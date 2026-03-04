Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Michigan - Golfers' Choice 2026

Michigan's best public golf courses are located throughout the Mitten state, plus a few in the rugged Upper Peninsula.
Alpine at Boyne Mountain Resort: #13
View from the par-4, 428 yards 13th hole on the Alpine course at Boyne Mountain

Despite its relatively short summer season, Michigan's golf scene is as avid as anywhere in the country.

Michigan is home to the most public golf courses in America. Selecting the 25 best public golf courses in Michigan is no easy feat. Our community of reviewers are ready to lend their collective opinion.

GolfPass releases a Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Michigan every March thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Each course needed at least two reviews and at least some public access to qualify. Famous courses like The Loop at Forest Dunes Golf Club, American Dunes and Arcadia Bluffs didn't qualify. Elite private clubs aren't eligible. Famed country clubs like Oakland Hills Country Club, Lost Dunes Golf Club and Franklin Hills Country Club get plenty of recognition already in other golf publications.

We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly for the public golfer. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Michigan or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round. 

Michigan golf courses reviewed in 2025: 238 
Reviews of Michigan golf courses in 2025: 5,305

How the Rankings Are Determined

  • Review Requirements

    We analyzed nearly 5,310 reviews of Michigan golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least --- reviews by real golfers to be eligible.

  • GolfPass Rating Index

    This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

  • Who This List Is Best For

    Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.

Best public golf courses in Michigan

  1. The Fortress

    The Fortress
    View Tee Times
    The Fortress Golf Course
    Frankenmuth, Michigan
    Public
    4.8423132398
    259
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "Course is Great Shape. Probably one last go around here at the Fortress for the year, but this course never disappoints. We love playing this course! Can’t wait for next season to come again!" - dlp1995

  2. Arthur Hills at The Highlands (Boyne)

    bh-hills13earlyfall-2100x1400-300-rgb.jpg
    View Tee Times
    Arthur Hills at The Highlands (Boyne)
    Harbor Springs, Michigan
    Resort
    4.9719887955
    26
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "Absolutely incredible track. Absolutely flawless golf with scenery that felt like Augusta. Have played Chambers and Pebble and this is up there in bucket lists of golf." - Rkylenorris

  3. Lynx Golf Course

    Lynx GC: Aerial
    View Tee Times
    Lynx Golf Course
    Otsego, Michigan
    Public
    4.7803030303
    24
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "A favorite course in the area. I'm picky about my courses. This course is 45 minutes from my house but for me up in the GR area still worth making the drive 2-3 times a year. It's always in great shape and the price is very fair considering the quality of the course. Great elevation changes and views. Pace of play is typical and it's usually not too difficult to get a tee time - probably because it is somewhat remote. I'd comp it with Stonehedge North, Ravines, and Thornapple Creek (closed permanently but included here for those of you who remember "back in the day")." - tbrown003

  4. Boyne Mountain Resort - Monument Course

    boyne-mountain-monument18-6587159.jpg
    View Tee Times
    The Monument at Boyne Mountain Resort
    Boyne Falls, Michigan
    Resort
    4.5454545455
    30
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "Great Round. I played the Monument course today- Sunday morning, great weather, not crowded. Played 18 in 3:30. Course was in great shape. Challenging fairways from some of the tee (shots narrow), a lot of elevation. Greens were in great shape as were fairways. Staff was very friendly. I rented clubs which were all fairly new Callaway clubs with (an) Odyssey putter. I’ll totally play this course again when in the area." - hartgreen

  5. Gladstone Golf Course

    Gladstone GC: #4
    View Tee Times
    Gladstone Golf Course
    Gladstone, Michigan
    Public
    4.9304812834
    160
    Write Review

    Green fee: $41-$59
    What they're saying: "Hard to find a better course in the UP for the Money. It’s not a Greywalls or Sweetgrass but almost just as good at a fraction of the cost. I have played this course for over a decade and travel over an hour just to play it. The Golf course is in great shape!" - CallawayGolfMQT

  6. Sugarbush Golf Club

    Sugarbush GC
    View Tee Times
    Sugarbush Golf Club
    Davison, Michigan
    Public
    4.7651440464
    198
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "(I) played in just over 4 hours. Excellent conditions and layout. You can tell they are working hard to become a premier location. Staff was awesome and facility is first class. What a treat!!" - Mcguirekevine

