Top 25 Public Golf Courses for Value - Golfers' Choice 2024

Green fees rose at almost every golf course in 2023. The popularity of golf allowed operators and managers to raise rates and still reap the benefits of full tee sheets.
The fact that these 25 golf courses were still recognized as a 'value' by their 2023 ratings and reviews on GolfPass is an impressive feat. Giving golfers a bang for their buck is one of the surest ways to generate good will and good reviews from customers. Golf courses needed at least 10 reviews and to offer public access to qualify for this very important list.
Oak Hills Golf Center
Green fee: $35-$48
What they're saying: "Decided to stop in the way back from an Ozarks golf trip…nice layout and awesome condition for 1/3 of the price at the lake." - gmecey
Thunder Bayou Golf LinksBlytheville, ArkansasMunicipal3.759823529422
Green fee: $29-$36
What they're saying: "This was a great course, especially for the money. The staff were awesome. The carts were great. Cart paths were perfect. Fairways, greens, and tee boxes (for the most part) were in great condition. We had a great experience, and we’ll be back!" - CGAT71
Painted Woods Golf CourseWashburn, North DakotaMunicipal/Public4.745117647126
Green fee: $49-$54
What they're saying: "On the advice of a couple locals in Bismark I decided to play this course last minute. What a surprise!! Great layout, super friendly staff, great conditions and an absolute steal of a price. I would recommend this course to anyone." - aralko
Harbor Links Golf Course
Green fee: $45-$57
What they're saying: "In good condition. Greens were great, but very fast. Front nine much more difficult with water and dogleg fairways than back nine with wide open fairways. I would play this course again when in the area. Great value." - ks1151
The Tamaracks Golf Course
Green fee: $28-$43
What they're saying: "Easily my favorite course. Very well kept. Greens are immaculate. Pretty challenging course with all of the water and tree trouble. Staff is extremely friendly and the rates are the best around. Love the Tamaracks." - Tripp10
Mozingo Lake Recreation Park Golf CourseMaryville, MissouriPublic4.8744117647106
Green fee: $43-$48
What they're saying: "The course is a mile above any course in Missouri. The lake views, smooth fairways, flat tee boxes, and perfect greens are unmatched. I’ve played many high dollar golf courses in southern Missouri and none of them compare to Mozingo." - tdredge15
Glade Springs Village - Woodhaven CourseDaniels, West VirginiaSemi-Private4.795441176567
Green fee: $45-$50
What they're saying: "I have golfed since 1969 and this is by far the best course I have ever played. Not only that, it was the cheapest I have ever paid for a quality course and the best part was my wife and I had the whole course to ourselves. Not a soul on it but us. I will definitely play it again when I am in that neck of the woods." - Lennac
Meadowlark HillsKearney, NebraskaPublic/Municipal4.775917647197
Green fee: $27-$31
What they're saying: "A little (slice) of heaven in Kearney, NE. This course is in amazing condition. Lush and green. Greens ran true. Layout was sweet. No delays. Played in 3.5 hours. I highly recommend this track." - u953932824
Old Channel Trail Golf CourseMontague, MichiganPublic4.731488235384
Green fee: $16-$42
What they're saying: "Nice area, Nice course, Reasonable pricing, good pace of play, good course conditions. I will be back!" - ConanDoyle
J. F. Kennedy Golf CenterAurora, ColoradoPublic/Municipal4.2843235294118
Green fee: $30-$55
What they're saying: "Very different set up compare to other courses in CO. Many blind shots. Beautiful." - jkwakopo
The Preserve at Jordan Lake Golf ClubChapel Hill, North CarolinaSemi-Private4.4369882353789
Green fee: $40-$68
What they're saying: "Challenging course from the blacks! The par 5 at 618 yards is a bear! Will play again and will recommend to anyone looking for a nice course to play!" - senfbw01
Crystal Lakes Golf Course
Green fee: $14-$22
