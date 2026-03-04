Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Michigan - Golfers' Choice 2026

Despite its relatively short summer season, Michigan's golf scene is as avid as anywhere in the country.
Michigan is home to the most public golf courses in America. Selecting the 25 best public golf courses in Michigan is no easy feat. Our community of reviewers are ready to lend their collective opinion.
GolfPass releases a Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Michigan every March thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.
Each course needed at least two reviews and at least some public access to qualify. Famous courses like The Loop at Forest Dunes Golf Club, American Dunes and Arcadia Bluffs didn't qualify. Elite private clubs aren't eligible. Famed country clubs like Oakland Hills Country Club, Lost Dunes Golf Club and Franklin Hills Country Club get plenty of recognition already in other golf publications.
We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly for the public golfer. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).
Michigan golf courses reviewed in 2025: 238
Reviews of Michigan golf courses in 2025: 5,305
How the Rankings Are Determined
Review Requirements
We analyzed nearly 5,310 reviews of Michigan golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least --- reviews by real golfers to be eligible.
GolfPass Rating Index
This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).
Who This List Is Best For
Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.
Best public golf courses in Michigan
-
The Fortress
What they're saying: "Course is Great Shape. Probably one last go around here at the Fortress for the year, but this course never disappoints. We love playing this course! Can't wait for next season to come again!" - dlp1995
-
Arthur Hills at The Highlands (Boyne)Harbor Springs, MichiganResort4.971988795526
What they're saying: "Absolutely incredible track. Absolutely flawless golf with scenery that felt like Augusta. Have played Chambers and Pebble and this is up there in bucket lists of golf." - Rkylenorris
-
Lynx Golf Course
What they're saying: "A favorite course in the area. I'm picky about my courses. This course is 45 minutes from my house but for me up in the GR area still worth making the drive 2-3 times a year. It's always in great shape and the price is very fair considering the quality of the course. Great elevation changes and views. Pace of play is typical and it's usually not too difficult to get a tee time - probably because it is somewhat remote. I'd comp it with Stonehedge North, Ravines, and Thornapple Creek (closed permanently but included here for those of you who remember "back in the day")." - tbrown003
-
Boyne Mountain Resort - Monument CourseBoyne Falls, MichiganResort4.545454545530
What they're saying: "Great Round. I played the Monument course today- Sunday morning, great weather, not crowded. Played 18 in 3:30. Course was in great shape. Challenging fairways from some of the tee (shots narrow), a lot of elevation. Greens were in great shape as were fairways. Staff was very friendly. I rented clubs which were all fairly new Callaway clubs with (an) Odyssey putter. I’ll totally play this course again when in the area." - hartgreen
-
Gladstone Golf Course
Green fee: $41-$59
What they're saying: "Hard to find a better course in the UP for the Money. It’s not a Greywalls or Sweetgrass but almost just as good at a fraction of the cost. I have played this course for over a decade and travel over an hour just to play it. The Golf course is in great shape!" - CallawayGolfMQT
-
Sugarbush Golf Club
What they're saying: "(I) played in just over 4 hours. Excellent conditions and layout. You can tell they are working hard to become a premier location. Staff was awesome and facility is first class. What a treat!!" - Mcguirekevine
-
Bucks Run Golf Club
What they're saying: "Course was in very good condition and fairways were plush." - GolfPass reviewer
-
West at Gull Lake View Golf Club and ResortAugusta, MichiganResort4.7773234147170
What they're saying: "Wife and I thoroughly enjoyed this course . This is our third GLV course after both Stonehedges. Lots of character using hills and lay of land. Been very dry in Grand Rapids but lush here. I can see the low south end holes being wet after lots of rain. Very nice conditions and lots of workforce and attention to detail. Tree trimming, several COLD igloos water jugs which is not common. With TeeOff, (the) wife and I paid $58 total on Tuesday 9/16/25. Very friendly guys. We ate over at Stoatin Brae. Will try East next but West was great." - GolfPass reviewer
-
Crooked Tree Golf Club
What they're saying: "Fantastic course, great staff and really good price for value. It had rained through the night and first part of morning so course was heavily saturated, but it still played extremely well. For those that canceled, I thank you - I had the course to myself." - gn24087518
-
The Alpine at Boyne Mountain ResortBoyne Falls, MichiganResort4.889495798349
