The Golf Fix
Season Kickoff
The Golf Fix is back! In the season premiere, host Devan Bonebrake teaches how surfing, Adam Scott and a medicine ball can improve your swing path for better ball-striking.
WATCH NOW
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 50 U.S. Courses
With a record-breaking year of more than 300,000 reviews, Golfers’ Choice is the only place to find the very best golf courses in the world as rated by real golfers – including you!
SEE THE TOP 50
Limbo Drill
Martin Chuck demonstrates a drill that will help you control your trajectory like the pros. With better clubface control at impact, you will start hitting perfectly flighted iron shots that will improve your distance control drastically.
Bonebrake previews new season of The Golf Fix
Host of The Golf Fix, Devan Bonebrake, joins Golf Today to discuss the brand new season, and shares tips to help golfers enhance their performances.
3-Wood Fundamentals
Aimee Cho breaks down the three fundamentals to great 3-wood play from the fairway. Watch now to turn your 3-wood into a weapon on long par-4s and par 5s.
FEATURED STORIES
How the Full Swing KIT Launch Monitor could change your game
How to be a part of the next season of 'Ask Rory'
Golf traditions we miss
Topgolf continues growth with a twist
Padraig Harrington's Happy Gilmore-inspired driver drill will (really) help you hit the ball farther off the tee
Season Kickoff – Path To Success
The Golf Fix host Devan Bonebrake teaches how surfing, Adam Scott and a medicine ball can improve your swing path for better ball-striking.
The Most Common Mistake
Do you make the takeaway mistake that Martin Hall sees most frequently? If so, use this simple drill to fix the beginning of your backswing and sync everything up for a more consistent swing.
Maui 5-Day Ultimate Itinerary
GolfPass Senior Writer Jason Deegan breaks down his 5-day ultimate itinerary for a couples trip to paradise that is full of golf and relaxation. Take notes and plan a trip to this wonderful golf destination soon.
"The Patch" and Jim Dent's impact on Black golfers in Augusta
Jim Dent grew up as a caddie at Augusta National where golf became a big part of his life as he helped pave the way for other Black golfers.
Planet Golf
In a new nature documentary narrated by 'David Attenborough,' we explore the vast wild life that can be encountered on the links. Welcome to Planet Golf.
Driver
Andy and Piers want you to get the most out of your driver. They’ll show you what the pros look like at impact and tell what you need to do to get into that position as well. They’ll also show you a drill to cure your slice and explain the keys to getting a bigger turn so you can maximize your distance.
What's New
The Golf Fix
Season Kickoff – Path To Success
7:19
The Golf Fix
Season Kickoff – Clubface Keys
5:20
Daily Video Tips
The ‘STIFF’ System
2:43
Ultimate Itinerary
Maui 5-Day Ultimate Itinerary
4:32
The Swing Gym
Swaying and Sliding
6:09
Daily Video Tips
Hit Longer Drives
3:01
The Swing Gym
Bad Balance
4:36
Build A Better Game: At Home
Wall Drill
2:34
Build A Better Game: At Home
Anchoring Your Visual Perspective
2:51
Golf's Top Instructors: Bill Harmon
The Importance of Grip, Clubface & Ball Flight
12:02
Golf's Top Instructors: Bill Harmon
Pitching Keys from Butch & Craig
10:13
Golf's Top Instructors: Bill Harmon
Hit Bunker Shots like Seve
10:17
Golf Fitness For Everyone
Bodyweight – Level 1, Day 1
8:37
Golf Fitness For Everyone
Bands & Bodyweight – Level 1, Day 1
8:06
Golf Fitness For Everyone
Dumbbells – Level 1, Day 1
8:12
Build A Better Game:​ Through the Bag
Simplify Your Short Game
5:07
Build A Better Game:​ Through the Bag
Find Better Contact with Your Fairway Woods
4:29
The Conor Moore Show
Marriage Counseling
3:03
9 Shots with Rory
Low Trajectory Straight Shot
5:26
The Golf Fix
Year End Special – Three Massive Faults
7:10
Build A Better Game:​ Through the Bag
How to Hit Spinny Chip Shots
3:17
The Golf Fix
Mid-Range Wedges – Essential Keys
7:35
The Golf Fix
Mid-Range Wedges – Distance Control
4:58
The Conor Moore Show
S2 E12: 'Gervais' hosts Shankys, Manolo lessons, and Bert Kreischer
17:14
9 Shots with Rory
High Trajectory Draw
4:28
GolfPass Originals
golf-fitness-for-everyone-with-whoop-1134x1608_poster.jpg
lwacg-morgan-pressel-poster-with-logo.png
Browse Shows
the-approach-poster.jpg
Tiger_Woods_Project_Poster.png
CaddieCodes.png
Poster_@3x.png
chronicles_of_a_champion_golfer
loopers_poster.png
Popular on GolfPass
Daily Video Tips
'Statue of Liberty' Lag Drill
2:09
Big Break
Big Break Episode 1
44:04
School of Golf
Chapter 1: Back to Basics
23:02
Swing Expedition with Chris Como
Hit Phil’s High Flop
6:44
Breaking Into The Game: Beginners
Set Up To The Ball
8:54
Principle of Low Point
9:11
Dustin Johnson's Upper Body Workout
3:29
Build A Better Game: Maximum Distance
Bryson DeChambeau: Power from the Ground Up
9:45
Driver Trajectories with Collin Morikawa
4:49
Breaking Down Your Practice Routine
Motor Pattern Acquisition – Learning The Swing
7:21
Martin Chuck's Power Leak Fixes
Fix 1: Fixing Your Outward to In Path
4:24
Daily Video Tips
Rickie Fowler's Chipping Tip
2:32
Tip 10 - Thread the Needle: Preparatory movement to get ready for a round
1:19
Daily Video Tips
Andrew Rice's Favorite Wedge Drill
3:40
The Golf Fix
Over The Top – Favorite Drills
8:44
Tip 69 - Matthew Wolff and George Gankas - Importance Of A Trigger
1:19
How Jason Day Reads A Putt
1:42
David Leadbetter: The A Swing
9:54
Lessons with a Champion Golfer: Rory McIlroy
Driver Fundamentals with Rory McIlroy
11:29
Swing Expedition with Chris Como
Swing X-tension: Grip Pressure Advice from Tiger Woods
3:51
Player Spotlights
Tiger Woods
Collin Morikawa
Rory McIlroy
Phil Mickelson
Brooks Koepka
Bryson DeChambeau
annika-sorenstam-thumbnail.jpg
Annika Sorenstam
Dustin Johnson
tony-finau-thumbnail.jpg
Tony Finau
Jon Rahm
Arnold Palmer
Jack Nicklaus
Rickie Fowler
Jason Day
Emmy-Winning & Nominated GOLF Films
Don't Cry for Me
6:01
27 Years: The Exoneration of Valentino Dixon
27:02
Parscription
8:51
Meet Don Byers
12:17
Limitless
6:07
Search Near Me