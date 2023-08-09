25 PGA Tour golf courses you can play from the new 2024 schedule

The PGA TOUR's new 2024 schedule signals a seismic shift in the future of the professional game.

Gone is the wraparound season of the FedEx Cup, meaning the season and its point chase will officially start in January in Maui, a nod to tradition. Everything else feels new - 8 "Signature" events with no cuts, at least one new tournament, old ones with new dates and a crowded calendar thanks to the return of the Olympics in August and the Presidents Cup in September.

The good news for everyday players like you and me is many of the venues are still open to the public - 22 of the 39 tournaments showcase a public course (or two in the case of three California events). Two of golf's three roaming major championships will be held on courses anybody can play - the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 and The Open Championship at Royal Troon - plus the Olympics at Le Golf National, site of the 2018 Ryder Cup.

Despite all the changes, we thankfully can still play where the pros play, as long as we're willing to pay for it. Here's a look:

Publicly accessible golf courses on the 2024 PGA TOUR schedule

* Indicates a signature event

Jan. 1-7: The Sentry*

1. Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort, - Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii

Jan. 15-21: The American Express

2. Stadium Course at PGA WEST - La Quinta, Calif.

3. Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA WEST - La Quinta, Calif.

(Tournament also uses the private La Quinta Country Club in La Quinta, Calif.)

Jan. 22-27: Farmers Insurance Open

4. North Course at Torrey Pines - La Jolla, Calif.

5. South Course at Torrey Pines - La Jolla, Calif.

Jan. 29-Feb. 4: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am*

6. Pebble Beach Golf Links - Pebble Beach, Calif.

7. Spyglass Hill Golf Course - Pebble Beach, Calif.

(Tournament also uses the private Shore course at Monterey Peninsula Country Club in Pebble Beach, Calif.)

Feb. 5-11: WM Phoenix Open

8. Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale - Scottsdale, Ariz.

Feb. 19-25: Mexico Open at Vidanta

9. Greg Norman Signature Course - Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico

Feb. 26-March 3: The Classic in The Palm Beaches

10. Champion Course at PGA National Resort & Spa - Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

March 4-10: Puerto Rico Open

11. Grand Reserve Country Club - Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

March 4-10: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard*

12. Bay Hill Club & Lodge - Orlando, Fla.

March 11-17: The PLAYERS Championship

13. Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass - Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

March 18-24: Valspar Championship

14. Copperhead Course at Innisbrook, a Salamander Golf and Spa Resort - Palm Harbor, Fla.

March 25-31: Texas Children's Houston Open

15. Memorial Park Golf Course - Houston, Texas

April 1-7: Valero Texas Open

16. AT&T Oaks course at TPC San Antonio - San Antonio, Texas

April 15-21: RBC Heritage*

17. Harbour Town Golf Links at Sea Pines Resort - Hilton Head Island, S.C.

April 15-21: Corales Puntacana Championship

18. Corales at the Puntacana Resort & Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

April 22-28: Zurich Classic of New Orleans

19. TPC Louisiana - Avondale, La.

May 6-12: Myrtle Beach Classic

20. The Dunes Golf & Beach Club, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

June 10-16: U.S. Open

21. Pinehurst No. 2 - Pinehurst, N.C.

July 1-7: John Deere Classic

22. TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

July 15-21: The Open Championship

23. Royal Troon - Ayrshire, Scotland

July 15-21: Barracuda Championship

24. Old Greenwood at Tahoe Mountain Club, Truckee, Calif.

July 29-Aug. 4, Men's Olympic Golf Competition

25. Albatros Course at Le Golf National - Paris, France