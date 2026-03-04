Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Michigan - Golfers' Choice 2026

Despite its relatively short summer season, Michigan's golf scene is as avid as anywhere in the country.

Michigan is home to the most public golf courses in America. Selecting the 25 best public golf courses in Michigan is no easy feat. Our community of reviewers are ready to lend their collective opinion.

GolfPass releases a Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Michigan every March thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Each course needed at least two reviews and at least some public access to qualify. Famous courses like The Loop at Forest Dunes Golf Club, American Dunes and Arcadia Bluffs didn't qualify. Elite private clubs aren't eligible. Famed country clubs like Oakland Hills Country Club, Lost Dunes Golf Club and Franklin Hills Country Club get plenty of recognition already in other golf publications.

We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly for the public golfer. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Michigan or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round.

Michigan golf courses reviewed in 2025: 238

Reviews of Michigan golf courses in 2025: 5,305

How the Rankings Are Determined

Review Requirements We analyzed nearly 5,310 reviews of Michigan golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least --- reviews by real golfers to be eligible.

GolfPass Rating Index This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

Who This List Is Best For Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.