  7. Bucks Run Golf Club

    Bucks Run GC: #17
    View Tee Times
    Bucks Run Golf Club
    Mt Pleasant, Michigan
    Public
    4.8599439776
    35
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "Course was in very good condition and fairways were plush." - GolfPass reviewer

  8. West at Gull Lake View Golf Club and Resort

    West at Gull Lake View GC and Resort: #14
    View Tee Times
    West at Gull Lake View Golf Club and Resort
    Augusta, Michigan
    Resort
    4.7773234147
    170
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "Wife and I thoroughly enjoyed this course . This is our third GLV course after both Stonehedges. Lots of character using hills and lay of land. Been very dry in Grand Rapids but lush here. I can see the low south end holes being wet after lots of rain. Very nice conditions and lots of workforce and attention to detail. Tree trimming, several COLD igloos water jugs which is not common. With TeeOff, (the) wife and I paid $58 total on Tuesday 9/16/25. Very friendly guys. We ate over at Stoatin Brae. Will try East next but West was great." - GolfPass reviewer

  9. Crooked Tree Golf Club

    crooked-tree15-6588857.jpg
    View Tee Times
    Crooked Tree Golf Club
    Petoskey, Michigan
    Public
    4.8531925591
    74
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "Fantastic course, great staff and really good price for value. It had rained through the night and first part of morning so course was heavily saturated, but it still played extremely well. For those that canceled, I thank you - I had the course to myself." - gn24087518

  10. The Alpine at Boyne Mountain Resort

    boynemountain-alpine-monument-overview.jpg
    View Tee Times
    Alpine at Boyne Mountain Resort
    Boyne Falls, Michigan
    Resort
    4.8894957983
    49
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "Great golf course. Excellent condition. Long ride to the 1st tee, but great views from the mountain top. Very playable for most levels of players, but some holes are a little too much for the ladies unless they hit it long off the tee. Greens fast and true, but too many unfixed ball marks. Come on fellow golfers...take care of the courses you play. Fix ball marks, rake bunkers, fill your divots, pick up your tees, and for the enjoyment of others, turn down the music." - 1golf

  11. Grand Traverse Resort & Spa - The Wolverine Course

    Grand Traverse Resort & Spa - The Wolverine: #12
    View Tee Times
    Grand Traverse Resort & Spa - The Wolverine Course
    Acme, Michigan
    Resort
    4.8395848218
    94
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "The course is always in good condition even late fall. Staff is always very friendly. Absolutely recommend this facility." - TJBuscarino

  12. Loon Golf Resort - The Loon

    Loon Golf Resort - The Loon GC: #18
    View Tee Times
    Loon Golf Resort - The Loon Golf Course
    Gaylord, Michigan
    Public
    4.6199072661
    96
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "Wonderful experience. Great course, friendly and professional staff. A must play." - GolfPass reviewer

  13. Black Lake Golf Club

    Black Lake GC: #5
    View Tee Times
    Black Lake Golf Club
    Onaway, Michigan
    Public
    4.8199861141
    239
    Write Review

    Green fee: $85-$120
    What they're saying: "This was a great course to play and was in great shape. My wife said this was a very lady friendly course." - collingwood4

  14. Stonegate Golf Club

    Stonegate Golf Club
    View Tee Times
    Stonegate Golf Club
    Twin Lake, Michigan
    Public
    4.7410418427
    372
    Write Review

    Green fee: $56-$80
    What they're saying: "This is the second nicest course I’ve played. I’ve played Arcadia, all boynes yada yada… but what makes this course so great is it’s up north feel but priced like a dump course and maintained like the Club at Harbor Shores. Even better! I will be back I’ve been looking for a standout course near where I’m working and this course did not disappoint!" - Brett349

    Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Michigan

    With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in Michigan not featured in Golfers' Choice:

    bay-harbor-preserve2-6587568.jpg
    View Tee Times
    The Preserve/Links at Bay Harbor Golf Club
    Bay Harbor, Michigan
    Resort
    4.5555555556
    58
    Write Review
    Arcadia Bluffs GC: #13
    Arcadia Bluffs Golf Course
    Arcadia, Michigan
    Public/Resort
    4.9311594203
    47
    Write Review
    Fazio Premier at Treetops Resort: #11
    View Tee Times
    Fazio Premier at Treetops Resort
    Gaylord, Michigan
    Resort
    4.9457013575
    15
    Write Review
    The Signature at Treetops Resort
    View Tee Times
    The Signature at Treetops Resort
    Gaylord, Michigan
    Resort
    4.7619047619
    20
    Write Review
    Forest Dunes GC
    View Tee Times
    Forest Dunes Golf Club
    Roscommon, Michigan
    Public
    4.2033462033
    112
    Write Review
    The Loop at Forest Dunes
    View Tee Times
    Forest Dunes Golf Club - Red Course at The Loop
    Roscommon, Michigan
    Public
    4.7224489796
    36
    Write Review
    Forest Dunes GC - Black
    View Tee Times
    Forest Dunes Golf Club - Black Course at The Loop
    Roscommon, Michigan
    Public
    4.7224489796
    36
    Write Review

