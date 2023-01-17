Golfers' Choice 2023: Best golf courses in Minnesota

Our community of reviewers loved these 25 courses in Minnesota in 2022.
View of the 14th hole at The Meadows at Mystic Lake.

The annual Golfers' Choice lists generated by GolfPass are compiled by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community throughout the year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least two reviews in 2022 to be eligible for this year's list.

Want to get involved? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.

Missouri golf courses reviewed in 2022: 111
Reviews of Missouri golf courses in 2022: 1,362

  1. The Meadows At Mystic Lake

    Prior Lake

  2. Stones Throw Golf Course

    Milaca

  3. Wedgewood Cove Golf Club

    Albert Lea

  4. Rich Spring Golf Club

    Cold Spring

  5. Redwood Falls Golf Club

    Redwood Falls

  6. Albany Golf Club

    Albany

  7. The Bluffs at Coffee Mill

    Wabasha

  8. Long Prairie Country Club

    Long Prairie

  9. Bulrush Golf Club

    Rush City

  10. Eagle Valley Golf Course

    Woodbury

  11. Waseca Lakeside Golf Club

    Waseca

  12. Headwaters Golf Club

    Park Rapids

  13. Greystone Golf Club

    Sauk Centre

  14. Whitetail Run Golf Course

    Wadena

  15. Links at Northfork

    Anoka

  16. Superior National at Lutsen

    Lutsen

  17. Keller Golf Course

    Maplewood

  18. The Jewel Golf Club

    Lake City

  19. Bellwood Oaks Golf Course

    Hastings

  20. Kimball Golf Club

    Kimball

  21. Albion Ridges Golf Course

    Annandale

  22. Oak Marsh Golf Course

    Red Wing

  23. Royal Golf Club

    Lake Elmo

  24. Cannon Golf Club

    Cannon Falls

  25. Gopher Hills Golf Course

    Cannon Falls

