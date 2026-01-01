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Pepper Pitch & Putt

Pepper Arden Gardens, Northallerton, North Yorkshire, DL7 0JF, United Kingdom
+44 (0) 7734 282904
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Pepper Pitch & Putt - Book a Tee Time
Pepper Pitch & Putt
A view from Pepper Pitch & Putt. Pepper Pitch & Putt

About

Holes 18
Par 54
Length 279 yds
Rating N/A
Slope N/A
Type Public
Tees
Course scorecard and layout

Course Details

Practice & Instruction

Golf Simulator
Indoor Practice

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Walking Allowed
Year Built 2025
Annual
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