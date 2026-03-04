Best 10 Public Golf Courses in Utah - Golfers' Choice 2026

Trading ski poles for golf clubs is a wise move in Utah every summer.
Where do people play? GolfPass releases a Top 10 Public Golf Courses in Utah every March thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.
Each course needed at least one review and at least some public access to qualify. Black Desert Resort - which hosted a 2024 PGA TOUR event and 2025 LPGA Tour event in southern Utah - has emerged from the beautiful red rocks to become a showstopping venue. Too bad it didn't any reviews to qualify. The Country Club in Salt Lake City and the 36-hole Promontory Club weren't eligible, either, as private clubs.
We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly for public golfers. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).
Want to get involved with determining the best public golf courses in Utah or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round.
Utah golf courses reviewed in 2025: 15
Reviews of Utah golf courses in 2025: 63
How the Rankings Are Determined
Review Requirements
We analyzed more than 60 reviews of Utah golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least one review by real golfers to be eligible.
GolfPass Rating Index
This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).
Who This List Is Best For
Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.
Best public golf courses in Utah
-
TalonsCove at Saratoga Springs
Green fee: $44-$68
What they're saying: "I have played TalonsCove a few times and each time I travel to Utah and I am able to play TalonsCove, I always have a great experience and a great time golfing." - RettJ
-
Coral Canyon Golf Course
Green fee: $75-$150
What they're saying: "Very enjoyable- staff were very accommodating . Beautiful layout- conditions were wonderful - sunny day - no wind. Such a perfect day thanks much!!" - Rodmond123
-
Carbon Country Club
Green fee: $30-$44
What they're saying: "Love this course! Warm up on the front nine and then play the challenging back nine. Great course that is in great shape! Food is delicious and the prices are easy on the wallet. Give it a try if you haven’t given it a go." - Mmjensen
-
Birch Creek Golf Club
Green fee: $42-$64
What they're saying: "This is one of the best public courses I have played in Utah. And it is reasonably priced, making an overall great deal." - Jclamb
-
Logan River Golf Course
Green fee: $40
What they're saying: "Beautiful track- gorgeous surroundings! Course in super shape. Lots of no driver holes!" - Vagolfdaz329
Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Utah
With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in Utah not featured in Golfers' Choice:
-
Thanksgiving Point Golf Club
Green fee: $33-$65
What they're saying: "Beautiful place to play not only (for) the Mountain Views but also the course layout and conditions. Friendly employees with a good attitude. Challenging course but I loved it. I’ll play there again." - 20Golfnow25
-
The Hideout Golf Club
Green fee: $38-$56
What they're saying: "We loved this course. It was one of my all time favorites. Fun layout. Beautiful scenery. Friendly staff. You name it. Everything was fabulous. A real hidden gem. I just wish we didn't live so far away." - Jmoser43
-
Remuda Golf Course
Green fee: $36-$60
What they're saying: "This course is flat and open. Trees are still on the small side. Surrounded by houses. Course plays easy. Real ego builder. In great shape for mid summer. Good course for beginning golfers. Interesting enough for everyone else. Bring skeeter spray. Nice staff." - Tfranchi
-
Copper Rock Golf Course
Green fee: $60–$115+
What they're saying: "This is right there with Sand Hollow as the best public course in southern Utah. It's always in great shape and will challenge golfers of all skill levels. There aren't a ton of birdie opportunities out there, so be grateful if you manage to get a couple." - Broncojackgolf23
-
Glen Eagle Golf Club
Green fee: $34-$54
What they're saying: "Very fast but true greens, some brown patches in the fairways but most all of it is marked ground under repair so you don’t have to play off of it. Really fun design. (I) will be back for sure. Friendly pro shop staff too." - Kylerpool
