Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Nevada - Golfers' Choice 2024

It's not a gamble to play the best public golf courses in Nevada.
Tim Gavrich
,
The 16th hole at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course heads toward the lake.

What are the top public golf courses in Nevada?

It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.

We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least one review in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Nevada or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.

Nevada golf courses reviewed in 2023: 71
Reviews of Nevada golf courses in 2023: 5,079

The 25 best public golf courses in Nevada

  1. Edgewood Tahoe
    Edgewood Tahoe GC: #18
    Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course
    Stateline, Nevada
    Public
    4.7033823529
    113
    Green fee: $350
    What they're saying: "This is a pricey course but is so incredibly beautiful the price is justified. I played twice in the same week because I just had to go back. The course is in pristine condition!" - mbosco8164

  2. Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort - Snow Mountain
    Snow Mountain at Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort
    Snow Mountain at Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort
    Las Vegas, Nevada
    Resort
    4.7435411765
    719
    Green fee: $289
    What they're saying: "We enjoyed our round on the Snow Course a great deal. There were some long challenging holes and some short "do or die" holes that made you think about your choices. We loved it.....just wish it wasn't so expensive...but that's Vegas." - ajsauter

  3. Cascata
    Cascata: #6
    Cascata
    Boulder City, Nevada
    Public
    4.9823529412
    27
    Green fee: $550-$633
    What they're saying: "First time playing here and the experience was outstanding. Our caddie Dave was great - friendly and very knowledgeable. The condition of the course was superb. I’ve played on similar tracks that have elevation changes and great conditions for about half the price. I wouldn’t pay the premium again that they charge. For what it is I feel it is like most things in Vegas - overpriced. For me the elevation changes are cool at first but after a while I just kinda wanted to get a few holes that were relatively flat. Virtually every hole is either uphill or downhill. All in all a great time and I’m grateful for the opportunity to play here and get to experience this beautiful course." - gobux11

  4. Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort - Wolf
    Paiute Wolf - hole 15
    Wolf at Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort
    Las Vegas, Nevada
    Resort
    4.7558117647
    900
    Green fee: $289
    What they're saying: "First time playing at Paiute. (The) course was lush all around! Best shape of any desert course I’ve seen in years!!! Staff and grounds crew (were) all very nice and (the) food and bar very nice. (We) will definitely be back!" - Hungryheffer253

  5. Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort - Sun Mountain
    Sun Mountain at Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort: #1
    Sun Mountain at Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort
    Las Vegas, Nevada
    Resort
    4.7361882353
    638
    Green fee: $289
    What they're saying: "The course was immaculate. The pace of play was just over 4 hours. Highly recommend any of the 3 courses there." - jtrempus

  6. TPC Las Vegas
    TPC Las Vegas: #18
    TPC Las Vegas
    Las Vegas, Nevada
    Public
    4.4135470588
    721
    Green fee: $150-$395
    What they're saying: "Great course. You’ll spend a bit more money for the round but the course was in really good shape." - waynecwebb

  7. Angel Park Golf Club - Mountain Course
    Mountain at Angel Park GC: #2
    Mountain at Angel Park Golf Club
    Las Vegas, Nevada
    Resort/Public
    4.4736588235
    303
    Green fee: $89-$171
    What they're saying: "The staff was very courteous and the course was in great shape. Look forward to playing the Palm on October 12, 2023." - Robert3186461

  8. Falcon Ridge Golf Course
    Falcon Ridge GC: View from #6
    Falcon Ridge Golf Club
    Mesquite, Nevada
    Public/Resort
    4.4583058824
    173
    Green fee: $100-$150
    What they're saying: "Other than a little bit of slow play due to a men’s league, everything was great. We will always do this when we come up to Mesquite." - David4702427

  9. Boulder Creek Golf Club
    Boulder Creek GC - Coyote Run: #9
    Boulder Creek Golf Club - Coyote Run/Eldorado Valley
    Boulder City, Nevada
    Public
    4.5574764706
    1141
    Green fee: $70-$120
    What they're saying: "Haven't had a bad time here EVER! The pace was a little slow (for a weekday, about 4h 15m). A few too many ball marks on the greens (repaired 5+ on many holes); that's a golfer problem... come on folks, fix those greens! Truly, these minor issues didn't change how much I enjoyed the round." - mainardi

  10. Oasis Golf Club - Palmer Course
    Palmer at Oasis GC: #8
    Palmer at Oasis Golf Club
    Mesquite, Nevada
    Resort
    4.4699764706
    263
    Green fee: $100+
    What they're saying: "The white tees are enough of a challenge unless you are a sub 10 handicap. (The course) needs (a) marshal to speed up play. Fun course if you (have) a slight fade." - catcawg

  11. Incline Village - Championship Golf Course
    Incline Village Golf Resort - Championship: #3
    Championship at Incline Village Golf Resort
    Incline Village, Nevada
    Resort
    4.5453294118
    145
    Green fee: $110-$128
    What they're saying: "Very well maintained, and very friendly staff. (It) was worth the value." - eunmeelee

  12. Toana Vista Golf Course
    Toana Vista GC: #11
    Toana Vista Golf Course
    West Wendover, Nevada
    Public/Municipal
    4.5
    4
    Green fee: $65-$75
    What they're saying: "Staff was very helpful and friendly. Course was very early in the year but I did enjoy the layout." - GolfPass reviewer

  13. Revere Golf Club - Lexington Course
    Revere GC - Lexington: #14
    Revere Golf Club - Lexington Course
    Henderson, Nevada
    Public
    4.3946705882
    949
    Green fee: $158-$315
    What they're saying: "Second time playing this course but may as well (have) been (the) first time. Had (the) lowest round of my life and this course competes with Rio Secco and Anthem, just without the nice houses. Tracks are super similar." - cheezbagg

