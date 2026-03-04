Best 10 Public Golf Courses in Utah - Golfers' Choice 2026

Trading ski poles for golf clubs is a wise move in Utah every summer.

Where do people play? GolfPass releases a Top 10 Public Golf Courses in Utah every March thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Each course needed at least one review and at least some public access to qualify. Black Desert Resort - which hosted a 2024 PGA TOUR event and 2025 LPGA Tour event in southern Utah - has emerged from the beautiful red rocks to become a showstopping venue. Too bad it didn't any reviews to qualify. The Country Club in Salt Lake City and the 36-hole Promontory Club weren't eligible, either, as private clubs.

We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly for public golfers. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).

Want to get involved with determining the best public golf courses in Utah or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round.

Utah golf courses reviewed in 2025: 15

Reviews of Utah golf courses in 2025: 63

How the Rankings Are Determined

Review Requirements We analyzed more than 60 reviews of Utah golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least one review by real golfers to be eligible.

GolfPass Rating Index This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

Who This List Is Best For Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.