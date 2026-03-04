Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

Best 3 Public Golf Courses in South Dakota - Golfers' Choice 2026

Where should golfers play in South Dakota? Let our rankings be your tour guide.
Rocky Run GC
A view over the water from Rocky Run Golf Course

Would you consider South Dakota for a golf trip?

Not many would, but if you're a golfer passing through, it might be worth it to tee it up and say you've played there and check another state off of the bucket list.

GolfPass releases a Top 3 Public Golf Courses in South Dakota every March thanks to YOU.

We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Each course needed at least one review and at least some public access to qualify.

We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).

Want to get involved with determining the best public golf courses in South Dakota or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round.

South Dakota golf courses reviewed in 2025: 8
Reviews of South Dakota golf courses in 2025: 30

How the Rankings Are Determined

  • Review Requirements

    We analyzed 30 reviews of South Dakota golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least one review by real golfers to be eligible.

  • GolfPass Rating Index

    This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

  • Who This List Is Best For

    Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.

Best public golf courses in South Dakota

  1. Rapid City Elks

    Rapid City Elks GC
    Rapid City Elks Golf Course
    Rapid City, South Dakota
    Semi-Private
    4.6106335694
    220
    Green fee: $25-$45
    What they're saying: "The course was in excellent shape, greens were awesome." - Bryces1

  2. Madison Golf & Country Club

    Madison GCC: #8
    Madison Golf & Country Club
    Madison, South Dakota
    Semi-Private
    3.7647058824
    13
    Green fee: $38-$63
    What they're saying: "This was a real surprise course to play. For a eastern South Dakota course, remarkable hills and more of a Minnesota course layout. Everything was excellently kept and super friendly staff. Highly recommend." - TDA1969

    Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in South Dakota

    With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in South Dakota not featured in Golfers' Choice:

    GC at Red Rock
    Golf Club at Red Rock
    Rapid City, South Dakota
    Public
    4.6666666667
    9
    Prairie Green GC
    Prairie Green Golf Course
    Sioux Falls, South Dakota
    Public/Municipal
    4.6
    5
    The Bluffs
    The Bluffs Golf Course
    Vermillion, South Dakota
    Municipal
    4.4285714286
    14
  3. Rocky Run Golf Course

    Rocky Run GC
    Rocky Run Golf Course
    Dell Rapids, South Dakota
    Semi-Private
    3.3333333333
    2
    Green fee: $48-$53
    What they're saying: "Close enough to Sioux Falls but far enough so few know about this well groomed 18 hole course. A creek runs through the course which makes you pay attention to each shot. Greens were quick and roll true. Great value for the money." - Smkahler

jasondeeganga.jpg
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.

