Best 10 Public Golf Courses in Mississippi - Golfers' Choice 2026

I toured Mississippi from the Gulf Coast to the delta in spring 2025 and can vouch for the quality of its public golf courses throughout the state.
I'm not the only one enjoying the best golf courses of the Magnolia state. GolfPass releases a Top 10 Public Golf Courses in Mississippi every March thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.
Each course needed at least one review and at least some public access to qualify. The two courses at Dancing Rabbit Golf Club - which are part of Pearl River Resort - didn't receive enough reviews to qualify. Unfortunately Mossy Oak and Old Waverly have gone fully private, so they won't be eligible for our rankings anymore.
We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly for the public golfere. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).
Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Mississippi or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round.
Mississippi golf courses reviewed in 2025: 34
Reviews of Mississippi golf courses in 2025: 436
How the Rankings Are Determined
Review Requirements
We analyzed nearly 440 reviews of Mississippi golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least one review by real golfers to be eligible.
GolfPass Rating Index
This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).
Who This List Is Best For
Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.
Best public golf courses in Mississippi
-
Grand Bear Golf Course
Green fee: $90-$168
What they're saying: "Great course, great layout, greens were fast and challenging. Managed to find a few bunkers, both fairway and next to green, all were in good condition." - CBSattorney
-
Fallen Oak
Green fee: $275+
What they're saying: "Course was nearly empty considering I played on a weekday and you have to be staying at the hotel to get on. Best feature of the round was the conditioning of the course--greens, fairways and tee boxes all in pristine condition. Ball sat up nicely in every fairway and greens rolled true." - PrudentGolfer
-
Hattiesburg Country Club
Green fee: $250
What they're saying: "I had the opportunity to play at the HCC, and it did not disappoint me. The greens were is great condition and the fairways were magnificent. The pro shop staff was top tier professionals! I cannot wait to play here again." - GolfPass Reviewer
-
The Preserve Golf Club
Green fee: $150-$250
What they're saying: "Conditions were excellent. Very fast greens, about 13 on stimp. Practice facility was excellent with grass range, large putting green and practice sand trap and chipping area next to the 1st hole. The staff was super friendly and helpful. Nice restaurant and patio. You can sit outside and watch shots come in over the water on the signature 18th hole." - Handymn
-
Diamondhead Country Club (both courses)
Green fee: $45-$75
What they're saying: "Wish I would have played it sooner! Lady in the pro shop was very friendly. Starter was great and had lots of course "tips" for me. I played the course with a very nice member of the course. He was a great guy. Meet several other members that were very kind. Great course layout (The Pines). Course was in excellent condition. I will definitely be back!" - MLong9999
-
Windance Country Club
Green fee: $90-$110
What they're saying: "A very good maintained course with challenging greens. Fairly fast greens and generous fairways made for a great round that all 4 of us enjoyed. Staff was great and helpful." - Agenasci
-
Tunica National Golf & Tennis
Green fee: $60-$75
What they're saying: "I was impressed on how the course played after the winter storm. Greens were good, fairways are in tact. It was a great experience playing the course after a month long break." - BigFame
Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Mississippi
With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in Mississippi not featured in Golfers' Choice:
-
The Refuge
Green fee: $55-$75
What they're saying: "Course is an MVP! Layout is amazing greens are fast! Water and sand give the course teeth and they bite!" - BowieXLVofthe501
-
Timberton Golf Club
Green fee: $59-$69
What they're saying: "I play this course a few times a year and wonder why I do not play it more often. The course was in excellent shape and the green were fast just the way they should be. Three of us played in three hours with one foursome letting us go through. Eighteen is a challenge with two water shots but a great finishing hole." - Alankinney
-
River Bend Links
Green fee: $39-$64
What they're saying: "This course is great value for the area. The greens are perfect and the fairway grass is great this year." - Dustin7575
