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Aventura Golf Guide

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  • Turnberry Isle Resort & Club
    JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa
    Aventura, Florida
    The JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa competes gamely with Miami's rogues-gallery of luxury lodgings. Visitors enjoy a location close to the ocean, shopping and more area attractions while overlooking two fun golf courses, the Miller and Soffer. A new onsite waterpark amps up the fun factor.

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