Holes 11
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 42
Length 2563 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|42
|2563 yards
Scorecard for Lilliesleaf Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 26.5/90
|490
|200
|185
|295
|330
|420
|160
|330
|325
|2735
|null
|null
|null
|null
|null
|null
|null
|null
|null
|2735
|Yellow M: 25.3/89
|465
|190
|135
|280
|310
|390
|155
|315
|305
|2545
|null
|null
|null
|null
|null
|null
|null
|null
|null
|2545
|Red W: 31.0/95
|430
|180
|90
|200
|285
|350
|120
|280
|290
|2225
|null
|null
|null
|null
|null
|null
|null
|null
|null
|2225
|Handicap
|2
|6
|7
|8
|4
|1
|9
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Par
|5
|3
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|34
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
Course Details
Year Built 2001
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - £15.00
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Informal
Food & BeverageBar, Grill
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
