Best 3 Public Golf Courses in South Dakota - Golfers' Choice 2026

GolfPass releases a Top 3 Public Golf Courses in South Dakota every March thanks to YOU.
We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.
Each course needed at least one review and at least some public access to qualify.
South Dakota golf courses reviewed in 2025: 8
Reviews of South Dakota golf courses in 2025: 30
How the Rankings Are Determined
Review Requirements
We analyzed 30 reviews of South Dakota golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least one review by real golfers to be eligible.
GolfPass Rating Index
This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).
Who This List Is Best For
Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.
Best public golf courses in South Dakota
Green fee: $25-$45
Green fee: $25-$45

What they're saying: "The course was in excellent shape, greens were awesome." - Bryces1
Green fee: $38-$63
What they're saying: "This was a real surprise course to play. For a eastern South Dakota course, remarkable hills and more of a Minnesota course layout. Everything was excellently kept and super friendly staff. Highly recommend." - TDA1969
Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in South Dakota
With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in South Dakota not featured in Golfers' Choice:
Rocky Run Golf Course
Green fee: $48-$53
What they're saying: "Close enough to Sioux Falls but far enough so few know about this well groomed 18 hole course. A creek runs through the course which makes you pay attention to each shot. Greens were quick and roll true. Great value for the money." - Smkahler
