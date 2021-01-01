Kent Golf Guide
Kent Golf Courses
Allhallows, MedwayPublic
Ashford, AshfordPrivate4.166712
Maidstone, MaidstonePrivate5.03
Wilmington, DartfordSemi-Private
Wilmington, DartfordSemi-Private
Halstead, SevenoaksPrivate2.01
Barham, CanterburyResort4.254
Canterbury, CanterburyPrivate5.02
Boughton, SwaleSemi-Private/Resort4.944455
Boughton, SwaleSemi-Private/Resort
Biddenden, AshfordPrivate4.54
Chestfield, ChestfieldPrivate
Boxley, MaidstonePublic2.727376470635
Fawkham, SevenoaksPrivate4.331147058865
Shoreham, SevenoaksPrivate4.792212
Dartford, DartfordPrivate
Hoo, RochesterMunicipal
Boughton Lees, AshfordResort
Etchinghill, ShepwaySemi-Private2.64705882353
Etchinghill, ShepwaySemi-Private
Etchinghill, ShepwaySemi-Private
Faversham, SwalePrivate
Gillingham, MedwaySemi-Private
Great Chart, AshfordPublic
Hawkhurst, Tunbridge WellsPrivate
Cranbrook, Tunbridge WellsPrivate
Hever, SevenoaksPrivate
Hever, SevenoaksPrivate4.155857142913
Hever, SevenoaksPrivate
Hever, SevenoaksPrivate
Hildenborough, Tonbridge & MallingSemi-Private
Hythe, ShepwayPrivate3.64705882358
Kings Hill, Tonbridge and MallingPrivate4.529417
Kingsnorth, AshfordPublic
Sevenoaks, SevenoaksPrivate
Lamberhurst, Tunbridge WellsPrivate4.42867
Leeds, MaidstonePublic
Littlestone-on-Sea, New RomneyPrivate
Littlestone-on-Sea, New RomneyPrivate
Tenterden, AshfordResort
Ash, SevenoaksResort/Private
Ash, SevenoaksResort/Private4.873014285727
Chelsfield, BromleySemi-Private2.865541176519
Chelsfield, BromleySemi-Private
Lydd, ShepwayPrivate4.092405882463
Manston, ThanetPublic3.16666666673
Bearstead, MaidstoneResort3.728988235328
Gravesend, GraveshamPrivate
Hildenborough, Tonbridge & MallingPrivate2.27142857147
Broadstairs, ThanetSemi-Private
Broadstairs, ThanetSemi-Private
Tatsfield, TandridgeSemi-Private3.6637235294102
Swanley, SevenoaksSemi-Private4.401964705921
Swanley, SevenoaksSemi-Private
Tonbridge, Tonbridge and MallingPublic
Tonbridge, Tonbridge and MallingPublic
Sandwich, DoverResort
Sandwich, DoverResort
Sandwich, DoverResort
Dartford, DartfordPublic
Ash, SevenoaksSemi-Private4.321247058864
Rochester, MedwaySemi-Private
Lyminge, ShepwayPublic
Deal, DoverPrivate
Folkstone, ShepwayPrivate4.317647058812
Sheerness, SwalePrivate
Shortlands, BromleyPrivate
Sidcup, BexleyPrivate
Newington, SwalePrivate
Gravesend, GraveshamPrivate4.265529411820
Cliffes End, ThanetPrivate4.215722
Ramsgate, ThanetPublic
Ramsgate, ThanetSemi-Private1.754
Ramsgate, ThanetPublic
Tenterden, AshfordPrivate
Tenterden, AshfordPrivate
Tenterden, AshfordPrivate
Edenbridge, SevenoaksPrivate2.030823529435
Sittingbourne, SwalePublic
Sutton Valence, MaidstonePrivate3.915788235337
Sandwich, DoverPrivate
Tonbridge, Tonbridge and MallingPublic
Tunbridge Wells, Tunbridge WellsSemi-Private2.85715714296
Upchurch, SwalePublic
Upchurch, SwalePublic
Upchurch, SwalePublic
Kingsdown, DoverPrivate4.1255
Headcorn, MaidstoneResort3.210058823534
Addington, Tonbridge and MallingPrivate3.691176470616
Addington, Tonbridge and MallingPrivate3.488235294114
Westerham, SevenoaksSemi-Private4.025741176567
Westerham, SevenoaksSemi-Private3.54
Westgate-on-Sea, ThanetSemi-Private4.055559
Whitstable, City of CanterburyPrivate
Seal, SevenoaksPrivate5.02
Borough Green, Tonbridge and MallingPrivate
Golf Courses Near Kent
Ticehurst, RotherResort3.621216666716
Ticehurst, RotherResort3.23529411768
Canvey Island, Castle PointPublic3.16666666677
Stanford-le-Hope, ThurrockSemi-Private
Tunbridge, Tonbridge and MallingPrivate
Greys Thurrock, ThurrockSemi-Private
Stanford-le-Hope, ThurrockSemi-Private
Thorpe Bay, Southend-on-SeaSemi-Private
South Benfleet, Castle PointSemi-Private
Southend-on-Sea, Southend-on-SeaPublic
