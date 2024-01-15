Top 25 Public Golf Courses for Value - Golfers' Choice 2024

Golfers got incredible bang for their buck at these golf courses in 2023.

Green fees rose at almost every golf course in 2023. The popularity of golf allowed operators and managers to raise rates and still reap the benefits of full tee sheets.

The fact that these 25 golf courses were still recognized as a 'value' by their 2023 ratings and reviews on GolfPass is an impressive feat. Giving golfers a bang for their buck is one of the surest ways to generate good will and good reviews from customers. Golf courses needed at least 10 reviews and to offer public access to qualify for this very important list.

  1. Oak Hills Golf Center
    Oak Hills GC
    Oak Hills Golf Center
    Jefferson City, Missouri
    Public
    4.8207588235
    44
    Green fee: $35-$48
    What they're saying: "Decided to stop in the way back from an Ozarks golf trip…nice layout and awesome condition for 1/3 of the price at the lake." - gmecey

  2. Thunder Bayou Golf Links
    Thunder Bayou Golf Links: #4
    Thunder Bayou Golf Links
    Blytheville, Arkansas
    Municipal
    3.7598235294
    22
    Green fee: $29-$36
    What they're saying: "This was a great course, especially for the money. The staff were awesome. The carts were great. Cart paths were perfect. Fairways, greens, and tee boxes (for the most part) were in great condition. We had a great experience, and we’ll be back!" - CGAT71

  3. Painted Woods Golf Course
    Painted Woods GC: #9
    Painted Woods Golf Course
    Washburn, North Dakota
    Municipal/Public
    4.7451176471
    26
    Green fee: $49-$54
    What they're saying: "On the advice of a couple locals in Bismark I decided to play this course last minute. What a surprise!! Great layout, super friendly staff, great conditions and an absolute steal of a price. I would recommend this course to anyone." - aralko

  4. Harbor Links Golf Course
    Harbor Links Golf
    Harbor Links Public Golf
    Klamath Falls, Oregon
    Public
    4.05
    75
    Green fee: $45-$57
    What they're saying: "In good condition. Greens were great, but very fast. Front nine much more difficult with water and dogleg fairways than back nine with wide open fairways. I would play this course again when in the area. Great value." - ks1151

  5. The Tamaracks Golf Course
    Tamaracks GC
    Tamaracks Golf Course
    Harrison, Michigan
    Public
    4.7317235294
    214
    Green fee: $28-$43
    What they're saying: "Easily my favorite course. Very well kept. Greens are immaculate. Pretty challenging course with all of the water and tree trouble. Staff is extremely friendly and the rates are the best around. Love the Tamaracks." - Tripp10

  6. Mozingo Lake Recreation Park Golf Course
    Mozingo Lake Recreation Park GC
    Mozingo Lake Recreation Park Golf Course
    Maryville, Missouri
    Public
    4.8744117647
    106
    Green fee: $43-$48
    What they're saying: "The course is a mile above any course in Missouri. The lake views, smooth fairways, flat tee boxes, and perfect greens are unmatched. I’ve played many high dollar golf courses in southern Missouri and none of them compare to Mozingo." - tdredge15

  7. Glade Springs Village - Woodhaven Course
    Glade Springs Village - Woodhaven
    Glade Springs Village - Woodhaven Course
    Daniels, West Virginia
    Semi-Private
    4.7954411765
    67
    Green fee: $45-$50
    What they're saying: "I have golfed since 1969 and this is by far the best course I have ever played. Not only that, it was the cheapest I have ever paid for a quality course and the best part was my wife and I had the whole course to ourselves. Not a soul on it but us. I will definitely play it again when I am in that neck of the woods." - Lennac

  8. Meadowlark Hills
    Meadowlark Hills GC
    Meadowlark Hills Golf Course
    Kearney, Nebraska
    Public/Municipal
    4.7759176471
    97
    Green fee: $27-$31
    What they're saying: "A little (slice) of heaven in Kearney, NE. This course is in amazing condition. Lush and green. Greens ran true. Layout was sweet. No delays. Played in 3.5 hours. I highly recommend this track." - u953932824

  9. Old Channel Trail Golf Course
    Old Channel Trail GC - Meadow: #8
    Old Channel Trail Golf Course - Meadow
    Montague, Michigan
    Public
    4.7314882353
    84
    Green fee: $16-$42
    What they're saying: "Nice area, Nice course, Reasonable pricing, good pace of play, good course conditions. I will be back!" - ConanDoyle

  10. J. F. Kennedy Golf Center
    J. F. Kennedy GC: Putting
    J. F. Kennedy Golf Center - West/Creek Course
    Aurora, Colorado
    Public/Municipal
    4.2843235294
    118
    Write Review

    Green fee: $30-$55
    What they're saying: "Very different set up compare to other courses in CO. Many blind shots. Beautiful." - jkwakopo

  11. The Preserve at Jordan Lake Golf Club
    The Preserve at Jordan Lake GC
    The Preserve at Jordan Lake Golf Club
    Chapel Hill, North Carolina
    Semi-Private
    4.4369882353
    789
    Write Review

    Green fee: $40-$68
    What they're saying: "Challenging course from the blacks! The par 5 at 618 yards is a bear! Will play again and will recommend to anyone looking for a nice course to play!" - senfbw01

  12. Crystal Lakes Golf Course
    Crystal Lakes GC
    Crystal Lakes Golf Course
    Sumter, South Carolina
    Public/Municipal
    3.9711941176
    91
    Write Review