  16. Eagle Glen Golf Course

    Eagle Glen GC: #10
    View Tee Times
    Eagle Glen Golf Course
    Farwell, Michigan
    Public
    4.7944878309
    265
    Write Review

    Green fee: $37-$69
    What they're saying: "Highly recommended course, great value, good carts with GPS. The staff were great! Thank you for a great fall day of golfing in northern Michigan." - Goodan27

  17. Manitou Passage Golf Club

    Manitou Passage GC
    View Tee Times
    Manitou Passage Golf Club
    Cedar, Michigan
    Resort
    4.7528908999
    153
    Write Review

    Green fee: $65-$115
    What they're saying: "Great course and happy I chose this one to play while on vacation in the area. Fairways were great and green rolled very nice…a few more pitch marks than I expected. Tee boxes had a normal amount of destruction for this time of year. Narrow fairways, strategically placed bunkers and lots of elevation change made it as challenging as it is aesthetically appealing." - bowhunter777

  18. Candlestone Inn Golf & Resort

    Candlestone Inn & Golf Resort : #1
    View Tee Times
    Candlestone Inn Golf & Resort
    Belding, Michigan
    Resort
    4.6296296296
    135
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "Superb greens! This is one the best golf courses in Kent County!" - Maryroy2

  20. Hawk's Eye

    Hawk's Eye Golf Resort
    View Tee Times
    Hawk's Eye at Shanty Creek
    Bellaire, Michigan
    Public/Resort
    4.5754901961
    336
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "We were staying in Traverse City so it was an hour drive for us. The driving range and putting green were not close to each other so you have to allow extra time to go back and forth. That all being said the course is absolutely gorgeous and very well maintained. Each hole felt special. This was a very challenging course with large tricky greens. The fairways are fringed with a thick cut grass that makes it difficult but not impossible to find your ball if you keep an eye on where you landed. I shot 5 over my handicap but truly enjoyed every minute." - gerineely

  21. Gull Lake View Golf Club & Resort - East

    East at Gull Lake View: #9
    View Tee Times
    East at Gull Lake View Golf Club and Resort
    Augusta, Michigan
    Resort
    4.6668595882
    154
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "Great Golf Resort! Gull Lake View Resort - East Course is in great condition. Greens are fast, but consistent. Challenging pin positions with lots of sand traps. I will be back!" - DinMan24

  22. Hunters Ridge

    Hunters Ridge GC: #18
    View Tee Times
    Hunters Ridge Golf Course
    Howell, Michigan
    Public
    4.694517674
    281
    Write Review

    Green fee: $35-$65+
    What they're saying: "Excellent. Course is in the best shape I've ever seen it. Will be back." - michaelsop

  23. Wesburn Golf Course

    Wesburn GCC
    View Tee Times
    Wesburn Golf & Country Club
    South Rockwood, Michigan
    Public
    4.6960924052
    512
    Write Review

    Green fee: $23-$39
    What they're saying: "Magical course. It is over 100 years old. You feel like a big shot. Wonderful course. I wish it was closer to my house. Greens are LEGANDARY!!!!!" - Altraz

  24. The Otsego Club/The Tribute

    Tribute at Otsego GC
    View Tee Times
    Tribute Golf Course at Otsego Golf Club
    Gaylord, Michigan
    Public/Resort
    4.6765783236
    130
    Write Review

    Green fee: $90-$109
    What they're saying: "Fantastic course! Absolutely, beautiful course great conditions, unbelievable views, challenging holes!" - chadbury

  25. Hills of Lenawee Golf Club & Banquet Center

    Lenawee CC
    View Tee Times
    Hills of Lenawee Golf Club & Banquet Center
    Adrian, Michigan
    Private
    4.7449197861
    77
    Write Review

    Green fee: $50+
    What they're saying: "Course is good but Rochelle and Birdies Restaurant makes the location great!!!" - phillipabbey

Golfers' Choice 2026
jasondeeganga.jpg
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.

