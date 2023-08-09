25 PGA Tour golf courses you can play from the new 2024 schedule

New 'Signature' events will be held at Kapalua, Pebble Beach, Bay Hill and Harbour Town.
The Dunes Golf and Beach Club will host its first PGA TOUR event, the Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024.

The PGA TOUR's new 2024 schedule signals a seismic shift in the future of the professional game.

Gone is the wraparound season of the FedEx Cup, meaning the season and its point chase will officially start in January in Maui, a nod to tradition. Everything else feels new - 8 "Signature" events with no cuts, at least one new tournament, old ones with new dates and a crowded calendar thanks to the return of the Olympics in August and the Presidents Cup in September.

The good news for everyday players like you and me is many of the venues are still open to the public - 22 of the 39 tournaments showcase a public course (or two in the case of three California events). Two of golf's three roaming major championships will be held on courses anybody can play - the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 and The Open Championship at Royal Troon - plus the Olympics at Le Golf National, site of the 2018 Ryder Cup.

Despite all the changes, we thankfully can still play where the pros play, as long as we're willing to pay for it. Here's a look:

Pebble Beach Golf Links - Hole 18
10 great golf packages at PGA Tour host golf courses
May 9, 2022
Here's how to play - and stay - where the pros play.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich

Publicly accessible golf courses on the 2024 PGA TOUR schedule

* Indicates a signature event

Jan. 1-7: The Sentry*
1. Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort, - Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii

Jan. 15-21: The American Express
2. Stadium Course at PGA WEST - La Quinta, Calif.
3. Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA WEST - La Quinta, Calif.
(Tournament also uses the private La Quinta Country Club in La Quinta, Calif.)

Jan. 22-27: Farmers Insurance Open
4. North Course at Torrey Pines - La Jolla, Calif.
5. South Course at Torrey Pines - La Jolla, Calif.

Jan. 29-Feb. 4: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am*
6. Pebble Beach Golf Links - Pebble Beach, Calif.
7. Spyglass Hill Golf Course - Pebble Beach, Calif.
(Tournament also uses the private Shore course at Monterey Peninsula Country Club in Pebble Beach, Calif.)

Feb. 5-11: WM Phoenix Open
8. Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale - Scottsdale, Ariz.

Feb. 19-25: Mexico Open at Vidanta
9. Greg Norman Signature Course - Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico

Feb. 26-March 3: The Classic in The Palm Beaches
10. Champion Course at PGA National Resort & Spa - Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

March 4-10: Puerto Rico Open
11. Grand Reserve Country Club - Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

March 4-10: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard*
12. Bay Hill Club & Lodge - Orlando, Fla.

March 11-17: The PLAYERS Championship
13. Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass - Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

March 18-24: Valspar Championship
14. Copperhead Course at Innisbrook, a Salamander Golf and Spa Resort - Palm Harbor, Fla.

March 25-31: Texas Children's Houston Open
15. Memorial Park Golf Course - Houston, Texas

April 1-7: Valero Texas Open
16. AT&T Oaks course at TPC San Antonio - San Antonio, Texas

April 15-21: RBC Heritage*
17. Harbour Town Golf Links at Sea Pines Resort - Hilton Head Island, S.C.

April 15-21: Corales Puntacana Championship
18. Corales at the Puntacana Resort & Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

April 22-28: Zurich Classic of New Orleans
19. TPC Louisiana - Avondale, La.

May 6-12: Myrtle Beach Classic
20. The Dunes Golf & Beach Club, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

June 10-16: U.S. Open
21. Pinehurst No. 2 - Pinehurst, N.C.

July 1-7: John Deere Classic
22. TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

July 15-21: The Open Championship
23. Royal Troon - Ayrshire, Scotland

July 15-21: Barracuda Championship
24. Old Greenwood at Tahoe Mountain Club, Truckee, Calif.

July 29-Aug. 4, Men's Olympic Golf Competition
25. Albatros Course at Le Golf National - Paris, France

Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course #18
Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course
Lahaina, Hawaii
Resort
4.4597571429
61
PGA West Stadium Course: #17
The Stadium Course at PGA WEST
La Quinta, California
Public/Resort
4.3535941176
877
PGA West Jack Nicklaus Tournament
PGA WEST Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course
La Quinta, California
Public/Resort
4.3610058824
812
The North at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego - hole 15
North at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course
La Jolla, California
Public/Municipal
1.6010166667
34
The South Course at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego - No. 13
South at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course
La Jolla, California
Public/Municipal
2.6968588235
41
Pebble Beach GL at Pebble Beach Resorts
Pebble Beach Golf Links™
Pebble Beach, California
Resort
4.9721142857
45
Spyglass Hill GC: #18
Spyglass Hill™ Golf Course
Pebble Beach, California
Resort
3.7672588235
25
TPC Scottsdale - The Stadium: #1
TPC Scottsdale - The Stadium Course
Scottsdale, Arizona
Resort
4.6577823529
626
Greg Norman Signature at Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta
The Greg Norman Signature Course at Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta
Nuevo Vallarta, Nayarit
Public/Resort
4.3617764706
411
Champion at PGA National Resort & Spa: #8
PGA National Resort & Spa - Champion Course
Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
Resort
4.0168117647
30
Grand Reserve Puerto Rico
Coco Beach Golf Club - Championship
Rio Grande, Rio Grande
Resort
3.2083333333
13
Bay Hill Club & Lodge
Bay Hill Club & Lodge - Championship Course
Orlando, Florida
Resort/Private
4.1351
37
TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course
Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
Resort
4.9467294118
110
Innisbrook Resort & GC- Copperhead: #1
Innisbrook Resort & Golf Club - Copperhead Course
Palm Harbor, Florida
Resort
4.0767294118
26
Memorial Park GC
Memorial Park Golf Course
Houston, Texas
Public/Municipal
2.8278823529
32
AT&T Oaks Course, Hole #1
TPC San Antonio - Oaks Course
San Antonio, Texas
Private/Resort
3.3928571429
18
Harbour Town Golf Links: #18
Harbour Town Golf Links at Sea Pines Resort
Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
Resort
4.9806352941
82
Puntacana - Corales Course
Puntacana Resort & Club - Corales Course
Punta Cana, La Altagracia
Private/Resort
4.8333
6
TPC Louisiana: #14
TPC Louisiana
Avondale, Louisiana
Public
4.6264117647
178
The Dunes Golf & Beach Club
The Dunes Golf & Beach Club
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Semi-Private
4.5357142857
21
Pinehurst No. 2 - Hole 5
Pinehurst Resort & Country Club - No. 2
Pinehurst, North Carolina
Resort
4.9643529412
36
TPC Deere Run: #18
TPC Deere Run
Silvis, Illinois
Public
4.6495294118
112
Royal Troon Golf Club - The Old Course: #8
Royal Troon Golf Club - The Old Course
Troon, South Ayrshire
Private
4.9523833333
8
Old Greenwood GC
Old Greenwood Golf Course
Truckee, California
Resort/Semi-Private
4.6723294118
63
Le Golf National - Albatros Course - holes 1 and 2
National Golf Club - Albatros Course
Guyancourt, Yvelines
Private
4.9166666667
3
Which PGA Tour golf courses have you played? What are your favorites and least favorites? Let us know in the comments.

Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,000 courses and written about golf destinations in 20 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
