Williams stay sharp, physically and mentally.
3 Min Read
By Jason Scott Deegan
Kapalua Plantation - Roger Page
Articles
The Ultimate Golf Road Trip: Playing courses in all 50 states
Roger Page finished his adventure with a whirlwind trip from Pebble Beach to Alaska to Maui.
4 Min Read
By Jason Scott Deegan

Tim's 5 favorite GolfPass stories to write in 2021

This was a busy year for me. In June, I became a father to Alice, who is even cuter and more joyful and just plain fun to be around than her mother and I could have ever imagined. So naturally, I snapped into action by indoctrinating her into golf, including by buying her a Ryder Cup onesie during a July trip to Whistling Straits.

cgt-whistling-straits-ryder-cup-onesie.jpg
Articles
Family indoctrination is a Cool Golf Thing

Thanks to roving venues like Whistling Straits (the Ryder Cup) and Ocean Course (the PGA Championship) and annual host courses like TPC Sawgrass (the Players Championship) and Harbour Town (the RBC Heritage), 2021 was a showcase year for the way architect Pete Dye crafted courses to challenge the best golfers in the world.

THE PLAYERS Championship - Previews
Articles
Pete Dye's legacy lives on in his championship courses

One of the things that impresses me most about Dye's courses is that they rely less on raw length to challenge even the best (and most powerful) golfers in the world. Distance is big business within golf, but there have always been many ways to play the game at a high level. Golf's governing bodies will have to confront that fact in a few months as part of the USGA and R&A's joint assessment of equipment regulations, which I wrote about back in February.

U.S. Open - Final Round
Articles
Why the USGA and R&A taking a stand on distance is good for golf

One course that resists brute-force golf with every fiber of its being is Seminole Golf Club, which hosted the Walker Cup. Over the course of a May weekend, it coaxed some of the most exciting golf of the year out of the U.S.A. and GB&I teams of elite amateurs with impeccably firm and fast fairways and greens that rewarded strategic planning and finesse above all other on-course skills. The course is worthy of study by anyone with an appetite for golf course architecture knowledge.

Seminole Golf Club hole 18
Articles
Seminole Golf Club: hole-by-hole 2021 Walker Cup host course preview

Seminole is known as a Donald Ross masterpiece, but its history also includes key contributions from other architects. In the 1950s, Dick Wilson repositioned a few of its greens. In 2018, Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw restored the course to its originally beachy, rugged feel. Many great golf courses require a team effort. That point crystallized for me in November when I played in the Renaissance Cup, hosted by Tom Doak at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, which he and a talented cast of architects, builders and shapers transformed the course from a pleasant-enough but mundane parkland layout into one worthy of hosting the PGA Tour's Houston Open.

renaissance-cup-selfie.jpeg
Articles
It takes a village to build – and celebrate – a great golf course

It was gratifying to share some of the infinite interesting nooks and crannies of the golf world with you in 2021. Here's to an equally enlightening 2022.

Roundups
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed more than 1,000 courses and golf destinations for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfadvisor and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
0 Comments
More from the author
landmand-aerial-ben-vigil.jpg
Articles
9 Min Read
20 brand-new golf courses opening in 2022
January 3, 2022
From Utah to Iraq, exciting original designs by architecture's biggest names are set to debut.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Cypress Point Club
Articles
6 Min Read
What is the world's greatest weeklong golf trip?
December 27, 2021
If money and private club access were no issue, we've found the 10 destinations to live out your golf dreams.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Apache Stronghold GC
Articles
2 Min Read
Tom Doak-designed Arizona golf course closes after 22-year run
December 20, 2021
Golf course news & notes: December, 2021.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
PNC Championship - Tiger and Charlie Woods
Articles
2 Min Read
On Tiger Woods, parental strength and the 2021 PNC Championship
December 20, 2021
Is the key to Tiger's latest comeback walking the fairway with his son?
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Gainey Ranch Golf Club - hazard
Articles
3 Min Read
What's new for Phoenix-Scottsdale golfers in winter 2022
December 17, 2021
New tec, new greens and more will improve your next golf vacation to Arizona's Valley of the Sun.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich, Jason Scott Deegan
cgt-project-golf-pga-hope-grad.JPG
Articles
1 Min Read
This weekly military veterans meet-up is a Cool Golf Thing
December 17, 2021
Golftown, U.S.A. gives back.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Popular
we-ko-pa-15-phoenix-scottsdale-hero.jpeg
Articles
5 Min Read
‘Desert golf’ vs. ‘golf in the desert’: A first-timer’s look at Phoenix-Scottsdale
December 7, 2021
Surprising variety and spectacular scenery define the Valley of the Sun for golfers.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
como-top-teachers-hero.JPG
Articles
4 Min Read
How to enlist the help of 14 of America's best golf instructors in one place
December 9, 2021
New list from Golf Digest features more than a dozen teachers who have featured on GolfPass.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Tiburon Golf Gold Course
Articles
5 Min Read
Ask GolfPass: Best public golf courses in Naples
December 7, 2021
It may be the private club capital of Florida, but golfers endorse these public-access courses.
By Brandon Tucker
golfcrest-golf-cart-garage.jpeg
Articles
1 Min Read
This backwards driveway is a Cool Golf Thing
December 10, 2021
Taking on-course-living convenience to the extreme? That's so Texas.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Read More
Load More
Now Reading
Punch Shots: Our 10 favorite GolfPass stories from 2021
Search Near Me