  14. Golf Summerlin - Palm Valley Golf Course
    Golf Summerlin - Palm Valley: #10
    Golf Summerlin - Palm Valley Course
    Las Vegas, Nevada
    Semi-Private
    4.3142882353
    480
    Green fee: $67-$179
    What they're saying: "The course is a nice layout that is not too difficult if you keep the ball somewhere near the fairway. It has many slopes, traps, and water hazards coming into play throughout the course. A couple of holes are quite scenic, even though every hole is surrounded by houses. This is on my list of "must play" courses whenever I come to Vegas." - sth52853

  15. Bear's Best Las Vegas
    Bear's Best GC
    Bear's Best Las Vegas
    Las Vegas, Nevada
    Resort
    4.4059294118
    1238
    Green fee: $133-$279
    What they're saying: "Fun Course. Greens were firm and fast. I would play again." - Morninghardwood

  16. Toiyabe Golf Club
    Toiyabe GC
    Toiyabe Golf Club
    Washoe Valley, Nevada
    Semi-Private
    4.4128058824
    471
    Green fee: $45-$75
    What they're saying: "The course layout was excellent and challenging. Super undulated, very fast greens. Good value compared with Reno and Carson City courses." - Mizuno5584

  17. Angel Park Golf Club - Palm Course
    Palm at Angel Park GC: #12
    Palm at Angel Park Golf Club
    Las Vegas, Nevada
    Resort/Public
    4.2754705882
    272
    Green fee: $89-$171
    What they're saying: "If I lived nearby, I would be a club member. The course was in great shape and pace of play was good. I love the layout of the course." - caldawg2874

  18. Conestoga Golf Club
    Conestoga GC
    Conestoga Golf Club
    Mesquite, Nevada
    Public
    4.1677823529
    191
    Green fee: $130-$275
    What they're saying: "Front nine is memorable and challenging the first time you play it. Back nine was very nice but a bit of a let down after the first 9. Course was well laid out and in very good shape considering they were beginning to overseed the next day. Highly recommended." - Fredcouples1

  19. Bali Hai Golf Club
    Bali Hai GC: #11
    Bali Hai Golf Club
    Las Vegas, Nevada
    Resort
    4.4634235294
    1023
    Green fee: $229-$399
    What they're saying: "Of course, this time of the year (golfers) can't expect the fairway grass to be green. I rated the course condition average only because it was spray-painted. However, the layout of the course is awesome. Greens (are) super nice and fast. The staff are super friendly and very helpful. For the experience and view, it's worth the price." - jvzept07

  20. Red Hawk Golf and Resort - Hills Course
    Hills at Red Hawk
    The Hills Course at Red Hawk
    Sparks, Nevada
    Resort
    4.3002294118
    286
    Green fee: $69-$156
    What they're saying: "Wild up and down ride thru the hills above Reno. Fun course in good shape. Lots of interesting holes with lightning fast greens. Good amount of elevation change with very windy conditions makes for a good challenge." - captrichs

  21. Rio Secco Golf Club
    Rio Secco: #17
    Rio Secco
    Henderson, Nevada
    Resort
    4.4773117647
    157
    Green fee: $239-$649
    What they're saying: "Overall course was in good condition from tee to green on this day. Pace of play was 4 hours 40 minutes on (a) weekday. Staff was very friendly. Overall a decent value for non-resident and would recommend." - hacksalot05

  22. Mountain Falls Golf Course
    Mountain Falls GC: #9
    Mountain Falls Golf Course
    Pahrump, Nevada
    Public
    4.3947352941
    380
    Green fee: $40-$125
    What they're saying: "I've played this course about 50 times over the past 2 years. Yes it's a bit of a drive. BUT a very easy relaxing drive from Vegas. This course is always in perfect shape. Greens roll true and are challenging. Course layout has a nice mix of desert & water. Can't beat the pace of play. Usually takes 3 hrs to 3 1/2 (hours to finish). Pricing is very fair ($50-70) depending on time of the year. The restaurant has excellent food and the prices are rather cheap. Honestly I'd give this place a 6 star rating if I could. Vegas should learn a thing or 2 for how they run their operations. This staff actually gives a crap." - Patriotswin3

  23. Wolf Creek Golf Club
    Wolf Creek GC: #3
    Wolf Creek Golf Club
    Mesquite, Nevada
    Public
    4.4100352941
    173
    Green fee: $130-$390
    What they're saying: "An iconic course with less than ideal driving range (irons only). Really disappointing! Course was In good shape but greens were much slower than they should be even with the hot temps. It is unacceptable to have any course rolling less than 10 on the stimp in any environment! Ultimately the difference between a good greenskeeper and a great greenskeeper!" - gmoney629

  24. LakeRidge Golf Course
    LakeRidge GC: #15
    LakeRidge Golf Course
    Reno, Nevada
    Public
    4.3531529412
    447
    Green fee: $50-$70
    What they're saying: "Nice course to play. Signature 15th island hole is an awesome picture opportunity. Course condition was pretty good for this time of year. The tee boxes continue to disappoint as they are in not good shape and in majority of cases uneven and not well maintained." - Joe5580214

  25. Wolf Run Golf Club
    Wolf Run GC
    Wolf Run Golf Club
    Reno, Nevada
    Semi-Private
    4.2006
    561
    Green fee: $45-$65
    What they're saying: "Greens were quick but fair. We were a twosome behind a foursome but things moved just fine. We putted to the second hole on each green for practice. The day turned out sunny but cool, but was a great day." - dondiego18

Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,100 courses and written about golf destinations in 25 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
