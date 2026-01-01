Pepper Pitch & Putt

About
Holes 18
Par 54
Length 279 yds
Rating N/A
Slope N/A
Type Public
Course Details
Practice & Instruction
Golf Simulator
Indoor Practice
Policies
Walking Allowed
Year Built 2025
Annual
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Golf Packages
England’s Royal Golf Package
FROM $587 (USD)
SOUTHPORT | Experience outstanding golf along England’s golf coast with a tour of some of the most famous courses England has to offer. Take on the 3 Royal courses, including Royal Lytham & St Annes and Royal Birkdale which are 2 of only 3 golf clubs to have hosted The Walker Cup, Ryder Cup and The Open. All from a convenient central location, this trip is definitely a must do for any links golf enthusiast!
The Open 2026 Package
Pricing Not Yet Available
ENGLAND | In 2026 the prestigious Open Championship returns to England and the legendary Royal Birkdale, which has hosted the event on ten occasions and become one of the most renowned and challenging venues. Enjoy lodging in the local area, tee times at world-class golf courses on England’s Golf Coast, and tickets to The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.
Ireland’s Best of the North West Golf Package
FROM $347 (USD)
NORTHWEST IRELAND | Experience pure, rugged links courses with an authentic slice of Ireland with this package. Slightly off the beaten track, this package combines fantastic golf with incredible scenery and fantastic food that will give you a true taste of Ireland. Play one of Europe’s longest courses at Donegal Golf Club and admire the Atlantic Ocean at Rosses Point – this break is definitely for the more adventurous golfer!
The Complete Scottish Coast to Coast Golf Tour
FROM $577 (USD)
SCOTLAND| Starting on the South West coast, making a stop to experience the iconic home of golf at St Andrews and finishing down in North Berwick, this package is jam packed with three past and present Open Championship courses as well as a few hidden treasures along the way. Staying in 4 and 5* hotels along the way, this tour will offer you unforgettable golf, delicious food and sensational views as well as potentially the chance to play the phenomenal Old Course at St Andrews.
St Andrews, Highlands & Edinburgh Trilogy Tour
FROM $387 (USD)
SCOTLAND| A golf tour that allows you to experience the iconic Home of Golf at St Andrews, the spectacular golf of the Scottish Highlands and the historic city of Edinburgh is certainly not one to miss out on. Spend 4 days in St Andrews and take on the outstanding Old Course, then transfer to the highlands for some spectacular links golf at Royal Dornoch and Castle Stuart and finish the tour in Edinburgh with a chance to explore the Scottish Capital.