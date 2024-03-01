Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Nevada - Golfers' Choice 2024

What are the top public golf courses in Nevada?
It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.
We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least one review in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.
Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Nevada or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.
Nevada golf courses reviewed in 2023: 71
Reviews of Nevada golf courses in 2023: 5,079
The 25 best public golf courses in Nevada
Edgewood Tahoe
Green fee: $350
What they're saying: "This is a pricey course but is so incredibly beautiful the price is justified. I played twice in the same week because I just had to go back. The course is in pristine condition!" - mbosco8164
Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort - Snow MountainLas Vegas, NevadaResort4.7435411765719
Green fee: $289
What they're saying: "We enjoyed our round on the Snow Course a great deal. There were some long challenging holes and some short "do or die" holes that made you think about your choices. We loved it.....just wish it wasn't so expensive...but that's Vegas." - ajsauter
Cascata
Green fee: $550-$633
What they're saying: "First time playing here and the experience was outstanding. Our caddie Dave was great - friendly and very knowledgeable. The condition of the course was superb. I’ve played on similar tracks that have elevation changes and great conditions for about half the price. I wouldn’t pay the premium again that they charge. For what it is I feel it is like most things in Vegas - overpriced. For me the elevation changes are cool at first but after a while I just kinda wanted to get a few holes that were relatively flat. Virtually every hole is either uphill or downhill. All in all a great time and I’m grateful for the opportunity to play here and get to experience this beautiful course." - gobux11
Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort - WolfLas Vegas, NevadaResort4.7558117647900
Green fee: $289
What they're saying: "First time playing at Paiute. (The) course was lush all around! Best shape of any desert course I’ve seen in years!!! Staff and grounds crew (were) all very nice and (the) food and bar very nice. (We) will definitely be back!" - Hungryheffer253
Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort - Sun MountainLas Vegas, NevadaResort4.7361882353638
Green fee: $289
What they're saying: "The course was immaculate. The pace of play was just over 4 hours. Highly recommend any of the 3 courses there." - jtrempus
TPC Las Vegas
Green fee: $150-$395
What they're saying: "Great course. You’ll spend a bit more money for the round but the course was in really good shape." - waynecwebb
Angel Park Golf Club - Mountain CourseLas Vegas, NevadaResort/Public4.4736588235303
Green fee: $89-$171
What they're saying: "The staff was very courteous and the course was in great shape. Look forward to playing the Palm on October 12, 2023." - Robert3186461
Falcon Ridge Golf Course
Green fee: $100-$150
What they're saying: "Other than a little bit of slow play due to a men’s league, everything was great. We will always do this when we come up to Mesquite." - David4702427
Boulder Creek Golf ClubBoulder City, NevadaPublic4.55747647061141
Green fee: $70-$120
What they're saying: "Haven't had a bad time here EVER! The pace was a little slow (for a weekday, about 4h 15m). A few too many ball marks on the greens (repaired 5+ on many holes); that's a golfer problem... come on folks, fix those greens! Truly, these minor issues didn't change how much I enjoyed the round." - mainardi
Oasis Golf Club - Palmer Course
Green fee: $100+
What they're saying: "The white tees are enough of a challenge unless you are a sub 10 handicap. (The course) needs (a) marshal to speed up play. Fun course if you (have) a slight fade." - catcawg
Incline Village - Championship Golf CourseIncline Village, NevadaResort4.5453294118145
Green fee: $110-$128
What they're saying: "Very well maintained, and very friendly staff. (It) was worth the value." - eunmeelee
Toana Vista Golf Course
Green fee: $65-$75
What they're saying: "Staff was very helpful and friendly. Course was very early in the year but I did enjoy the layout." - GolfPass reviewer
Revere Golf Club - Lexington CourseHenderson, NevadaPublic4.3946705882949
