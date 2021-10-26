Arizona's 25 best golf resorts

Winter is about to heat up in Phoenix-Scottsdale. It's that time of year.
We've already named Phoenix-Scottsdale the world's No. 3 winter golf destination, the No. 1 winter getaway in the continental United States and No. 7 overall among our World Top 100 Golf Destinations.
Why such heady praise for the Valley of the Sun? Its collection of premier golf resorts, that's why. By our count, there are more than two dozen ready to rock your golf vacation once the spring and fall overseeding seasons are done. These resorts are wonderful green playgrounds surrounded by mountains, cacti, desert and pink sunsets. Their amenities feature sprawling pools, excellent food & beverage and tranquil spas.
While Phoenix-Scottsdale is the anchor of the Arizona golf scene, it's not the only place in the state littered with fine golf resorts. Tucson and Sedona are also hotbeds. For golfers who love cashing in hotel points for award travel, there's a nice mix of Marriott and Hilton properties as options.
Our Arizona golf resort guide has compiled 44 resorts with at least one golf course onsite in the state. These properties range from RV parks to many luxurious, five-star retreats. Many of these properties present a combination of desert scenery, scenic pools, excellent F&B, and many feature excellent spas.
For the purposes of this top 25, the number of holes and quality of the golf carried slightly more weight than the luxury of the resort amenities like restaurants, spas and accommodations. You'll note this list skews towards facilities with 27 holes or more. Ultimately, it's the golf experience that will make or break your trip. A good dose of pampering sure doesn't hurt, though.
Based on your own tastes and requirements for the ideal stay-and-play property, you could easily bump every one up or down 5 spots and still have a strong case for the choice. Do you have a favorite Arizona golf resort? Share your opinions in the comments below.
Top 25 Arizona Golf Resorts
Fairmont Scottsdale Princess
The sprawling campus of the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess has the ultimate backyard - 36 holes at TPC Scottsdale that hosts the PGA Tour's premier party, the Waste Management Phoenix Open. The Stadium Course is full of risk-reward holes, while the Champions Course is more forgiving. Between Bourbon Steak, La Hacienda, Toro Latin Restaurant & Rum Bar (at the TPC Scottsdale clubhouse) and the Ironwood American Kitchen, no other local resort offers such a diverse dining scene. From the Well & Being Spa to the ice skating rink over Christmas, the Princess will make you feel like royalty, too.
We-Ko-Pa Resort & Conference Center, Fort McDowell
We-Ko-Pa celebrated its 20th anniversary this year, signaling two decades of exquisite golf from the Cholla by underrated designer Scott Miller and Saguaro by Coore & Crenshaw. The We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort, located on the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation tribal land, has always been a AAA Four-Diamond property (even as a Radisson early on). There are seven dining concepts between the golf club, casino (significantly upgraded and rebranded in 2020) and 246-room hotel, serving everything from fine fare to buffet and deli dishes. If golf-and-gaming is your style, this is arguably the valley's top combo for both.
Four Seasons Scottsdale at Troon North
The 36-hole Troon North Golf Club was one of the Sonoran Desert's original destination clubs when the Monument (1990) and Pinnacle (1995) debuted. When the Four Seasons Scottsdale's village of casitas among the boulders came along in 1999, things went next level in the shadow of Pinnacle Peak. Everything is first class, from Proof, a casual bar-restaurant, to Talavera steakhouse.
Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain, Marana
The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain had a nice run hosting the World Golf Championship-Accenture Match Play on its 27-hole Jack Nicklaus design outside Tucson. It's a daunting challenge for resort players but one that comes with the scenery to soothe the wounds. The resort's fine dining and spa will also help you forget the bad shots.
Lodge at Ventana Canyon, Tucson
Although the Loews Ventana Canyon's 398 rooms and suites are quite good, it's always wise to pick the resort with more privacy and space if your wallet can afford it. The intimate 50 suites at the Lodge at Ventana Canyon fits the bill among Ventana Canyon's two exquisite accommodation options. Tom Fazio's Mountain Course features one of the hardest short par 3s in golf, while the Canyon Course gets just-as-good reviews on GolfPass.
