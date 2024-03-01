Top 5 Golf Courses in Montana - Golfers' Choice 2024

What are the top public golf courses in Montana?
It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.
We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least one review in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.
Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Montana or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.
Montana golf courses reviewed in 2023: 17
Reviews of Montana golf courses in 2023: 111
The 5 best public golf courses in Montana
Big Sky Resort Golf CourseBig Sky, MontanaResort/Public4.732041176513
Green fee: $139
What they're saying: "Views on every shot. The course was in great shape. There are some holes where you have to avoid houses off the tee but other than that the course was amazing!" - RMacPhee15
Old Works
Green fee: $109
What they're saying: "This is our favorite course in Montana! Jack Nicklaus Signature course, fabulous views, brick "ruins" from the old Copper Barron's copper smelter, black slag bunkers. Challenging but fun. We love this place - the course is really on the way back to its glory days. The only issue here is there aren't any upscale places to stay. We always stay at Faye's - the Marcus Daly motel - clean and comfy- but she is always full. There is supposed to be a new boutique cottage resort on the Warm Springs Creek (built to be) looking over the golf course. Hot tubs on the deck and inside - a wine fridge and a cigar humidor! Can't wait to come and stay a week there! Don't make the mistake of not staying in Anaconda - cool undiscovered town (for now!) There are great restaurants - Donivan's is unique and the food is great, O'Bellas Italian food is yummy and the breadsticks are worth the carbs, and Barkley's (!!) is a trip into the past with great food! Go there! It's open!" - susieandsteve
Hamilton Golf Club
Green fee: $44
What they're saying: "The course was in great condition and the ladies in the Cafe were very friendly and helpful." - ShariK
Pryor Creek Golf ClubHuntley, MontanaPrivate4.7371470588110
Green fee: $27
What they're saying: "Wide open fairways and great course conditions!! Was slow play…. We had not run into that when we have played before. Golf cart was old and doggy. Needed to be cleaned out a bit better. Lots of bees 🐝 on the course…. Not only just around the garbage cans. That was rough. Overall a really fun experience and loved playing at Pryor Creek." - u382953978
Wilderness Club
Green fee: NA
What they're saying: "I haven't played WC for a few years so I was very pleased with the whole golf experience there yesterday. Starting with the friendly staff, the excellent practice facility and the beautiful course condition, the day couldn't have been better." - u577873206