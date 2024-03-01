Top 10 Golf Courses in Utah - Golfers' Choice 2024

Our reviewers help determine Utah's most popular public golf courses.
Tim Gavrich
,
The PGA TOUR will be playing here in 2024.

What are the top public golf courses in Utah?

It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.

We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least two reviews in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Utah or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.

Utah golf courses reviewed in 2023: 25
Reviews of Utah golf courses in 2023: 137

The 10 best public golf courses in Utah

  1. Logan River Golf Course
    Logan River GC: #17
    View Tee Times
    Logan River Golf Course
    Logan, Utah
    Public
    4.7807411765
    38
    Write Review

    Green fee: $38
    What they're saying: "This is a hidden gem up in northern Utah. The course was in outstanding condition. It’s short but demanding target style layout. The greens were nice and the rough was extremely thick if you missed the fairway. We had a great time!" - kaelene

  2. Eaglewood Golf Course
    Eaglewood GC
    Eaglewood Golf Course
    North Salt Lake, Utah
    Public
    4.8794117647
    21
    Write Review

    Green fee: $40
    What they're saying: "Course was in great shape. The layout was challenging with some nice views. Greens were hard to learn." - Kriegelm

  3. Black Desert Resort
    Black Desert Resort
    View Tee Times
    Black Desert Resort
    Ivins, Utah
    Resort
    4.8333
    6
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "The course has amazing views and the condition of fairways and greens is nearly perfect. The greens have true roll. Located at the high altitude makes the shot fly farther and it is very hard to stop the ball on the green. Will definitely come back with friends." - Kenneth2979889

  4. Sky Mountain Golf Course
    Sky Mountain GC
    Sky Mountain Golf Course
    Hurricane, Utah
    Public
    4.6717764706
    121
    Write Review

    Green fee: $68
    What they're saying: "We loved the course layout and the views were spectacular. Facility has everything you need and the burger afterwards was just right. This will be part of our Utah rotation from now on." - Cosmolv2010

  5. Sand Hollow Golf Resort - The Championship Course
    Sand Hollow: View from #15
    Sand Hollow Golf Resort - The Championship Course
    Hurricane, Utah
    Resort
    4.4468588235
    84
    Write Review

    Green fee: $149
    What they're saying: "Everything I love about golf! Views are unbeatable. Fairly wide landing areas off tee. Big greens. Can be very windy, hence the city name "Hurricane" Utah. The twilight rate was very affordable." - MNkurt

  6. The Barn Golf Club
    Barn GC
    The Barn Golf Club
    Pleasant View, Utah
    Public
    4.5740705882
    44
    Write Review

    Green fee: $50
    What they're saying: "I would say that The Barn is probably the best value in the state. The staff are always nice. The greens are always fast and smooth. There’s a challenging feature on every hole and you start out (where) number one is a par five, which I enjoy." - GolfPass reviewer

  7. Gladstan Golf Course
    Gladstan GC
    View Tee Times
    Gladstan Golf Course
    Payson, Utah
    Public/Municipal
    4.5695235294
    104
    Write Review

    Green fee: $34
    What they're saying: "Gladstan GC is a favorite that I was able to introduce my youngest son to its dynamic layout and challenges.Gladstan always provides a wonderful round of golf despite the slow play we experienced because of its particularly uniqueness and the great shape the course was in. The staff is always friendly and accommodating to our needs. (It's) a gem of a course that I wish I lived closer to!" - edmondragon

  8. Thanksgiving Point Golf Club
    Thanksgiving Point GC
    View Tee Times
    Thanksgiving Point Golf Club
    Lehi, Utah
    Public
    4.5405176471
    52
    Write Review

    Green fee: NA
    What they're saying: "This course was amazing, even when course had a lot of snow, by noon it melted down quite a bit and course was great! Staff was friendly as well." - mrbrucelee4

  9. Coral Canyon Golf Course
    Coral Canyon GC: #6
    View Tee Times
    Coral Canyon Golf Course
    Washington, Utah
    Semi-Private
    3.2564941176
    129
    Write Review

    Green fee: $111
    What they're saying: "Very good layout, some tough holes but very fair, areas around green are well maintained as quality courses should be, greens and fairways in good condition. Will play again." - garryflichel

  10. Oquirrh Hills Golf Course
    Oquirrh Hills GC
    Oquirrh Hills Golf Course
    Tooele, Utah
    Municipal
    4.3921470588
    19
    Write Review

    Green fee: $38
    What they're saying: "Oquirrh Hills GC is a regular course I enjoy playing; it is always a fun pleasurable experience with one caveat, occasional slow play because it is very popular with the locals which is a positive aspect of the course; the staff is friendly, and the course was in very good condition with a late spring start." - edmondragon

Golfers' Choice 2024
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,100 courses and written about golf destinations in 25 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
0 Comments
Streamsong Resort - Red Course: #14
Streamsong Resort - Red Course: #14
Golfers' Choice 2023
View all the Golfers' Choice 2023 lists, including all 50 states.
Rochelle Ranch Golf Course - 13th
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
Rancho San Lucas - hole 3
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
sand creek station.jpeg
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
Mauna Lani Resort - South Course - 7th
Golfers' Choice
4 Min Read
Winter Park GC
Golfers' Choice
4 Min Read
Dorado Beach Resort - East golf course - 4th
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read

More from the author

Stonelick Hills Golf Course - hole 9
Golfers' Choice
5 Min Read
reserve-vineyards-north-triple-green.jpg
Golfers' Choice
4 Min Read
Thunder Bayou Golf Links: #4
Golfers' Choice
3 Min Read
Sultan's Run GC: #18
Golfers' Choice
5 Min Read
Spooky Brook GC
Golfers' Choice
4 Min Read
Lake Region GC
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read

Popular

Royal County Down - 2015 Irish Open
Articles
6 Min Read
Grass Clippings - night golf
Articles
2 Min Read
2024-new-irons.jpg
Articles
6 Min Read
Capital One's The Match IX
Articles
4 Min Read
Read More
Now Reading
Top 10 Golf Courses in Utah - Golfers' Choice 2024
Search Near Me