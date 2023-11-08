Celebrating Veteran's Day: 5 military golf facilities worth considering

There's an old golf joke that playing "military golf" means you're hitting shots left, right, left, right and so on.

But that's not what we mean when we recommend you play more military golf. There are dozens of military golf facilities around the country that offer access to public players. They're generally more affordable than their public course competition. The drawback is that entering a U.S. military base does have some hurdles. You sometimes have to fill out an online form in advance or stop somewhere to get a visitor's pass or bring extra I.D. to make sure you can get past the entry checkpoint.

I played the Golf Club at Moffett Field in Mountain View, Calif., in the Bay Area for the first time earlier this year. Like many of the golfers who have left reviews about their military golf experiences, I discovered that the golf course was tough to find through the maze of military buildings and fencing on the NASA-leased Moffett Federal Airfield. Luckily, my playing partner knew the way, and we only made one wrong turn. It was worth the effort because the course was in good shape and very enjoyable. I played one of my best rounds of the year - I holed out a bunker shot for birdie on no. 18 - because I was inspired by the course. Maybe one of these military facilities can provide the same thrills for you.

With Veteran's Day coming up Nov. 11, let's explore five military courses worth considering for your next tee time.