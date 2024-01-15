Top 25 Public Golf Courses for Value - Golfers' Choice 2024

Green fees rose at almost every golf course in 2023. The popularity of golf allowed operators and managers to raise rates and still reap the benefits of full tee sheets.

The fact that these 25 golf courses were still recognized as a 'value' by their 2023 ratings and reviews on GolfPass is an impressive feat. Giving golfers a bang for their buck is one of the surest ways to generate good will and good reviews from customers. Golf courses needed at least 10 reviews and to offer public access to qualify for this very important list.