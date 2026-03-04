Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

Best 10 Public Golf Courses in Oklahoma - Golfers' Choice 2026

Oklahoma boasts its fair share of good public golf courses. Our rankings reveal the best options.
The Canyons at BlackJack Ridge - hills
Enjoy the Tulsa skyline and wooded fairways of the Canyons at BlackJack Ridge in Sand Springs.

Want to play the best public golf courses in Oklahoma?

GolfPass releases a Top 10 Public Golf Courses in Oklahoma every year thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Each course needed at least one review and at least some public access to qualify.

We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Oklahoma or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round. 

Oklahoma golf courses reviewed in 2025: 44
Reviews of Oklahoma golf courses in 2025: 490

How the Rankings Are Determined

  • Review Requirements

    We analyzed nearly 500 reviews of Oklahoma golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least one review by real golfers to be eligible.

  • GolfPass Rating Index

    This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

  • Who This List Is Best For

    Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.

Best public golf courses in Oklahoma

  1. Tinker AFB Golf Course

    Tinker AFB GC
    Tinker AFB Golf Course
    Tinker AFB, Oklahoma
    Military
    4.3333333333
    3
    Write Review

    Green fee: $32-$50
    What they're saying: "Considering they probably have a very small budget, I love this course. Greens are in great shape and a few water holes are quite nice. Fairways are (just okay) in many places. Staff has always been very friendly the past 4 years I've been playing there." - MJNoel

  2. Twin Oaks Golf Course

    Twin Oaks GC: Practice area
    Twin Oaks Golf Course
    Duncan, Oklahoma
    Public
    4.6666666667
    20
    Write Review

    Green fee: N/A
    What they're saying: "Challenging, but fun. Great for the beginner and advanced player alike. Makes you think about game strategy and club selection." - Ret1SG

  3. Peoria Ridge

    Peoria Ridge: #5
    View Tee Times
    Peoria Ridge
    Miami, Oklahoma
    Public
    4.4598780689
    69
    Write Review

    Green fee: $45-$55
    What they're saying: "A little winter wear and tear on the course even though day I went was great. Windy. They do a good job keeping course up for the time of year." - Snone660

  4. Prairie West Golf Club At Weatherford

    Prairie West Golf Club at Weatherford
    View Tee Times
    Prairie West Golf Club at Weatherford
    Weatherford, Oklahoma
    Semi-Private
    4.5
    6
    Write Review

    Green fee: $34-$69
    What they're saying: "Course is beautiful and has amazing technical design that helps improve shots and rewards with forgiveness on bad tee shots." - Hale1979

  5. The Club at Forest Ridge

    Forest Ridge GC
    View Tee Times
    The Club at Forest Ridge
    Broken Arrow, Oklahoma
    Semi-Private
    4.5504720407
    171
    Write Review

    Green fee: N/A
    What they're saying: "This was my first time playing this course. It is the nicest and most expensive course I have played in the Tulsa area. You get what you pay for I guess. It was early season so the bermuda was just starting to green, but mostly brown. In spite of that, the course was well manicured and the lies in the fairways were good. Most landing areas off the tee seemed generous. A few tee shots were tight requiring precision or less than driver. The staff were fantastic. Super friendly to newcomers." - Mwebb92

    Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Oklahoma

    With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in Oklahoma not featured in Golfers' Choice:

    Shangri-La CC
    Shangri-La Country Club - Legends Course
    Monkey Island, Oklahoma
    Resort
    4.3333333333
    6
    Write Review
    Shangri-La CC
    Shangri-La Country Club - Champions Course
    Monkey Island, Oklahoma
    Resort
    4.3333333333
    6
    Write Review
    Shangri-La CC - Heritage
    Shangri-La Country Club - Heritage Course
    Monkey Island, Oklahoma
    Resort
    4.3333333333
    6
    Write Review
    Chickasaw Pointe GC: #12
    Chickasaw Pointe Golf Club
    Kingston, Oklahoma
    Public
    4.2301587302
    11
    Write Review
    Jimmie Austin Univ of Oklahoma GC: #5
    Jimmie Austin University of Oklahoma Golf Course
    Norman, Oklahoma
    Public
    4.4782608696
    23
    Write Review

  6. The Canyons At Blackjack Ridge

    The Canyons At Blackjack Ridge: #18
    View Tee Times
    The Canyons At Blackjack Ridge
    Sand Springs, Oklahoma
    Public/Municipal
    4.3796713783
    680
    Write Review

    Green fee: $40-$45
    What they're saying: "Even as a beginner, my first time to Black Jack I loved it. Scenery is great, difficulty is up there for me, but every once in a while I had some great shots that kept me confident. Always enjoy playing here when I can." - Dfoster21086

  7. Falconhead Resort & Country Club

    Falconhead Resort CC
    View Tee Times
    Falconhead Resort & Country Club
    Burneyville, Oklahoma
    Resort
    4.3522683583
    121
    Write Review

    Green fee: $29-$55
    What they're saying: "I love playing this course and would highly recommend it. The staff is great and the course is in great condition. The greens are lightening fast and can kick your butt if you don’t pay attention. Definite Recommend." - Alan8316

  8. Pryor Creek Municipal Golf Course

    Pryor Creek Municipal GC
    View Tee Times
    Pryor Creek Municipal Golf Course
    Pryor, Oklahoma
    Public
    4.4486621673
    135
    Write Review

    Green fee: $25-$46
    What they're saying: "For a course more in a rural setting, it's very well maintained. Good pro shop with all the stuff you will find at the city courses. Fairways were in good shape and mowed. The greens were the highlight of the round great condition but not too fast.. I'm not real good so it helped me not speed them past." - Clmorgan32

  9. The Golf Club at Cimarron Trails

    GC at Cimarron Trails
    View Tee Times
    The Golf Club at Cimarron Trails
    Perkins, Oklahoma
    Public
    4.438417144
    495
    Write Review

    Green fee: $29-$35
    What they're saying: "This course is always in top shape. The fairways are wide & the greens are fun." - Raccoon4454

  10. Westwood Park Golf Course

    Westwood Park GC
    View Tee Times
    Westwood Park Golf Course
    Norman, Oklahoma
    Public
    4.1281676413
    47
    Write Review

    Green fee: $34-$53
    What they're saying: "This is as good as it gets for a municipal course. Good layout and a very friendly staff makes this a great place to play." - GolfPass Reviewer

Golfers' Choice 2026
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.

Comments (0)

Default User Avatar
Tee up your thoughts here...
