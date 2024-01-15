Top 25 Public Golf Course Layouts - Golfers' Choice 2024

For many golfers, the layout is the No. 1 priority for their golf experience.

They can forgive a few rough spots in conditioning or an inattentive staff if the course is just plain fun to play. A good routing and layout can make up for a lot of shortcomings.

These 25 public golf courses consistently rated highly for the quality of their layouts in GolfPass reviews from 2023. They had to offer public tee times and gather at least 10 reviews to be eligible for this list.

