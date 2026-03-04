Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

Best 10 Public Golf Courses in Mississippi - Golfers' Choice 2026

From the Gulf Coast to the delta, Mississippi is home to some of the best public golf courses in the south.
Sheraton Flowood Refuge Hotel and Conference Center - view
Check out the golf course view from the rooftop bar at the Sheraton Flowood Refuge Hotel and Conference Center.

I toured Mississippi from the Gulf Coast to the delta in spring 2025 and can vouch for the quality of its public golf courses throughout the state.

Golf Trip Dispatch: Finding a little rhythm and ditching the blues playing golf in Mississippi

I'm not the only one enjoying the best golf courses of the Magnolia state. GolfPass releases a Top 10 Public Golf Courses in Mississippi every March thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Each course needed at least one review and at least some public access to qualify. The two courses at Dancing Rabbit Golf Club - which are part of Pearl River Resort - didn't receive enough reviews to qualify. Unfortunately Mossy Oak and Old Waverly have gone fully private, so they won't be eligible for our rankings anymore.

We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly for the public golfere. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Mississippi or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round. 

Mississippi golf courses reviewed in 2025: 34  
Reviews of Mississippi golf courses in 2025: 436

How the Rankings Are Determined

  • Review Requirements

    We analyzed nearly 440 reviews of Mississippi golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least one review by real golfers to be eligible.

  • GolfPass Rating Index

    This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

  • Who This List Is Best For

    Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.

Best public golf courses in Mississippi

  1. Grand Bear Golf Course

    The Grand Bear GC: #18
    The Grand Bear Golf Course
    Saucier, Mississippi
    Resort
    4.7222550303
    513
    Green fee: $90-$168
    What they're saying: "Great course, great layout, greens were fast and challenging. Managed to find a few bunkers, both fairway and next to green, all were in good condition." - CBSattorney

  2. Fallen Oak

    Fallen Oak Golf Club - hole 6
    Fallen Oak Golf Course
    Saucier, Mississippi
    Private/Resort
    4.8703703704
    10
    Green fee: $275+
    What they're saying: "Course was nearly empty considering I played on a weekday and you have to be staying at the hotel to get on. Best feature of the round was the conditioning of the course--greens, fairways and tee boxes all in pristine condition. Ball sat up nicely in every fairway and greens rolled true." - PrudentGolfer

  3. Hattiesburg Country Club

    Hattiesburg CC
    Hattiesburg Country Club
    Hattiesburg, Mississippi
    Private
    5.0
    5
    Green fee: $250
    What they're saying: "I had the opportunity to play at the HCC, and it did not disappoint me. The greens were is great condition and the fairways were magnificent. The pro shop staff was top tier professionals! I cannot wait to play here again." - GolfPass Reviewer

  4. The Preserve Golf Club

    The Preserve GC
    The Preserve Golf Club
    Vancleave, Mississippi
    Public
    5.0
    9
    Green fee: $150-$250
    What they're saying: "Conditions were excellent. Very fast greens, about 13 on stimp. Practice facility was excellent with grass range, large putting green and practice sand trap and chipping area next to the 1st hole. The staff was super friendly and helpful. Nice restaurant and patio. You can sit outside and watch shots come in over the water on the signature 18th hole." - Handymn

  5. Diamondhead Country Club (both courses)

    Diamondhead CC - Cardinal: #6
    Cardinal at Diamondhead Country Club
    Diamondhead, Mississippi
    Semi-Private
    4.7500349382
    281
    Green fee: $45-$75
    What they're saying: "Wish I would have played it sooner! Lady in the pro shop was very friendly. Starter was great and had lots of course “tips” for me. I played the course with a very nice member of the course. He was a great guy. Meet several other members that were very kind. Great course layout (The Pines). Course was in excellent condition. I will definitely be back!" - MLong9999

    Diamondhead CC: driving range
    Pines at Diamondhead Country Club
    Diamondhead, Mississippi
    Semi-Private
    4.7500349382
    281
  6. Windance Country Club

    Windance CC
    Windance Country Club
    Gulfport, Mississippi
    Semi-Private/Resort
    4.5403975735
    180
    Green fee: $90-$110
    What they're saying: "A very good maintained course with challenging greens. Fairly fast greens and generous fairways made for a great round that all 4 of us enjoyed. Staff was great and helpful." - Agenasci

  7. Tunica National Golf & Tennis

    Tunica National G&T
    Tunica National Golf and Tennis
    Tunica Resorts, Mississippi
    Public
    4.5306575474
    497
    Green fee: $60-$75
    What they're saying: "I was impressed on how the course played after the winter storm. Greens were good, fairways are in tact. It was a great experience playing the course after a month long break." - BigFame

    Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Mississippi

    With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in Mississippi not featured in Golfers' Choice:

    Dancing Rabbit GC
    Dancing Rabbit Golf Club - The Oaks
    Philadelphia, Mississippi
    Resort
    4.7868852459
    61
    Dancing Rabbit GC
    Dancing Rabbit Golf Club - The Azaleas
    Philadelphia, Mississippi
    Resort
    4.3846153846
    26
  8. The Refuge

    Refuge
    The Refuge Golf Course
    Flowood, Mississippi
    Public/Municipal
    4.4377409083
    68
    Green fee: $55-$75
    What they're saying: "Course is an MVP! Layout is amazing greens are fast! Water and sand give the course teeth and they bite!" - BowieXLVofthe501

  9. Timberton Golf Club

    Timberton GC
    Timberton Golf Club
    Hattiesburg, Mississippi
    Semi-Private
    4.3547619048
    17
    Green fee: $59-$69
    What they're saying: "I play this course a few times a year and wonder why I do not play it more often. The course was in excellent shape and the green were fast just the way they should be. Three of us played in three hours with one foursome letting us go through. Eighteen is a challenge with two water shots but a great finishing hole." - Alankinney

  10. River Bend Links

    River Bend Links
    River Bend Links
    Robinsonville, Mississippi
    Resort
    4.2986828319
    170
    Green fee: $39-$64
    What they're saying: "This course is great value for the area. The greens are perfect and the fairway grass is great this year." - Dustin7575

jasondeeganga.jpg
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.

