Our favorite GolfPass stories of 2023

The GolfPass editorial team shares the favorite stories they covered this year.
Seeing a beloved golf course finally reach its full potential - and getting to write about it - was a highlight of 2023.

Our favorite stories aren't always the most popular.

Sadly, in this internet world we live in, clickbait headlines and stories attract more readers than the well-thought-out, heavily-researched features that feel so satisfying to create.

Some of our favorite stories come from our favorite trips. One of our favorite missions is to share with you where to stay, where to play and where to eat when planning your next great golf trip. We do the work, so you can enjoy the fun.

Here are our 10 favorite stories we created this year, five from Tim and five from Jason. If you missed them the first time, make sure you take time to read them. They're worth the effort.

Tim Gavrich's favorite stories of 2023

An emotional golf course renovation

After a long wait, the course I've played the most in my life went under the knife (and bulldozer) this summer. I tried to make sense of my mixed feelings about it.

pawleys-plantation-16-13-drone.jpg
Articles
7 Min Read
Anatomy of a golf course renovation
December 4, 2023
Pawleys Plantation, a popular Myrtle Beach-area golf course, recently reopened from a months-long renovation project. How did it go?
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich

Complaints from the south(paw) side

Even though things used to be worse, lefty golfers still have it rough.

The Masters - Round Two
Articles
5 Min Read
A lefty's lament
July 27, 2023
Even with two of us winning on the same day on the PGA Tour, limited availability of golf clubs from major manufacturers still makes it tough to be a southpaw.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich

My favorite golf outing

I'm very fortunate to get to take part in a truly meaningful - and extremely well-run - charity golf outing every June. Chances are your favorite outing could take some cues from this one.

foursomes-for-fatherhood.JPG
Articles
4 Min Read
Cool Golf Things Special Edition: The best golf charity outing I've ever attended
June 21, 2023
All charity outings should aspire to be as fun and well-run as Foursomes for Fatherhood, an annual tournament to benefit Hartford's Village for Families & Children.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich

Golf community course design 101

I've played dozens of golf courses routed through homes. Most of them are mediocre, but there are exceptions. If you feel the same way, here are some reasons why.

PGA TOUR - AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am - Round Three
Articles
8 Min Read
Real estate community golf course architecture: a guide
January 3, 2023
Developers are putting more attention into their golf courses than ever. If you are looking to live within a golf community, you need to learn how to distinguish high-quality from mediocre residential layouts.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich

Revival of a legend

Mike Strantz's golf course captivated me from a very young age. Seeing three of his courses this year - two for the first time - was an uplifting experience.

tot-hill-farm-6.JPG
Articles
5 Min Read
After three major golf course restorations, Mike Strantz's legacy has never been more secure
October 26, 2023
Tot Hill Farm, Royal New Kent and Stonehouse help anchor the 'Maverick' late architect among the best of the modern era.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich

Jason Scott Deegan's favorite stories of 2023

Golf's numbers game

The news of Cabot Citrus Farms' new 21-hole course set our Facebook page in a frenzy, wondering "What's the point of a course with 21 holes?" Since architects have been straying from the 18-hole construct for roughly a decade, I wrote about the courses with the oddest number of holes.

Golf courses with an odd number of holes
Articles
8 Min Read
Golf courses with an odd number of holes
February 8, 2023
Building courses with an odd number of holes beyond the traditional 9-hole or 18-hole loops is trending in golf.
By Jason Scott Deegan

America's weirdest golf courses

I had such a wild experience stopping to play Willie Nelson's Cut-N-Putt course in Spicewood, Texas - it is almost 80 percent dirt - that I was inspired to seek out other unique, one-of-a-kind rounds at courses in America.

Pedernales Golf Club - Willie Nelson's Cut-N-Putt golf course
Articles
10 Min Read
America's weirdest golf courses
March 2, 2023
These unique - and sometimes awkward - golf courses provide an experience unlike any other.
By Jason Scott Deegan

Restoring Alister MacKenzie

My year turned out to be one giant Dr. Alister MacKenzie tour. I played his courses in the Australian Sandbelt like Royal Melbourne West and Victoria Golf Club for the first time, checked Cypress Point Club off my bucket list and fell hard for restorations of his work at Pasatiempo and Lake Merced.

