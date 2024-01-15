Top 25 Public Golf Course Layouts - Golfers' Choice 2024

For many golfers, the layout is the No. 1 priority for their golf experience.
They can forgive a few rough spots in conditioning or an inattentive staff if the course is just plain fun to play. A good routing and layout can make up for a lot of shortcomings.
These 25 public golf courses consistently rated highly for the quality of their layouts in GolfPass reviews from 2023. They had to offer public tee times and gather at least 10 reviews to be eligible for this list.
-
Glade Springs Village - Woodhaven CourseDaniels, West VirginiaSemi-Private4.795441176567
Green fee: $45-$55
What they're saying: "What a great experience as this was the first for the guys that I travel with to play golf in different states. Three of us were from Ohio and one from Virginia. The course was in excellent shape and the views on various holes were spectacular. If we get back to playing in WV again, this would definitely a course that I would play again." - tmban
-
Dale Hollow Lake Golf Course
Green fee: $35-$55
What they're saying: "What a gem. Couldn't imagine this place when it's really in season. Little bit off the path, but absolutely worth it. A true pleasure." - kykidz24
-
The Bull At Pinehurst FarmsSheboygan Falls, WisconsinPublic4.8240411765154
Green fee: $69-$165
What they're saying: "Played The Bull for a second time this year - had a $89.00 rate on GolfNow and couldn't pass up with perfect 75 (degree) temps and fall colors. This is one of my favorite courses anywhere - so many different feels as you work through the areas of this track." - Inglewood1026
-
Tyoga Golf Course
Green fee: $40-$60
What they're saying: "Good course, well manicured. Good mix of long and short holes. Challenging greens to putt on." - trevorlupp
-
TPC Deere Run
Green fee: $109-$239
What they're saying: "We take a yearly golf trip and TPC Deere Run did not disappoint. From the moment we got to the course, we were greeted with great service and conversion, amazing facilities, a knowledgeable starter and a course marshall who kept the pace of play. We ate at the course restaurant after the round and were met with the same high quality experience.
The course it was everything we hoped it would be … Great layout, perfect fairways and greens, great sand in bunkers. The course difficulty was fine yet fair. Although none of (us) shot lights out, we will definitely be back for another round in the near future." - pamstutz
-
Superior National at LutsenLutsen, MinnesotaPublic/Resort4.617647058874
Green fee: $70-$109
What they're saying: "What an awesome golf course. Canyon nine is unreal, some amazing holes. Great staff; fair prices. Good range. Just a really nice course that is challenging and fun to play with the river and mountains running through it on seemingly every hole." - u314162484875
-
Geneva National – Palmer CourseLake Geneva, WisconsinSemi-Private/Resort4.7516117647119
Green fee: $70-$145
What they're saying: "This course is even better than advertised! Love the elevation changes and hilly fairways. Greens were fast but fair and I was able to read them well. The tee boxes were almost perfect which was extremely impressive in mid-August. Overall really nice layout and excellent course conditions. 100% will play again" - paulweaver1228
-
Sandy Pines Golf Club
Green fee: $35-$55+
What they're saying: "Got a Hot Deal for $40 and could not have had a better time. This course is very well-maintained. The layout is super fun. The carts are nice. Pace of play was fast. Range was nice. Greens are quick and smooth. Play here ASAP!" - mattlikestogolf
-
The Highlands Golf Club at Fisher MountainFranklin, West VirginiaPublic/Resort4.8725294118138
What they're saying: "It was a amazing course. Very clean and well taken care of. Was a fun course with the elevation of the different holes. I can’t wait to return. I’m 1 1/2 hours away and was worth the drive and the money!!!" - Jtgoin
-
The Rawls Golf Course at Texas Tech
Green fee: $63-$94
What they're saying: "It had a great feel to the course. Great job of routing, Lots of activity around the greens. Two great par 3's on front 9. Back to back Par 5's to finish on the back, the only hole that I didn't like was 18. I would really like to play in summer when the grass is active. The greens rolled nice for winter. Food was a great value. Tom Doak is one of the greatest designers or our time." - undgolf
-
Sultan's Run Golf Club
Green fee: $50-$105
What they're saying: "I have always loved this course. The staff is so friendly, the course is in great shape and is really scenic. No residential areas to mar the scenery. Holes 15-17 are really nice and the par 3's have real character. Don't miss this diamond in Southern Indiana." - Boone43atc
-
FarmLinks Golf Club
Green fee: $130-$150
