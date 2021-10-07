10 best big cities in the U.S. to live in for golf

The great pandemic migration rolls along as many Americans are opting out of high-cost, high-density or high-tax areas for cheaper housing and a slower pace (of lifestyle, not home internet).

The proliferation of remote work is freeing up time for golfers to sneak in a few extra holes during the week and choose a residence with less or no consideration of a daily commute.

You may be considering a move yourself. And while the pandemic has caused many Americans to flee for the farms of Vermont or mountains of Montana, the draw of major metropolitan areas is still strong thanks to the airports, hospitals, culture and job opportunities. Golf has been one of the best ways for city dwellers to seek green space during the prolonged pandemic.

But not all cities are created equal when it comes to the accessibility of nearby golf. That much was clear when I looked into just how many courses - and whether they were public or private - each metro area offers its residents.

To find out which cities are the best for golfers, I chose to look at population per golf course within 30 miles of each metro area's city center. This provides a good indication of how healthy the golf market is for its residents. The more supply per resident is a good hint that green fees are competitive and within reach, especially east of the Mississippi where water is generally easier to come by and land values inside the coasts are lower. I applied a 30-mile radius for each city to find out how many residents per golf course the metro contains.

Courses within 30 miles of 56 major U.S. metro areas over 1 million residents according to the 2020 Census account for over 4,700 courses according to our GolfPass course guide. That equates to roughly 30% of the nation's inventory.

Exactly how "public" is golf in American major metros? The median percent of public-access courses according to our database is 68%.

(Editor's Note: We do our best to designate a difference between "private" and "semi-private" courses in our course guide but clubs can change back and forth between allowing public access depending on the year or even season.)

While I was generally pleased with how much golf many of these metros offer, there are some pretty frightening numbers in others. You may not be surprised to know that it's not easy scoring a tee time in New York City, where there are 170,000 residents per golf course. Per public golf course? More than 419,000 residents per course within 30 miles of the city. You've gotta really work to secure a tee time in the Big Apple.

As far as metros with a sheer lack of golf courses, the bottom of the barrel is Fresno, California. Its metro is home to more than 1 million people but just 14 golf courses, eight pf which are public. If lifestyle allows, golfers here would be much better off seeking residence north on Highway 99 in Modesto or Stockton.

But the good seems to outweigh the bad when looking at golf in America's major metro areas. After all, the country encompasses nearly half the golf course supply in the world. And with closures slowing to a crawl following a decade of contraction, the vast majority of facilities that remain appear healthy and popular.

Top 10 Big Cities for Golfers

Based on residents per golf course within 30 miles of metro areas over 1 million residents.