Green fee: $158-$315
What they're saying: "Second time playing this course but may as well (have) been (the) first time. Had (the) lowest round of my life and this course competes with Rio Secco and Anthem, just without the nice houses. Tracks are super similar." - cheezbagg
Golf Summerlin - Palm Valley Golf CourseLas Vegas, NevadaSemi-Private4.3142882353480
Green fee: $67-$179
What they're saying: "The course is a nice layout that is not too difficult if you keep the ball somewhere near the fairway. It has many slopes, traps, and water hazards coming into play throughout the course. A couple of holes are quite scenic, even though every hole is surrounded by houses. This is on my list of "must play" courses whenever I come to Vegas." - sth52853
Bear's Best Las Vegas
Green fee: $133-$279
What they're saying: "Fun Course. Greens were firm and fast. I would play again." - Morninghardwood
Toiyabe Golf Club
Green fee: $45-$75
What they're saying: "The course layout was excellent and challenging. Super undulated, very fast greens. Good value compared with Reno and Carson City courses." - Mizuno5584
Angel Park Golf Club - Palm CourseLas Vegas, NevadaResort/Public4.2754705882272
Green fee: $89-$171
What they're saying: "If I lived nearby, I would be a club member. The course was in great shape and pace of play was good. I love the layout of the course." - caldawg2874
Conestoga Golf Club
Green fee: $130-$275
What they're saying: "Front nine is memorable and challenging the first time you play it. Back nine was very nice but a bit of a let down after the first 9. Course was well laid out and in very good shape considering they were beginning to overseed the next day. Highly recommended." - Fredcouples1
Bali Hai Golf Club
Green fee: $229-$399
What they're saying: "Of course, this time of the year (golfers) can't expect the fairway grass to be green. I rated the course condition average only because it was spray-painted. However, the layout of the course is awesome. Greens (are) super nice and fast. The staff are super friendly and very helpful. For the experience and view, it's worth the price." - jvzept07
Red Hawk Golf and Resort - Hills Course
Green fee: $69-$156
What they're saying: "Wild up and down ride thru the hills above Reno. Fun course in good shape. Lots of interesting holes with lightning fast greens. Good amount of elevation change with very windy conditions makes for a good challenge." - captrichs
Rio Secco Golf Club
Green fee: $239-$649
What they're saying: "Overall course was in good condition from tee to green on this day. Pace of play was 4 hours 40 minutes on (a) weekday. Staff was very friendly. Overall a decent value for non-resident and would recommend." - hacksalot05
Mountain Falls Golf Course
Green fee: $40-$125
What they're saying: "I've played this course about 50 times over the past 2 years. Yes it's a bit of a drive. BUT a very easy relaxing drive from Vegas. This course is always in perfect shape. Greens roll true and are challenging. Course layout has a nice mix of desert & water. Can't beat the pace of play. Usually takes 3 hrs to 3 1/2 (hours to finish). Pricing is very fair ($50-70) depending on time of the year. The restaurant has excellent food and the prices are rather cheap. Honestly I'd give this place a 6 star rating if I could. Vegas should learn a thing or 2 for how they run their operations. This staff actually gives a crap." - Patriotswin3
Wolf Creek Golf Club
Green fee: $130-$390
What they're saying: "An iconic course with less than ideal driving range (irons only). Really disappointing! Course was In good shape but greens were much slower than they should be even with the hot temps. It is unacceptable to have any course rolling less than 10 on the stimp in any environment! Ultimately the difference between a good greenskeeper and a great greenskeeper!" - gmoney629
LakeRidge Golf Course
Green fee: $50-$70
What they're saying: "Nice course to play. Signature 15th island hole is an awesome picture opportunity. Course condition was pretty good for this time of year. The tee boxes continue to disappoint as they are in not good shape and in majority of cases uneven and not well maintained." - Joe5580214
Wolf Run Golf Club
Green fee: $45-$65
What they're saying: "Greens were quick but fair. We were a twosome behind a foursome but things moved just fine. We putted to the second hole on each green for practice. The day turned out sunny but cool, but was a great day." - dondiego18