What they're saying: "Great golf course. Excellent condition. Long ride to the 1st tee, but great views from the mountain top. Very playable for most levels of players, but some holes are a little too much for the ladies unless they hit it long off the tee. Greens fast and true, but too many unfixed ball marks. Come on fellow golfers...take care of the courses you play. Fix ball marks, rake bunkers, fill your divots, pick up your tees, and for the enjoyment of others, turn down the music." - 1golf
-
Grand Traverse Resort & Spa - The Wolverine CourseAcme, MichiganResort4.839584821894
What they're saying: "The course is always in good condition even late fall. Staff is always very friendly. Absolutely recommend this facility." - TJBuscarino
-
Loon Golf Resort - The LoonGaylord, MichiganPublic4.619907266196
What they're saying: "Wonderful experience. Great course, friendly and professional staff. A must play." - GolfPass reviewer
-
Black Lake Golf Club
Green fee: $85-$120
What they're saying: "This was a great course to play and was in great shape. My wife said this was a very lady friendly course." - collingwood4
-
Stonegate Golf Club
Green fee: $56-$80
What they're saying: "This is the second nicest course I’ve played. I’ve played Arcadia, all boynes yada yada… but what makes this course so great is it’s up north feel but priced like a dump course and maintained like the Club at Harbor Shores. Even better! I will be back I’ve been looking for a standout course near where I’m working and this course did not disappoint!" - Brett349
-
Harbor Shores
Green fee: $135-$245
What they're saying: "Very hard! but well laid out course. Greens where very fast. This is a course for shooters or people that want scenery and don’t mind shooting 16 over as I did. But it was nice playing such a beautiful and well maintained course. I got paired with a member, his wife and son they where extremely welcoming, courteous and knowledgeable of the the course and helped me from shooting 20 plus over if you have the chance to play it, PLAY IT! Hopefully you get paired with the family I did." - Brett349
Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Michigan
With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in Michigan not featured in Golfers' Choice:Bay Harbor, MichiganResort4.555555555658Gaylord, MichiganResort4.945701357515Gaylord, MichiganResort4.761904761920Roscommon, MichiganPublic4.2033462033112Roscommon, MichiganPublic4.722448979636Roscommon, MichiganPublic4.722448979636
-
Eagle Glen Golf Course
Green fee: $37-$69
What they're saying: "Highly recommended course, great value, good carts with GPS. The staff were great! Thank you for a great fall day of golfing in northern Michigan." - Goodan27
-
Manitou Passage Golf Club
Green fee: $65-$115
What they're saying: "Great course and happy I chose this one to play while on vacation in the area. Fairways were great and green rolled very nice…a few more pitch marks than I expected. Tee boxes had a normal amount of destruction for this time of year. Narrow fairways, strategically placed bunkers and lots of elevation change made it as challenging as it is aesthetically appealing." - bowhunter777
-
Candlestone Inn Golf & Resort
What they're saying: "Superb greens! This is one the best golf courses in Kent County!" - Maryroy2
-
Paint Creek Country Club
What they're saying: "You Won’t Be Disappointed. I’ve played a variety of courses this summer across Oakland and Macomb County. Paint Creek is at the top of the list for well kept greens, fairways, and course layout. It’s in a beautiful setting and had just the right amount of sand and water to be challenging. I look forward to returning for a full 18 since we only played nine. It was after work and we still finished before dark." - weeksdb
-
Hawk's EyeBellaire, MichiganPublic/Resort4.5754901961336
What they're saying: "We were staying in Traverse City so it was an hour drive for us. The driving range and putting green were not close to each other so you have to allow extra time to go back and forth. That all being said the course is absolutely gorgeous and very well maintained. Each hole felt special. This was a very challenging course with large tricky greens. The fairways are fringed with a thick cut grass that makes it difficult but not impossible to find your ball if you keep an eye on where you landed. I shot 5 over my handicap but truly enjoyed every minute." - gerineely
-
Gull Lake View Golf Club & Resort - EastAugusta, MichiganResort4.6668595882154
What they're saying: "Great Golf Resort! Gull Lake View Resort - East Course is in great condition. Greens are fast, but consistent. Challenging pin positions with lots of sand traps. I will be back!" - DinMan24
-
Hunters Ridge
Green fee: $35-$65+
What they're saying: "Excellent. Course is in the best shape I've ever seen it. Will be back." - michaelsop
-
Wesburn Golf CourseSouth Rockwood, MichiganPublic4.6960924052512
Green fee: $23-$39
What they're saying: "Magical course. It is over 100 years old. You feel like a big shot. Wonderful course. I wish it was closer to my house. Greens are LEGANDARY!!!!!" - Altraz
-
The Otsego Club/The TributeGaylord, MichiganPublic/Resort4.6765783236130
Green fee: $90-$109
What they're saying: "Fantastic course! Absolutely, beautiful course great conditions, unbelievable views, challenging holes!" - chadbury
-
Hills of Lenawee Golf Club & Banquet CenterAdrian, MichiganPrivate4.744919786177
Green fee: $50+
What they're saying: "Course is good but Rochelle and Birdies Restaurant makes the location great!!!" - phillipabbey
