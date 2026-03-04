Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

Best 10 Public Golf Courses in Utah - Golfers' Choice 2026

Savor the mountainous, desert and red rock backdrops of Utah's best public golf courses.
jasondeeganga.jpg
thanksgiving-point-utah-brian-oar.JPG

Trading ski poles for golf clubs is a wise move in Utah every summer.

Where do people play? GolfPass releases a Top 10 Public Golf Courses in Utah every March thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Each course needed at least one review and at least some public access to qualify. Black Desert Resort - which hosted a 2024 PGA TOUR event and 2025 LPGA Tour event in southern Utah - has emerged from the beautiful red rocks to become a showstopping venue. Too bad it didn't any reviews to qualify. The Country Club in Salt Lake City and the 36-hole Promontory Club weren't eligible, either, as private clubs.

We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly for public golfers. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).

Want to get involved with determining the best public golf courses in Utah or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round.

Utah golf courses reviewed in 2025: 15
Reviews of Utah golf courses in 2025: 63

How the Rankings Are Determined

  • Review Requirements

    We analyzed more than 60 reviews of Utah golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least one review by real golfers to be eligible.

  • GolfPass Rating Index

    This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

  • Who This List Is Best For

    Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.

Best public golf courses in Utah

  1. TalonsCove at Saratoga Springs

    TalonsCove GC: Clubhouse
    TalonsCove At Saratoga Springs
    Saratoga Springs, Utah
    Public
    4.8958333333
    25
    Write Review

    Green fee: $44-$68
    What they're saying: "I have played TalonsCove a few times and each time I travel to Utah and I am able to play TalonsCove, I always have a great experience and a great time golfing." - RettJ

    Past Golfers' Choice rankings for the best public golf courses in Utah
    Soldier Hollow Golf Course
    Top 10 Public Golf Courses in Utah - Golfers' Choice 2025
    Discover the best public golf courses in Utah for 2025. Find top-rated layouts and plan your next golf trip.
    Black Desert Resort
    Top 10 Golf Courses in Utah - Golfers' Choice 2024
    Our reviewers help determine Utah's most popular public golf courses.
    Thanksgiving Point
    Golfers' Choice 2023: Best golf courses in Utah
    These are Utah's best public golf courses according to our community of reviewers.
    Copper Rock - views
    Golfers' Choice 2022: Best golf courses in Utah
    These are Utah's best public golf courses according to our community of reviewers.
    Sand Hollow Golf Resort - Championship Course - hole 13
    Golfers' Choice 2021: Best golf courses in Utah
    Best public golf courses in the state based on our community of reviewers.
    Sand Hollow Golf Resort - Championship Course - hole 13
    Golfers' Choice 2020: Best of Utah golf courses
    The best public golf courses in the state based on our community of golf course reviewers

  2. Coral Canyon Golf Course

    Coral Canyon GC: #6
    Coral Canyon Golf Course
    Washington, Utah
    Semi-Private
    4.5723806517
    143
    Write Review

    Green fee: $75-$150
    What they're saying: "Very enjoyable- staff were very accommodating . Beautiful layout- conditions were wonderful - sunny day - no wind. Such a perfect day thanks much!!" - Rodmond123

  3. Carbon Country Club

    Carbon CC
    View Tee Times
    Carbon Country Club
    Helper, Utah
    Semi-Private
    4.9358974359
    17
    Write Review

    Green fee: $30-$44
    What they're saying: "Love this course! Warm up on the front nine and then play the challenging back nine. Great course that is in great shape! Food is delicious and the prices are easy on the wallet. Give it a try if you haven’t given it a go." - Mmjensen

  4. Birch Creek Golf Club

    Birch Creek GC
    View Tee Times
    Birch Creek Golf Club
    Smithfield, Utah
    Public/Municipal
    4.7671957672
    16
    Write Review

    Green fee: $42-$64
    What they're saying: "This is one of the best public courses I have played in Utah. And it is reasonably priced, making an overall great deal." - Jclamb

  5. Logan River Golf Course

    Logan River GC: #17
    View Tee Times
    Logan River Golf Course
    Logan, Utah
    Public
    4.7339119858
    61
    Write Review

    Green fee: $40
    What they're saying: "Beautiful track- gorgeous surroundings! Course in super shape. Lots of no driver holes!" - Vagolfdaz329

    Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Utah

    With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in Utah not featured in Golfers' Choice:

    Sand Hollow: View from #15
    Sand Hollow Golf Resort - The Championship Course
    Hurricane, Utah
    Resort
    4.787456446
    84
    Write Review
    Black Desert Resort
    View Tee Times
    Black Desert Resort
    Ivins, Utah
    Resort
    4.8333333333
    6
    Write Review
    Entrada at Snow Canyon
    Entrada at Snow Canyon
    St. George, Utah
    Private
    4.2
    5
    Write Review
    Soldier Hollow GC
    View Tee Times
    Soldier Hollow Golf Course - The Gold Course
    Midway, Utah
    Public/Municipal
    4.9591836735
    15
    Write Review
    Soldier Hollow GC
    View Tee Times
    Soldier Hollow Golf Course - The Silver Course
    Midway, Utah
    Public/Municipal
    3.3333333333
    3
    Write Review