What they're saying: "I’ve always heard amazing things about this place, and the course is even better than the hype. It’s designed so perfectly into the landscape, and the conditions were immaculate. Hole #5 especially is one of the most amazing individual holes I’ve ever seen. The staff friendliness and accommodation was also second to none. It’s a public course, with a country club level of service." - BamaHoosier
-
Annbriar Golf Course
Green fee: $50-$75
What they're saying: "Annbriar is a top notch golf course. An excellent course to play your fall/winter golf. The course is beautiful with dormant fairway zoysia grass contrasting with the lush green grass of the rough. The greens are in outstanding shape. There was nothing to complain about at this course. One of the best in the St. Louis Metro area." - lcbgolf
-
Black Lake Golf Club
Green fee: $58-$88
What they're saying: "Every hole could be on a postcard. The holes are lined with trees, but fairways are wide enough to be fair." -RG216656B8F1DD05B4BF
-
Champions Pointe Golf Club
What they're saying: "Excellent weather, great course conditions and a 3 hour round of quiet golf. A great afternoon. As always the course was excellent. Looking forward to several equally great fall rounds." - jimlindberg
-
Rams Hill Golf ClubBorrego Springs, CaliforniaSemi-Private/Resort4.4675235294630
Green fee: $130-$220
What they're saying: "Rams Hill is one of the top courses in SoCal. The course is always in great shape. The layout is challenging, but fair. They recently renovated the greens and they are rolling pure. The scenery is gorgeous and nothing can prepare you for the Borrego sky at night. The restaurant is solid. The service is amazing. Everyone is so friendly. Shoutout to Robert and Will for creating memorable events and unforgettable buddy trips." - Googlaw
-
Atkins Golf Club at the University of IllinoisUrbana, IllinoisPublic4.692262
Green fee: $69-$89
What they're saying: "Course was in great shape considering so early in (the) season. This was our first time here. Layout is challenging, but fair. Rough definitely penalized you if you missed fairway. Bunkers were well maintained. We will play here again! Looking forward to seeing how this plays in season." - bigguy35er
-
Blackthorn Golf Club
Green fee: $39-$84
What they're saying: "This is very nice layout. It’s long and it’s challenging from every aspect. It’s fun and it’s (a) great course to play. Put (it) on your bucket list." - Hitman2001
-
Meadowlark HillsKearney, NebraskaPublic/Municipal4.775917647197
Green fee: $27-$31
What they're saying: "Played with two foursomes and everyone loved the course. Several interesting holes and greens were excellent." - u314164557083
-
Prairie View Golf Club
Green fee: $105-$115
What they're saying: "For the price my expectations were high. This place delivered. Beautiful bunkering, great variety of holes, and the boxes/fairways/greens were perfect. Lots of penalty areas and chest high grass if you hit some foul balls, so a challenging course for sure." - mholmberg51
-
Harbor Shores
Green fee: $120-$225
What they're saying: "The history behind this course and what it's become are phenomenal. Every hole presents its challenges and are all unique but plays fair. It's not the course that beats you up. If you don't hit the ball in your intended position, your bound to pay strokes. I've played a lot of Michigan golf and this one matches any of the best. Jack Nicklaus design has put all lot of thought and strategy into making this a PGA quality course what it is. Being a signature course will ensure that its quality will always (be) there." - kreefta
-
University Ridge Golf Course
Green fee: $65-$119
What they're saying: "The course was in fantastic condition. Well worth the green fees. I really liked that you got 2 different styles of play. The front was more open and links style, where the back was more wooded and had a totally different vibe. The course was challenging without being gimmicky. The greens were fast but once you got the touch they rolled true. Definitely worth the money." - BAZiegler
-
Crumpin-Fox ClubBernardston, MassachusettsSemi-Private4.7666588235489
Green fee: $50-$139
What they're saying: "Crumpin Fox is in a class by itself. They have one of the finest courses that I have ever played. The Staff is exceptional, the course is magnificent, and we had stellar fall conditions and an uncrowded course. It was truly perfect!" - Lavignejohnmichael
-
The Club at Lac La Belle
Green fee: $150-$180
What they're saying: "I came to Wisconsin to play the big three; Whistling Straits, Erin Hills and Sand Valley. I simply wanted to add a warm up round and chose Lac La Belle. I’m glad I did it is maintained meticulously. Beautiful! It has a great layout. The staff is very friendly and helpful. A bonus is the putting course with music playing in the background. Don’t miss this GEM! Perhaps everyone in Wisconsin knows about it. But as an out-of-state guest I’m glad I found it." - Shane5861704
-
White Horse Golf Club
Green fee: $42-$79
What they're saying: "Such a fun course it is challenging but also fair. If you haven’t played I would definitely recommend going there!" - u2300774