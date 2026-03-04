Best 10 Public Golf Courses in Oklahoma - Golfers' Choice 2026

Want to play the best public golf courses in Oklahoma?
GolfPass releases a Top 10 Public Golf Courses in Oklahoma every year thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.
Each course needed at least one review and at least some public access to qualify.
Oklahoma golf courses reviewed in 2025: 44
Reviews of Oklahoma golf courses in 2025: 490
How the Rankings Are Determined
Review Requirements
We analyzed nearly 500 reviews of Oklahoma golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least one review by real golfers to be eligible.
GolfPass Rating Index
This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).
Who This List Is Best For
Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.
Best public golf courses in Oklahoma
-
Tinker AFB Golf Course
Green fee: $32-$50
What they're saying: "Considering they probably have a very small budget, I love this course. Greens are in great shape and a few water holes are quite nice. Fairways are (just okay) in many places. Staff has always been very friendly the past 4 years I've been playing there." - MJNoel
-
Twin Oaks Golf Course
Green fee: N/A
What they're saying: "Challenging, but fun. Great for the beginner and advanced player alike. Makes you think about game strategy and club selection." - Ret1SG
-
Peoria Ridge
Green fee: $45-$55
What they're saying: "A little winter wear and tear on the course even though day I went was great. Windy. They do a good job keeping course up for the time of year." - Snone660
-
Prairie West Golf Club At WeatherfordWeatherford, OklahomaSemi-Private4.56
Green fee: $34-$69
What they're saying: "Course is beautiful and has amazing technical design that helps improve shots and rewards with forgiveness on bad tee shots." - Hale1979
-
The Club at Forest RidgeBroken Arrow, OklahomaSemi-Private4.5504720407171
Green fee: N/A
What they're saying: "This was my first time playing this course. It is the nicest and most expensive course I have played in the Tulsa area. You get what you pay for I guess. It was early season so the bermuda was just starting to green, but mostly brown. In spite of that, the course was well manicured and the lies in the fairways were good. Most landing areas off the tee seemed generous. A few tee shots were tight requiring precision or less than driver. The staff were fantastic. Super friendly to newcomers." - Mwebb92
Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Oklahoma
With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in Oklahoma not featured in Golfers' Choice:Monkey Island, OklahomaResortMonkey Island, OklahomaResortNorman, OklahomaPublic4.478260869623
-
The Canyons At Blackjack RidgeSand Springs, OklahomaPublic/Municipal4.3796713783680
Green fee: $40-$45
What they're saying: "Even as a beginner, my first time to Black Jack I loved it. Scenery is great, difficulty is up there for me, but every once in a while I had some great shots that kept me confident. Always enjoy playing here when I can." - Dfoster21086
-
Falconhead Resort & Country ClubBurneyville, OklahomaResort4.3522683583121
Green fee: $29-$55
What they're saying: "I love playing this course and would highly recommend it. The staff is great and the course is in great condition. The greens are lightening fast and can kick your butt if you don’t pay attention. Definite Recommend." - Alan8316
-
Pryor Creek Municipal Golf CoursePryor, OklahomaPublic4.4486621673135
Green fee: $25-$46
What they're saying: "For a course more in a rural setting, it's very well maintained. Good pro shop with all the stuff you will find at the city courses. Fairways were in good shape and mowed. The greens were the highlight of the round great condition but not too fast.. I'm not real good so it helped me not speed them past." - Clmorgan32
-
The Golf Club at Cimarron TrailsPerkins, OklahomaPublic4.438417144495
Green fee: $29-$35
What they're saying: "This course is always in top shape. The fairways are wide & the greens are fun." - Raccoon4454
-
Westwood Park Golf Course
Green fee: $34-$53
What they're saying: "This is as good as it gets for a municipal course. Good layout and a very friendly staff makes this a great place to play." - GolfPass Reviewer
