Our favorite GolfPass stories of 2023

Our favorite stories aren't always the most popular.

Sadly, in this internet world we live in, clickbait headlines and stories attract more readers than the well-thought-out, heavily-researched features that feel so satisfying to create.

Some of our favorite stories come from our favorite trips. One of our favorite missions is to share with you where to stay, where to play and where to eat when planning your next great golf trip. We do the work, so you can enjoy the fun.

Here are our 10 favorite stories we created this year, five from Tim and five from Jason. If you missed them the first time, make sure you take time to read them. They're worth the effort.

Tim Gavrich's favorite stories of 2023

An emotional golf course renovation

After a long wait, the course I've played the most in my life went under the knife (and bulldozer) this summer. I tried to make sense of my mixed feelings about it.

Complaints from the south(paw) side

Even though things used to be worse, lefty golfers still have it rough.

My favorite golf outing

I'm very fortunate to get to take part in a truly meaningful - and extremely well-run - charity golf outing every June. Chances are your favorite outing could take some cues from this one.

Golf community course design 101

I've played dozens of golf courses routed through homes. Most of them are mediocre, but there are exceptions. If you feel the same way, here are some reasons why.

Revival of a legend

Mike Strantz's golf course captivated me from a very young age. Seeing three of his courses this year - two for the first time - was an uplifting experience.

Jason Scott Deegan's favorite stories of 2023

Golf's numbers game

The news of Cabot Citrus Farms' new 21-hole course set our Facebook page in a frenzy, wondering "What's the point of a course with 21 holes?" Since architects have been straying from the 18-hole construct for roughly a decade, I wrote about the courses with the oddest number of holes.

America's weirdest golf courses

I had such a wild experience stopping to play Willie Nelson's Cut-N-Putt course in Spicewood, Texas - it is almost 80 percent dirt - that I was inspired to seek out other unique, one-of-a-kind rounds at courses in America.

Restoring Alister MacKenzie

My year turned out to be one giant Dr. Alister MacKenzie tour. I played his courses in the Australian Sandbelt like Royal Melbourne West and Victoria Golf Club for the first time, checked Cypress Point Club off my bucket list and fell hard for restorations of his work at Pasatiempo and Lake Merced.

Why don't more Americans walk?

I'm really proud of summer-long series on walking the golf course. The goal was to encourage golfers to think twice before they jump in a cart. Walking is so much more social and better for you. We shared with you the Top 100 Walking courses in America, the best walking shoes, best walking bags, best ways to walk the course and the best destinations for walking. My favorite was the analysis into why Americans don't walk as much as their overseas counterparts.

Do dogs belong on the golf course?

When my buddy asked if he could bring his new dog to one of our casual twilight rounds, this story grew some legs ... four of them. I had never played golf with a pooch before, so it was fun to both experience and write about it.