    Green fee: $14-$22
    What they're saying: "Recommended ALL day EVERY day! I guarantee you will not find another course in this nice of shape for the amazing price! Will be going back again and again and again." - DracoGeezy

  13. Albany Golf Club
    Albany GC: #15
    Albany Golf Club
    Albany, Minnesota
    Public
    4.7409235294
    64
    Write Review

    Green fee: $32-$37
    What they're saying: "We visit the area often and have rode past the course and even stopped into the clubhouse for a beverage, but this was our first time playing. We got an excellent deal on GolfNow! It’s beautiful and very well maintained. Love the nice landscaping and flowers throughout the 18 holes." - u719126728

  14. Viroqua Hills Golf Course
    Viroqua Hills GC
    Viroqua Hills Golf Course
    Viroqua, Wisconsin
    Semi-Private
    4.8425117647
    119
    Write Review

    Green fee: $37-$42
    What they're saying: "Course was in really good condition and the layout was challenging but playable." - thesegamesrule1

  15. The Highlands Golf Club at Fisher Mountain
    Highlands GC at Fisher Mountain: Practice area
    The Highlands Golf Club at Fisher Mountain
    Franklin, West Virginia
    Public/Resort
    4.8725294118
    138
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "This course is such a gem & a great value that I hope it doesn't get any more crowded than it is! Other than some sand on the greens it is in perfect shape. I have no idea how they keep all the leaves off the course but they do. We play it every year even though we drive an hour & a half to do it." - wccc6020

  16. Brown County Golf Course
    Brown County GC
    Brown County Golf Course
    Oneida, Wisconsin
    Municipal
    4.8027235294
    113
    Write Review

    Green fee: $36-$40
    What they're saying: "Very well kept up course, and for the price. Will be making the trip up there again." - psportraits

  17. Hills of Lenawee Golf Club & Banquet Center
    Lenawee CC
    Hills of Lenawee Golf Club & Banquet Center
    Adrian, Michigan
    Private
    4.7973764706
    30
    Write Review

    Green fee: $65
    What they're saying: "Quite a bit of elevation changes on this course. Fairways were so soft that bounce and roll does not exist, so plan on the course playing longer than the listed yardage. Many greens have severe slopes. Do not get on the high side or you will pay dearly. Staff was very friendly. We never once had to wait to play. Can't beat it for the conditions, value and challenge." - jgulbronso

  18. Hon-E-Kor Country Club
    Hon-E-Kor GCC
    Red/White at Hon-E-Kor Golf & Country Club
    Kewaskum, Wisconsin
    Semi-Private
    4.7635823529
    89
    Write Review

    Green fee: $56-$62
    What they're saying: "First time playing. Course was in great shape on first day of July. Some fun little decisions to make on even the shorter par 4s as well as some really tricky little Par 3s. Make sure to check out the whole layout as there were some hazards hidden to the naked eye. Played it alone on a Saturday at 1:00 and it moved right along and I had a great time. The clubhouse bar was great and the people were super friendly!" - Solaros

  19. Auburn Hills Golf Club
    Auburn Hills GC
    Auburn Hills Golf Club
    Riner, Virginia
    Semi-Private
    4.5737529412
    98
    Write Review

    Green fee: $40-$49
    What they're saying: "First time I played was on a Monday afternoon, second time playing was 2 days later. This course has it all. The views, the layout, the design with just the right amount of par 3s. The course is in my top 3 that I’ve played and I’ve played a lot of courses in SWVA and up north. I recommend this place over many." - GolferGrimm13

  20. Grandview Golf Club
    Grandview GC
    Grandview Golf Club
    Kalkaska, Michigan
    Public
    4.4861176471
    201
    Write Review

    Green fee: $35
    What they're saying: "Reasonably priced. Lot of good views. Fun course to play." - Guruwelder

  21. Cedar Valley Golf Course
    Cedar Valley GC: #8
    Cedar Valley Golf Course
    Comins, Michigan
    Public
    4.4347117647
    37
    Write Review

    Green fee: $40-$55
    What they're saying: "Scenic with many fun and challenging golf holes, New owner brought this course back from the dead 10 years ago or so. Friendly staff, lots of special events like night golf with glow balls. Just a fun experience overall." - u000007577042

  22. Pine Mountain Lake Golf Course
    Pine Mountain Lake CC
    Pine Mountain Lake Golf Course
    Groveland, California
    Semi-Private
    4.8447647059
    109
    Write Review

    Green fee: $45-$66
    What they're saying: "Course in excellent shape and a great value for the quality of golf course. Will definitely go back." - u314160128485

  23. Applewood Golf Course
    Applewood GC
    Applewood Golf Course
    Keysville, Georgia
    Semi-Private
    4.5577176471
    573
    Write Review

    Green fee: $37-$47
    What they're saying: "Great layout and value for money. Would definitely play again and will." - bthompson85

  24. Woodland Hills Golf Club
    Woodland Hills GC
    Woodland Hills Golf Club
    Sandusky, Michigan
    Semi-Private
    4.7346235294
    42
    Write Review

    Green fee: $34-$39
    What they're saying: "A great course "hidden away". Course conditions were fantastic and well cared for. Carts are newer models and worked flawlessly. Reminded me of a few courses in Myrtle Beach. Would definitely play this course again and was well worth the drive." - Hercules300AAC

  25. Little Ocmulgee At Wallace Adams Course
    Wallace Adams C - Little Ocmulgee
    Little Ocmulgee At Wallace Adams Course
    McRae, Georgia
    Public
    4.5894588235
    271
    Write Review

    Green fee: $75
    What they're saying: "Great course and very well kept! Great value at a state park!" - hudhomer

