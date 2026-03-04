Best 10 Public Golf Courses in West Virginia - Golfers' Choice 2026

The Greenbrier is West Virginia's most famous golf playground. Discerning travelers might place the "almost Heaven" tag on it, but there are other scenic and more affordable places to play for public golfers.
GolfPass releases a Top 10 Public Golf Courses in West Virginia every March thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.
Each course needed at least one review and at least some public access to qualify.
We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly for public golfers. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).
Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in West Virginia or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round.
West Virginia golf courses reviewed in 2025: 30
Reviews of West Virginia golf courses in 2025: 368
How the Rankings Are Determined
Review Requirements
We analyzed more than 350 reviews of West Virginia golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least one review by real golfers to be eligible.
GolfPass Rating Index
This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).
Who This List Is Best For
Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.
Best Public Golf Courses in West Virginia
-
Glade Springs Village - Woodhaven CourseDaniels, West VirginiaSemi-Private4.5867354404107
Green fee: $70-$105
What they're saying: "Woodhaven is a Beast. Woodhaven is a very challenging course and requires a lot from a golfer. A beautiful layout tucked back in the mountains of Southern WV." - Dickw22Past Golfers' Choice rankings for the best public golf courses in West VirginiaDiscover the best public golf courses in West Virginia for 2025. Find top-rated courses and plan your next round.Our reviewers help determine West Virginia's most popular public golf courses.Discover West Virginia's best public golf courses according to our community of reviewers.Discover West Virginia's best public golf courses according to our community of reviewers.Best public golf courses in the state based on our community of reviewers.The best public golf courses in the state based on our community's ratings and reviews.
-
Glade Springs Village - Stonehaven CourseDaniels, West VirginiaSemi-Private4.8739255976145
Green fee: $70-$105
What they're saying: "Beautiful course. We played this course while visiting the area. It was a beautiful course and had a great layout. Conditions were great tee to green. We enjoyed it so much we booked a second round." - cmoyer1925
-
Greenbrier - Meadows CourseWhite Sulphur Springs, West VirginiaResort4.88235294127
Green fee: $320-$455
What they're saying: "Absolutely stunning course. Excellent condition. Fast greens." - Ddelanty9
-
The Highlands Golf Club at Fisher MountainFranklin, West VirginiaPublic/Resort4.8233873259167
Green fee: $30-$55
What they're saying: "Gorgeous layout in the mountains of WV. The only thing I could complain about was the greens were slow. Dramatic layout. Stunning views. Excellent shape. Enjoyed it so much I played again today. The food in the restaurant was great and service A+ all around." - Caymans100
-
Raven Golf Club At Snowshoe MountainSnowshoe, West VirginiaResort4.733333333335
What they're saying: "Course was in great shape. Greens were immaculate. Staff was friendly and helpful." - GolfPass Reviewer
-
Canaan Valley Golf Course & ResortDavis, West VirginiaResort4.602240896415
Green fee: $62-$72
What they're saying: "Great course for beginners. (You) won't lose your balls as much. Open and friendly beautiful and still challenging. Every part of the course was immaculate." - Nunleymark1973
Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in West Virginia
With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in West Virginia not featured in Golfers' Choice:Walkersville, West VirginiaResort3.915460487290
-
Cacapon Resort State ParkBerkeley Springs, West VirginiaResort/Municipal4.517439018107
Green fee: $44-$65+
What they're saying: "This course is always in great condition and always a blast to play. They’ve always had fluffy greens and now they’re shorter and more challenging. You can’t beat the price and season passes are something I’m truly interested in. Staff is friendly and social. Best range in the area, when it’s open.. non-availability of the range is the only complaint I have. They close it too early and it’s closed a lot of the time." - DeresaurousRexxx
-
Greenbrier - Old WhiteWhite Sulphur Springs, West VirginiaResort4.727058823543
Green fee: $205-$665
What they're saying: "Old White at The Greenbrier should be a bucket list destination for all golf enthusiasts. Classic design, beautiful homes, great clubhouse and an opulent resort. All aspects should be explored. Spend extra time to experience the entire offering. Pro shop was poorly stocked." - Dentist3739
-
Alpine Lake Resort
Green fee: N/A
What they're saying: "We always enjoy playing Alpine Lake. Staff are always friendly. Course conditions were good. Pace of play was excellent. Will be back again soon." - Beschner
-
Riverside Golf Course
Green fee: $30-$46
What they're saying: "Just a beautiful course that's right off the water. Everyone is friendly and the course is well kept. This is a gem." - ASpurlock
Comments (0)