The Boulders Resort & Spa Scottsdale, Carefree
The home of the Boulders Resort & Spa Scottsdale - Carefree - couldn't be more appropriately named. The Boulders is one of the more elegant retreats in golf. The Golden Door Spa is highly regarded, and the towering boulder features surrounding the North and South courses have to be seen to be believed. Staying in the villas, decorated with wood-burning fire places, and dining and drinking at the Spotted Donkey Cantina serves up that authentic American Southwest escape guests crave. | Boulders Golf Package
The Phoenician Resort, Scottsdale
Give credit where it's due. Saddled with an awkward 27-hole routing, management of The Phoenician ponied up the cash and the commitment by building a more fun and enjoyable 18 holes in 2018. That new golf experience by Architect Phil Smith now delivers the high-end experience required at such a fabulous AAA Five Diamond resort. Where to begin on the highlights - 600 guest rooms and suites, an extensive athletic club that includes tennis, pickle ball and on-demand, virtual exercise classes; nine restaurants and a three-tiered pool complex with an adults-only section and waterslide for the kids.
Wild Horse Pass, Phoenix
Spread across 2,700 acres of the Gila River Indian tribal grounds, Wild Horse Pass offers two hotels, the Sheraton Grand and the Gila River Hotel & Casino, as well as the beloved Devil's Claw and Cattail courses of the Whirlwind Golf Club. Unique to this development are the boat rentals on the river and live events from comedy to concerts at a 1,400-seat theater venue.
JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa, Phoenix
Bigger is better at the massive JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa, home to 865 rooms and suites and five pools. Next door is the Wildfire Golf Club's courses designed by Nick Faldo and Arnold Palmer. Faldo edges out Palmer, 4.6-4.5, in GolfPass star ratings, but you can't go wrong with either.
MOVIE TRIVIA: For golfers who want an entirely one-off experience among Arizona's golf resorts, point your compass toward the Tubac Golf Resort & Spa in southern Arizona. The resort is set on the historic, 500-acre Otero Ranch, which dates to 1789. Home to 98 guest rooms and suites, Tubac's biggest draw is its 27 holes, some of which were used in the filming of 'Tin Cup'.
Arizona Biltmore, a Waldorf Astoria Resort, Phoenix
Presidents and dignitaries have come from far and wide to be spoiled by the charms of The Arizona Biltmore, a Waldorf Astoria Resort, which is arguably the most historic golf resort in the state, opening in 1929. It has grown to 720 guest rooms, suites and villas, as well as eight swimming pools. Two courses, The Links and Adobe, plus an 18-hole grass putting course, provide a classic golf experience.
JW Marriott Camelback Inn Resort & Spa, Scottsdale
The JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa is one of the region's most historic resorts, dating back to 1936 at the base of Camelback Mountain. A day hiking the mountain followed by relaxing in the pools or spa comes highly recommended. The Padre (designed by Arthur Hills) and the newer Ambiente (by Dana Fry and Jason Straka) will please golfers. | Camelback Golf Package
Enchantment Resort, Sedona
The Enchantment Resort sits in one of the most spectacular settings in the southwest. It's surrounded by red rocks and secluded desert at the base of Boynton Canyon in the Coconino National Forest. Although it's more well known as a spa destination, Enchantment does have something to entice golfers - the chance to play The Club at Seven Canyons, a private course designed by Tom Weiskopf in an equally beautiful locale.
BONUS SELECTION: A multi-million-dollar renovation of the Mountain Shadows Resort that straddles Camelback Mountain and the adjacent 18-hole short course of the same name completely altered the trajectory of this property in Paradise Valley. It's now chic, modern and fun, just like the holes of the short course daftly created by Forrest Richardson. Golfers will probably go off-property to find courses to hit drivers, but they'll still be happy staying and playing here. | Mountain Shadows Golf Package
Westin Kierland Resort & Spa, Scottsdale
The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa has turned to golf transportation other than the cart to stand out in the crowd. In the past, golfers could rent earth-surfing Golfboards, a golf ATV called the Ellwee, golf bikes or the motorcycle-like Finn Scooters to play its 27 holes. The resort high rise is home to more than 700 rooms, all renovated in 2019, just steps from upscale shopping, dining and entertainment in Kierland Commons. The kids will gravitate to the Adventure Water Park's 900-foot lazy river, 110-foot waterslide and the FlowRider, while grownups can hide at the adult pool.
