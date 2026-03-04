Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

Best 10 Public Golf Courses in West Virginia - Golfers' Choice 2026

Don't let country roads take you home. Follow them to West Virginia's best public golf courses.
Greenbrier - Old White TPC - hole 1
The Old White at The Greenbrier Resort celebrated its 100th birthday in 2014.

The Greenbrier is West Virginia's most famous golf playground. Discerning travelers might place the "almost Heaven" tag on it, but there are other scenic and more affordable places to play for public golfers.

GolfPass releases a Top 10 Public Golf Courses in West Virginia every March thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Each course needed at least one review and at least some public access to qualify.

We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly for public golfers.

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in West Virginia or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round.

West Virginia golf courses reviewed in 2025: 30
Reviews of West Virginia golf courses in 2025: 368

How the Rankings Are Determined

  • Review Requirements

    We analyzed more than 350 reviews of West Virginia golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least one review by real golfers to be eligible.

  • GolfPass Rating Index

    This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

  • Who This List Is Best For

    Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.

Best Public Golf Courses in West Virginia

  1. Glade Springs Village - Woodhaven Course

    Glade Springs Village - Woodhaven
    Glade Springs Village - Woodhaven Course
    Daniels, West Virginia
    Semi-Private
    4.5867354404
    107
    Green fee: $70-$105
    What they're saying: "Woodhaven is a Beast. Woodhaven is a very challenging course and requires a lot from a golfer. A beautiful layout tucked back in the mountains of Southern WV." - Dickw22

  2. Glade Springs Village - Stonehaven Course

    Stonehaven at The Resort at Glade Springs
    Glade Springs Village - Stonehaven Course
    Daniels, West Virginia
    Semi-Private
    4.8739255976
    145
    Green fee: $70-$105
    What they're saying: "Beautiful course. We played this course while visiting the area. It was a beautiful course and had a great layout. Conditions were great tee to green. We enjoyed it so much we booked a second round." - cmoyer1925

  3. Greenbrier - Meadows Course

    Greenbrier - Meadows: #18
    Greenbrier - Meadows Course
    White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia
    Resort
    4.8823529412
    7
    Green fee: $320-$455
    What they're saying: "Absolutely stunning course. Excellent condition. Fast greens." - Ddelanty9

  4. The Highlands Golf Club at Fisher Mountain

    Highlands GC at Fisher Mountain: Practice area
    The Highlands Golf Club at Fisher Mountain
    Franklin, West Virginia
    Public/Resort
    4.8233873259
    167
    Green fee: $30-$55
    What they're saying: "Gorgeous layout in the mountains of WV. The only thing I could complain about was the greens were slow. Dramatic layout. Stunning views. Excellent shape. Enjoyed it so much I played again today. The food in the restaurant was great and service A+ all around." - Caymans100

  5. Raven Golf Club At Snowshoe Mountain

    Raven GC At Snowshoe Mountain
    Raven Golf Club At Snowshoe Mountain
    Snowshoe, West Virginia
    Resort
    4.7333333333
    35
    What they're saying: "Course was in great shape. Greens were immaculate. Staff was friendly and helpful." - GolfPass Reviewer

  6. Canaan Valley Golf Course & Resort

    Canaan Valley GC & Resort
    Canaan Valley Golf Course & Resort
    Davis, West Virginia
    Resort
    4.6022408964
    15
    Green fee: $62-$72
    What they're saying: "Great course for beginners. (You) won't lose your balls as much. Open and friendly beautiful and still challenging. Every part of the course was immaculate." - Nunleymark1973

    Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in West Virginia

    With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in West Virginia not featured in Golfers' Choice:

    The Arnold Palmer Signature At Stonewall Resort
    The Arnold Palmer Signature Course At Stonewall Resort
    Walkersville, West Virginia
    Resort
    3.9154604872
    90
    The Resort at Glade Springs
    Cobb Course at The Resort at Glade Springs
    Daniels, West Virginia
    Resort
    4.2
    5
  7. Cacapon Resort State Park

    Cacapon State Park Resort
    Cacapon Resort State Park
    Berkeley Springs, West Virginia
    Resort/Municipal
    4.517439018
    107
    Green fee: $44-$65+
    What they're saying: "This course is always in great condition and always a blast to play. They’ve always had fluffy greens and now they’re shorter and more challenging. You can’t beat the price and season passes are something I’m truly interested in. Staff is friendly and social. Best range in the area, when it’s open.. non-availability of the range is the only complaint I have. They close it too early and it’s closed a lot of the time." - DeresaurousRexxx

  8. Greenbrier - Old White

    Greenbrier - Old White TPC: #18
    Greenbrier - Old White Course
    White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia
    Resort
    4.7270588235
    43
    Green fee: $205-$665
    What they're saying: "Old White at The Greenbrier should be a bucket list destination for all golf enthusiasts. Classic design, beautiful homes, great clubhouse and an opulent resort. All aspects should be explored. Spend extra time to experience the entire offering. Pro shop was poorly stocked." - Dentist3739

  9. Alpine Lake Resort

    Alpine Lake Resort
    Alpine Lake Resort
    Terra Alta, West Virginia
    Resort
    4.3289760349
    54
    Green fee: N/A
    What they're saying: "We always enjoy playing Alpine Lake. Staff are always friendly. Course conditions were good. Pace of play was excellent. Will be back again soon." - Beschner

  10. Riverside Golf Course

    Riverside GC
    Riverside Golf Course
    Mason, West Virginia
    Semi-Private
    4.427387215
    178
    Green fee: $30-$46
    What they're saying: "Just a beautiful course that's right off the water. Everyone is friendly and the course is well kept. This is a gem." - ASpurlock

Golfers' Choice 2026
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.

