What's new for Phoenix-Scottsdale golfers in winter 2022

New tec, new greens and more will improve your next golf vacation to Arizona's Valley of the Sun.
Tim Gavrich
,
The Lakes nine at Gainey Ranch Golf Club is loaded with water hazards.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — No words can describe how nice it is to be in the Valley of the Sun in December.

You can just feel the warmth, both from the shining sun and locals who ready to welcome back the snowbirds, the lifeblood of their economy. Almost every course is in close to ideal shape thanks to the fall overseeding process.

GolfPass had two writers on the ground within the last month, teeing up a variety of courses to review and scouting out what's new for golfers heading into the winter high season. Check it out:

New management continues updates at Eagle Mountain

The 18th hole at Eagle Mountain is one of the most scenic in the Valley of the Sun.

Five years before We-Ko-Pa and about six miles west, in the community of Fountain Hills, Architect Scott Miller laid out Eagle Mountain Golf Club, which snakes up and down a system of canyons. The perched clubhouse treats all who visit to a majestic southwesterly view. (Travel tip: try and make a late-afternoon tee time to catch the sunset.)

Under new management from Troon Golf since 2020, Eagle Mountain is fresh off a summer-long renovation project that updated the course's drainage, irrigation and bunkers, reducing them from 60 to 31. The result: better conditions and enhanced playability; the gathering features around several greens can make for some atypically pleasing bounces, which helps balance out the challenge of avoiding the desert on most of the holes.

Sunridge Canyon Golf Club
The Fairways of Fountain Hills Package
FROM $157 (USD)
PHOENIX/SCOTTSDALE | Enjoy 3 nights’ accommodations at The Inn at Eagle Mountain and 3 rounds of golf at Eagle Mountain, Sunridge Canyon, and We-Ko-Pa (Cholla or Saguaro Course).

New greens at Gainey Ranch

Not many traveling golfers realize they can play Gainey Ranch Golf Club, a private 27-hole facility run by ClubCorp. But there is a loophole - a stay and play at the adjacent Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa At Gainey Ranch. Resort guests who want to play will discover new TifEagle Bermuda greens on the two best nines, the Arroyo and the Lakes. They're still a little firm from the summer renovation project, but the new smooth surfaces are worth it. The ninth hole on the Lakes nine provides the lasting memory. This short, risk-reward par 5 finishes at a green guarded by a pond fed by an elaborate waterfall.

The Phoenician adds new instruction and fitting tech

Lessons and club fittings with Michael Lamanna, the director of instruction at The Phoenician, now includes the use of a TrackMan Launch Monitor. The device is useful to track all sorts of data such as ball spin, carry distance, total distance, ball speed, "smash factor" (ball speed divided by clubhead speed) and more. Phoenician members will also have access to the device (through the use of an app) to dial in how far they hit each club.

the-phoenician-9.jpg
The Phoenician Golf Around Package
FROM $277 (USD)
PHOENIX/SCOTTSDALE | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at The Phoenician, a Luxury Collection Resort and 3 rounds of golf at The Phoenician, Westin Kierland & Eagle Mountain.

We-Ko-Pa celebrates 20th anniversary

When it first opened in 2001, We-Ko-Pa Golf Club's Cholla Course instantly jumped toward the top of the list of must-play golf courses. Its design, another in Scott Miller's portfolio, winds through desert splendor in the shadow of the McDowell Mountains. When it swelled to two courses, adding the spectacular Coore/Crenshaw-designed Saguaro in 2006, We-Ko-Pa became known by many golfers as the premier 36-hole facility in the Valley. Saguaro's classic strategic values, its easily walkable routing and the way it sits in its enchanting desert setting make it a true must-play among more than 100 accessible courses in the Valley of the Sun.

More Phoenix-Scottsdale insider notes for peak season

For business travelers, the Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North recently revealed a $2-million renovation of its 17,000-square-foot indoor meeting space. ... For those looking for an outdoor adventure away from the course, Antelope Canyon has reopened after an 18-month closure due to the pandemic. Tours are limited to four per day. ... For beer lovers, The Vanilla Gorilla, a craft beer bar, recently debuted in north Scottdale less than three miles from TPC Scottsdale. ... Adero Scottsdale, the Autograph Collection hotel that opened last year across from SunRidge Canyon Golf Club in Fountain Hills, has hired new chef Kenneth Arneson, who is creating new resort-wide menus. 

We-Ko-Pa Resort - pool
Arizona's 25 best golf resorts
Valid dates: October 26, 2021
It's the world's ultimate desert golf destination home to over 50 stay-and-play options. Where should you stay on your next Arizona trip?

RoundupsGolfPass NewsTrendsTrips
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed more than 1,000 courses and golf destinations for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfadvisor and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
0 Comments
More from the author
cgt-project-golf-pga-hope-grad.JPG
Articles
1 Min Read
This weekly military veterans meet-up is a Cool Golf Thing
December 17, 2021
Golftown, U.S.A. gives back.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
east-potomac-16.JPG
Articles
4 Min Read
Looking back on a month of municipal golf
December 14, 2021
Enjoying affordable courses across the country opens a window into America's rich local golf scene.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Garrison Golf Club - views
Articles
3 Min Read
The best golf courses to close in 2021
December 14, 2021
Despite the ongoing pandemic golf boom, some top courses have nevertheless closed, often sold for redevelopment.
By Jason Scott Deegan
golfcrest-golf-cart-garage.jpeg
Articles
1 Min Read
This backwards driveway is a Cool Golf Thing
December 10, 2021
Taking on-course-living convenience to the extreme? That's so Texas.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
como-top-teachers-hero.JPG
Articles
4 Min Read
How to enlist the help of 14 of America's best golf instructors in one place
December 9, 2021
New list from Golf Digest features more than a dozen teachers who have featured on GolfPass.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
10052021_Como_Harmon_1269.JPG
Articles
6 Min Read
Bill Harmon finds peace embracing famous last name
December 7, 2021
Part of the legendary teaching family, Harmon has paved his own path with an emphasis on improving the average amateur golfer.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Popular
Holiday Gift Guide GolfPass 2021
Articles
5 Min Read
2021 Holiday Golfer's Gift Guide
November 20, 2021
Help the golfer in your life shoot lower scores, look and feel better than ever this holiday season with these eight golf gifts.
By GolfPass Staff
bay-hill-18-sunrise.jpeg
Articles
6 Min Read
Top 10 golf courses in and around Orlando, Florida
November 30, 2021
From the home of Arnold Palmer to top resort courses and hidden gems, Orlando is loaded with options.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Minor Hills - flowers
Photo Galleries
16 Images
GolfPass 2021 Photos of the Year
December 16, 2021
We pick the best photos our community sent us from more than 300,000 reviews, our biggest year ever thanks to you!
By GolfPass Staff
Golf Course - snow storm
Photo Galleries
16 Images
November 2021: GolfPass Photos of the Month
November 30, 2021
Thanks to our users, GolfPass has exceeded 300,000 reviews in a single year for the first time.
By GolfPass Staff
Read More
Load More
Now Reading
What's new for Phoenix-Scottsdale golfers in winter 2022
Search Near Me