  6. Thanksgiving Point Golf Club

    Thanksgiving Point GC
    View Tee Times
    Thanksgiving Point Golf Club
    Lehi, Utah
    Public
    4.649321267
    73
    Write Review

    Green fee: $33-$65
    What they're saying: "Beautiful place to play not only (for) the Mountain Views but also the course layout and conditions. Friendly employees with a good attitude. Challenging course but I loved it. I’ll play there again." - 20Golfnow25

  7. The Hideout Golf Club

    The Hideout GC: #13
    View Tee Times
    The Hideout Golf Club
    Monticello, Utah
    Municipal
    4.5599769319
    44
    Write Review

    Green fee: $38-$56
    What they're saying: "We loved this course. It was one of my all time favorites. Fun layout. Beautiful scenery. Friendly staff. You name it. Everything was fabulous. A real hidden gem. I just wish we didn't live so far away." - Jmoser43

  8. Remuda Golf Course

    Remuda GC: #18
    Remuda Golf Course
    Farr West, Utah
    Public
    3.9444444444
    7
    Write Review

    Green fee: $36-$60
    What they're saying: "This course is flat and open. Trees are still on the small side. Surrounded by houses. Course plays easy. Real ego builder. In great shape for mid summer. Good course for beginning golfers. Interesting enough for everyone else. Bring skeeter spray. Nice staff." - Tfranchi

  9. Copper Rock Golf Course

    Copper Rock GC
    Copper Rock Golf Course
    Hurricane, Utah
    Public
    4.3602941176
    18
    Write Review

    Green fee: $60–$115+
    What they're saying: "This is right there with Sand Hollow as the best public course in southern Utah. It's always in great shape and will challenge golfers of all skill levels. There aren't a ton of birdie opportunities out there, so be grateful if you manage to get a couple." - Broncojackgolf23

  10. Glen Eagle Golf Club

    Glen Eagle GC
    Glen Eagle Golf Club
    Syracuse, Utah
    Public
    3.137254902
    19
    Write Review

    Green fee: $34-$54
    What they're saying: "Very fast but true greens, some brown patches in the fairways but most all of it is marked ground under repair so you don’t have to play off of it. Really fun design. (I) will be back for sure. Friendly pro shop staff too." - Kylerpool

Golfers' Choice 2026
jasondeeganga.jpg
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.

Comments (0)

Default User Avatar
Tee up your thoughts here...
Streamsong Resort - Red Course: #14
Streamsong Resort - Red Course: #14
Golfers' Choice 2024
View all the Golfers' Choice 2024 lists, including all 50 states.
Quail Lodge & Golf Club - 16th hole
5 Min Read
Top 25 Public Courses for Best Conditions - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Monarch Beach Golf Links
6 Min Read
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in California - Golfers Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Limestone Springs GC
3 Min Read
Best 20 Public Golf Courses in Alabama - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Whirlwind Golf Club - Cattail & Devil's Claw courses
6 Min Read
5 best nuggets of golf travel advice from Golfers' Choice 2026
Articles
Chambers Bay - hole 9
15 Min Read
Top 50 Public Golf Courses in the U.S. - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
putting GC lead.png
3 Min Read
Best 10 putting golf instruction tips on GolfPass - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026

More from the author

Gamble Sands GC - Scarecrow: #9
4 Min Read
Best 20 Public Golf Courses in Washington - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Rollingstone Ranch Golf Club - views
5 Min Read
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Colorado - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort - The Falls
2 Min Read
Best 10 Public Golf Courses in Iowa - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Bully Pulpit GC: #16
1 Min Read
Best 3 Public Golf Courses in North Dakota - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
jeffersonville-2026-gc-pennsylvania.JPG
5 Min Read
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Pennsylvania - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Koasati Pines At Coushatta: Island green
2 Min Read
Best 10 Public Golf Courses in Louisiana - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026

Popular

best-male-competitors-big-break-lead.jpg
2 Min Read
Top 5 male professional golfers in Big Break history
Articles
Kapalua Plantation - hole 18
5 Min Read
10 best spring golf trips
Articles
cobra-optm-accuracy-hero-rickie.jpg
3 Min Read
Are golf equipment manufacturers finally giving up on promoting distance?
Articles
Saddlebrook National - Oak nine - hole 8
5 Min Read
Florida's Saddlebrook Resort unveils $92-million makeover outside Tampa
Articles
Read More
Now Reading
Best 10 Public Golf Courses in Utah - Golfers' Choice 2026

  • Home

  • Memberships

  • Library

  • Account
    • Search Near Me