Lake Merced Golf Club - aerial view
Articles
6 Min Read
Restoring Dr. Alister MacKenzie's golf courses
April 6, 2023
Several northern California golf clubs are restoring their historic courses by Dr. Alister MacKenzie, the famous architect of Augusta National, Cypress Point and Royal Melbourne.
By Jason Scott Deegan

Why don't more Americans walk?

I'm really proud of summer-long series on walking the golf course. The goal was to encourage golfers to think twice before they jump in a cart. Walking is so much more social and better for you. We shared with you the Top 100 Walking courses in America, the best walking shoes, best walking bags, best ways to walk the course and the best destinations for walking. My favorite was the analysis into why Americans don't walk as much as their overseas counterparts.

Bay course at Kapalua
Articles
4 Min Read
Why do so few American golfers walk?
July 13, 2023
We share the good and bad news we learned while researching our special project, the Top 100 Walking Courses in America.
By Jason Scott Deegan

Do dogs belong on the golf course?

When my buddy asked if he could bring his new dog to one of our casual twilight rounds, this story grew some legs ... four of them. I had never played golf with a pooch before, so it was fun to both experience and write about it.

Dog on the golf course
Articles
2 Min Read
Do dogs belong on the golf course?
August 23, 2023
Taking your dog onto the golf course can be a rewarding experience. Make sure you do it right with these five tips.
By Jason Scott Deegan

Roundups
GolfPass Staff
0 Comments
More from the author
2023 best new golf products
Articles
4 Min Read
Best Golf Equipment and Accessories of 2023: Our Top 10 Recommendations
December 4, 2023
From shoes to clubs and apparel, we've played golf with some really cool new gear that ranks among the best golf equipment in 2023.
By GolfPass Staff
hoiana-shores-15.jpg
Articles
3 Min Read
December 2023: Secrets From The World of Golf Travel
November 30, 2023
We share travel tidbits from Asia, London, Greater Zion and more in our latest column.
By GolfPass Staff
Golf Gift Guide
Articles
6 Min Read
GolfPass Holiday Gift Guide: What to get your favorite golfer
November 6, 2023
We make golf gift shopping easier with this handy guide.
By GolfPass Staff
Kapalua - Bay course - hole 16
Articles
3 Min Read
Secrets from the World of Golf Travel: October 2023
September 30, 2023
Golf on Maui returns after the wildfires closed many of the island's courses.
By GolfPass Staff
Old Course at St. Andrews - views
Articles
2 Min Read
Secrets from the World of Golf Travel: September, 2023
August 30, 2023
A golf lottery you *might* actually win is open until Sept. 6, and other insider travel notes.
By GolfPass Staff
Saltleaf Golf Preserve: Aerial
Articles
4 Min Read
Secrets from the World of Golf Travel: August, 2023
July 30, 2023
The new golf course mini-boom is going to really tantalize golfers come 2024 and 2025.
By GolfPass Staff
Popular
Rams Hill Golf Club - rainbow
Photo Galleries
24 Images
The 2023 GolfPass photos of the year
December 19, 2023
If the photos you sent are any indication, it was another great year for our golfers in 2023.
Katie Gallagher - head shot
By Katie Gallagher
Aberdour Golf Club - water
Photo Galleries
16 Images
November 2023: GolfPass Photos of the Month
November 27, 2023
There's a lot to be thankful for this November.
Katie Gallagher - head shot
By Katie Gallagher
US-AIRPORT-MIAMI
Articles
3 Min Read
Top 10 U.S. golf courses to close in 2023
December 13, 2023
Even a booming golf economy couldn't save these golf courses from closing.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Hero World Challenge - Final Round
Articles
9 Min Read
What the USGA and R&A golf ball rollback means for millions of golfers
December 6, 2023
After a lengthy comment period, golf's governing bodies have resolved to rein in the distance the golf ball travels for the longest hitters. Here's what they plan to do, and what it means for golfers and the game at large.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Read More
Now Reading
Our favorite GolfPass stories of 2023
Search Near Me