What they're saying: "Recommended ALL day EVERY day! I guarantee you will not find another course in this nice of shape for the amazing price! Will be going back again and again and again." - DracoGeezy
Albany Golf Club
Green fee: $32-$37
What they're saying: "We visit the area often and have rode past the course and even stopped into the clubhouse for a beverage, but this was our first time playing. We got an excellent deal on GolfNow! It’s beautiful and very well maintained. Love the nice landscaping and flowers throughout the 18 holes." - u719126728
Viroqua Hills Golf CourseViroqua, WisconsinSemi-Private4.8425117647119
Green fee: $37-$42
What they're saying: "Course was in really good condition and the layout was challenging but playable." - thesegamesrule1
The Highlands Golf Club at Fisher MountainFranklin, West VirginiaPublic/Resort4.8725294118138
What they're saying: "This course is such a gem & a great value that I hope it doesn't get any more crowded than it is! Other than some sand on the greens it is in perfect shape. I have no idea how they keep all the leaves off the course but they do. We play it every year even though we drive an hour & a half to do it." - wccc6020
Brown County Golf Course
Green fee: $36-$40
What they're saying: "Very well kept up course, and for the price. Will be making the trip up there again." - psportraits
Hills of Lenawee Golf Club & Banquet CenterAdrian, MichiganPrivate4.797376470630
Green fee: $65
What they're saying: "Quite a bit of elevation changes on this course. Fairways were so soft that bounce and roll does not exist, so plan on the course playing longer than the listed yardage. Many greens have severe slopes. Do not get on the high side or you will pay dearly. Staff was very friendly. We never once had to wait to play. Can't beat it for the conditions, value and challenge." - jgulbronso
Hon-E-Kor Country ClubKewaskum, WisconsinSemi-Private4.763582352989
Green fee: $56-$62
What they're saying: "First time playing. Course was in great shape on first day of July. Some fun little decisions to make on even the shorter par 4s as well as some really tricky little Par 3s. Make sure to check out the whole layout as there were some hazards hidden to the naked eye. Played it alone on a Saturday at 1:00 and it moved right along and I had a great time. The clubhouse bar was great and the people were super friendly!" - Solaros
Auburn Hills Golf Club
Green fee: $40-$49
What they're saying: "First time I played was on a Monday afternoon, second time playing was 2 days later. This course has it all. The views, the layout, the design with just the right amount of par 3s. The course is in my top 3 that I’ve played and I’ve played a lot of courses in SWVA and up north. I recommend this place over many." - GolferGrimm13
Grandview Golf Club
Green fee: $35
What they're saying: "Reasonably priced. Lot of good views. Fun course to play." - Guruwelder
Cedar Valley Golf Course
Green fee: $40-$55
What they're saying: "Scenic with many fun and challenging golf holes, New owner brought this course back from the dead 10 years ago or so. Friendly staff, lots of special events like night golf with glow balls. Just a fun experience overall." - u000007577042
Pine Mountain Lake Golf CourseGroveland, CaliforniaSemi-Private4.8447647059109
Green fee: $45-$66
What they're saying: "Course in excellent shape and a great value for the quality of golf course. Will definitely go back." - u314160128485
Applewood Golf Course
Green fee: $37-$47
What they're saying: "Great layout and value for money. Would definitely play again and will." - bthompson85
Woodland Hills Golf ClubSandusky, MichiganSemi-Private4.734623529442
Green fee: $34-$39
What they're saying: "A great course "hidden away". Course conditions were fantastic and well cared for. Carts are newer models and worked flawlessly. Reminded me of a few courses in Myrtle Beach. Would definitely play this course again and was well worth the drive." - Hercules300AAC
Little Ocmulgee At Wallace Adams CourseMcRae, GeorgiaPublic4.5894588235271
Green fee: $75
What they're saying: "Great course and very well kept! Great value at a state park!" - hudhomer