Arizona's 25 best golf resorts

Winter is about to heat up in Phoenix-Scottsdale. It's that time of year.

We've already named Phoenix-Scottsdale the world's No. 3 winter golf destination, the No. 1 winter getaway in the continental United States and No. 7 overall among our World Top 100 Golf Destinations.

Why such heady praise for the Valley of the Sun? Its collection of premier golf resorts, that's why. By our count, there are more than two dozen ready to rock your golf vacation once the spring and fall overseeding seasons are done. These resorts are wonderful green playgrounds surrounded by mountains, cacti, desert and pink sunsets. Their amenities feature sprawling pools, excellent food & beverage and tranquil spas.

While Phoenix-Scottsdale is the anchor of the Arizona golf scene, it's not the only place in the state littered with fine golf resorts. Tucson and Sedona are also hotbeds. For golfers who love cashing in hotel points for award travel, there's a nice mix of Marriott and Hilton properties as options.

Our Arizona golf resort guide has compiled 44 resorts with at least one golf course onsite in the state. These properties range from RV parks to many luxurious, five-star retreats. Many of these properties present a combination of desert scenery, scenic pools, excellent F&B, and many feature excellent spas.

For the purposes of this top 25, the number of holes and quality of the golf carried slightly more weight than the luxury of the resort amenities like restaurants, spas and accommodations. You'll note this list skews towards facilities with 27 holes or more. Ultimately, it's the golf experience that will make or break your trip. A good dose of pampering sure doesn't hurt, though.

Based on your own tastes and requirements for the ideal stay-and-play property, you could easily bump every one up or down 5 spots and still have a strong case for the choice. Do you have a favorite Arizona golf resort? Share your opinions in the comments below.

Editor's Note: GolfPass has partnered with many of these properties to offer stay-and-play travel packages. GolfPass members can even save $100 on packages of $1,000 or more. We've provided links to packages beneath each property we have partnered with. You can also request a custom quote as well and our staff will be happy to assist your group.