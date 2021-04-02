Not all 27-hole facilities are similar in how they treat their nine extra holes.

While most courses try to market and sell all three nines as interchangeable, some facilities consider their extra nines holes as a separate course. Their length, characteristics or green fees tend to be uniquely different from what's offered on the main 18.

For years, I ignored these "bonus" nines at famous golf clubs, thinking there must be a reason they aren't the main attraction. That all changed on a trip to Ireland a few years ago. Subsequent visits to Canada and Northern Ireland confirmed the notion that exploring the unknown or unheralded nine might be the most joyful experience in golf. When you tee off with no expectations, and come away feeling like you just discovered a gem "hidden" in plain sight, it's the most euphoric feeling. I've collected nine of them in the list below.

In my opinion, playing all 27 holes is the best - perhaps ONLY - way to experience these famous places.