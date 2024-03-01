Top 10 Golf Courses in Utah - Golfers' Choice 2024

What are the top public golf courses in Utah?
It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.
We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least two reviews in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.
Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Utah or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.
Utah golf courses reviewed in 2023: 25
Reviews of Utah golf courses in 2023: 137
The 10 best public golf courses in Utah
-
Logan River Golf Course
Green fee: $38
What they're saying: "This is a hidden gem up in northern Utah. The course was in outstanding condition. It’s short but demanding target style layout. The greens were nice and the rough was extremely thick if you missed the fairway. We had a great time!" - kaelene
-
Eaglewood Golf Course
Green fee: $40
What they're saying: "Course was in great shape. The layout was challenging with some nice views. Greens were hard to learn." - Kriegelm
-
Black Desert Resort
What they're saying: "The course has amazing views and the condition of fairways and greens is nearly perfect. The greens have true roll. Located at the high altitude makes the shot fly farther and it is very hard to stop the ball on the green. Will definitely come back with friends." - Kenneth2979889
-
Sky Mountain Golf Course
Green fee: $68
What they're saying: "We loved the course layout and the views were spectacular. Facility has everything you need and the burger afterwards was just right. This will be part of our Utah rotation from now on." - Cosmolv2010
-
Sand Hollow Golf Resort - The Championship CourseHurricane, UtahResort4.446858823584
Green fee: $149
What they're saying: "Everything I love about golf! Views are unbeatable. Fairly wide landing areas off tee. Big greens. Can be very windy, hence the city name "Hurricane" Utah. The twilight rate was very affordable." - MNkurt
-
The Barn Golf Club
Green fee: $50
What they're saying: "I would say that The Barn is probably the best value in the state. The staff are always nice. The greens are always fast and smooth. There’s a challenging feature on every hole and you start out (where) number one is a par five, which I enjoy." - GolfPass reviewer
-
Gladstan Golf Course
Green fee: $34
What they're saying: "Gladstan GC is a favorite that I was able to introduce my youngest son to its dynamic layout and challenges.Gladstan always provides a wonderful round of golf despite the slow play we experienced because of its particularly uniqueness and the great shape the course was in. The staff is always friendly and accommodating to our needs. (It's) a gem of a course that I wish I lived closer to!" - edmondragon
-
Thanksgiving Point Golf Club
Green fee: NA
What they're saying: "This course was amazing, even when course had a lot of snow, by noon it melted down quite a bit and course was great! Staff was friendly as well." - mrbrucelee4
-
Coral Canyon Golf Course
Green fee: $111
What they're saying: "Very good layout, some tough holes but very fair, areas around green are well maintained as quality courses should be, greens and fairways in good condition. Will play again." - garryflichel
-
Oquirrh Hills Golf Course
Green fee: $38
What they're saying: "Oquirrh Hills GC is a regular course I enjoy playing; it is always a fun pleasurable experience with one caveat, occasional slow play because it is very popular with the locals which is a positive aspect of the course; the staff is friendly, and the course was in very good condition with a late spring start." - edmondragon