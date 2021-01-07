Great experiences can come in small places. Reviewers have lauded the experience at non-traditional and smaller golf courses across the U.S.A. These courses are generally affordable, more beginner-friendly and casual. For avid players, it can be a chance to sharpen the irons or to introduce a friend to the sport (in 2020, that was a familiar theme). We've rounded up the Top 25 short courses according to the ratings and reviews from our community. We combined the overall rating with the six subcategory ratings to determine a total score.

What is a "short" golf course? The definition can be debated given the many non-traditional concepts that are coming out in recent years, but we define it as any golf course that is shorter than 18 holes, 6,000 yards or a par 70.

Short Courses have been a point of emphasis at many high-end golf resorts across North America in the 21st century. Reviews on our site tend to feature more local play at area short courses than at destination short courses. You'll find this Golfers' Choice list, based on the reviews from our community, has more local-driven courses than destination resort short courses.

Be sure to give a short course a shot, whether you're on the road or in your home town.