Nine-hole golf courses have a long history in the United States, as many of the earliest layouts in the country in the late 1800s were spartan, 9-hole facilities.

Their future is critical to golf, particularly in large urban areas. As land and resources continue to grow more expensive as more residents come, green space and opportunities for recreation near people's homes and workplaces in densely built-out areas will become more coveted. In many of the country's largest metro areas, 9-hole courses serve as popular havens for both residents and visitors.

Some nine-hole golf courses might be basic or "relief" in nature. Many others have a lot to offer in their own right, from history to scenery to excellent shot values. I live near a historic, 9-hole course and whenever I drive by, I see golfers of all ages and abilities playing. Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, play has been booming on this walking-only layout on a small, 45-acre parcel.

As new golfers take to the sport, whether it's for social distancing or otherwise, many 9-hole courses are enjoying a new moment of popularity. We've rounded up a collection of some notable 9-holers located in some of the United States' largest metro areas (for this list, we've avoided par-3 courses, and are instead focusing on executive and full-length nines). They provide value and a welcoming environment for all, while their layouts are interesting enough for avid golfers.