Wigwam Resort, Litchfield Park
The Wigwam holds the distinction of being the state's largest golf resort as the only one with three parkland-style courses - the Gold, Blue and Red. The Gold is the most revered of the two Robert Trent Jones Sr. courses on property. More than 300 suites and casitas create a village-like setting of restaurants, pools and tennis courts.
Omni Tucson National Golf Resort, Tucson
With just 128 guest rooms and suites, the Omni Tucson National Resort provides a more boutique experience than most of the big-box resorts on our list. The contrast is nice between the original parkland Catalina Course and the newer, desert-oriented Sonoran Course by Tom Lehman. The Catalina hosted the PGA Tour's Tucson Open 30 times from 1965 through 2006 and currently hosts the PGA Tour Champions' Cologuard Classic.
JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort & Spa, Tucson
Hiking. Biking. Swimming. Relaxing. Golf. Welcome to the spoils of the JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort & Spa, home to the 27-hole Starr Pass and more than 500 guest rooms and suites.
Talking Stick Resort & Casino, Scottsdale
Location, location, location applies to a resort just as it does to real estate. The 36-hole Talking Stick Resort & Casino, home to 500 rooms and nine restaurants, is surrounded by endless entertainment possibilities. The fun after dark runs the gamut, from the nearby casino to a TopGolf or a night game (in February or March) at the Salt River Fields, the spring training home of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks. Both the Coore & Crenshaw courses, the Piipaash and O'odham, are relatively flat and playable.
Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa, Tucson
Guests at the Westin La Paloma Resort are treated to access to the 27 holes of the private La Paloma Country Club by Jack Nicklaus. The 486-unit resort caters to the needs of families, couples, golfers and corporate clients with aplomb.
Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Gainey Ranch
Who will have more fun at the Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Gainey Ranch? The adults dining at one of the eight restaurants and playing golf at the private 27-hole Gainey Ranch Golf Club run by ClubCorp or the kids splashing in a water playground of 10 swimming pools, 20 fountains, 45 waterfalls, and a three-story, high-speed waterslide? It's a toss up.
Casino del Sol, Tucson
The AAA Four-Diamond Casino del Sol is owned by the Pascua Yaqui Native American Tribe. Its scenic Sewailo Golf Club was designed by Notah Begay as the host venue for the University of Arizona golf teams.
Gold Canyon Golf Resort & Spa, Gold Canyon
Gold Canyon Golf Resort & Spa features 85 casitas to complement its Dinosaur Mountain and Sidewinder courses. Dinosaur Mountain is touted as a "rollercoaster ride" that would fit in at Six Flags. A pool, spa, hiking trails and multiple restaurants ensure a relaxing stay.
Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort, Phoenix
The 584-room Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort and the nextdoor Lookout Mountain Golf Club are a dynamite duo. The resort amenities range from the The Falls Village Phoenix Waterpark's 138-foot waterslide to a spa and the AAA Four-Diamond restaurant, Different Pointe of View & Terrace Room Lounge.
El Conquistador Tucson, A Hilton Resort, Tucson
The 427-room El Conquistador Tucson, A Hilton Resort, is the oldest golf resort in the state (1928) and the second largest overall, featuring 36 holes on the Canada and Conquistador courses and an additional 9-hole Pusch Ridge Course, all located at the adjacent El Conquistador Golf & Tennis. Tennis is also a major draw to the club with 31 lighted courts at two different locations.
Harrah's Ak-Chin Hotel & Casino, Maricopa
The Harrah's Ak-Chin Hotel & Casino, part of Caesar's Entertainment, a 500-room tribal casino hotel property, is minutes from Ak-Chin Southern Dunes, an Australian Sandbelt-inspired design loaded with bunkers. As if there wasn't enough sand in the surrounding Sonoran Desert.
Sedona Golf Resort, Sedona
The Gary Panks-designed course at the Sedona Golf Resort takes golfers on an up-close tour of those famous red rocks. The toughest choice might be where to stay - the 221-room Sedona Hilton Resort at Bell Rock or the Ridge on Sedona Golf Resort, a Diamond Resorts property that features studio, 1- and 2-bedroom accommodations with full kitchens.