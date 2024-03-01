Top 20 Golf Courses in Alabama - Golfers' Choice 2024

More than 2,000 reviews helped determine Alabama's most popular public golf courses according to our community of reviewers.
Tim Gavrich
,
The lake comes into view at Gunter's Landing in Alabama.

What are the top public golf courses in Alabama?

It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.

We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least two reviews in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Alabama or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.

Alabama golf courses reviewed in 2023: 58
Reviews of Alabama golf courses in 2023: 2,130

The 20 best public golf courses in Alabama

  1. FarmLinks Golf Club
    FarmLinks at Pursell Farms
    FarmLinks at Pursell Farms
    Sylacauga, Alabama
    Public/Resort
    4.8646470588
    266
    Green fee: $100
    What they're saying: "From the time we passed through the gates, we were already building expectations of what lies ahead. The winding roads, manicured intersections, and beautifully arranged flowers made us feel special. Everything was well put together and made you feel at home. The staff was warm and very engaging. As for the links, simply put, a blast! I don’t recall seeing a car drive by the entire front nine. There are at least three “Kodak Moments” holes. You have to have your camera ready to remember moments like these. The greens were rolling slower this day, but I can see them speeding up quite nicely any given day. They rolled true and were consistent. One of the funnest courses I’ve played and definitely plenty of room for forgiveness off the tee box. Play it, you won’t regret it." - James5630822

  2. Cypress Lakes Golf & Country Club
    Cypress Lakes Golf & Country Club
    Muscle Shoals, Alabama
    Semi-Private
    4.8333333333
    3
    Green fee: $45
    What they're saying: "Played in the Alabama heat but it was very nice. Rented clubs and the staff was super friendly and helpful and we got nice clubs. Good value for money. Will play again." - Logi8583948

  3. Gunter's Landing
    Gunter's Landing GC: #1
    Gunter's Landing Golf Club
    Guntersville, Alabama
    Semi-Private
    4.7617647059
    347
    Green fee: $50
    What they're saying: "Well worth the trip and a great challenge with some tight fairways and lots of hills. Riding only, which is a good thing because you would be smoked walking between holes." - chiphead160

  4. Kiva Dunes Golf Course
    Kiva Dunes GC
    Kiva Dunes Golf Course
    Gulf Shores, Alabama
    Resort
    4.7810588235
    588
    Green fee: $70
    What they're saying: "The course was in really great condition however the greens were a little firmer than I was expecting, but they rolled great and had no issues. The staff did not seem very welcoming as I stood there for a bit with 4 of them talking among themselves before just telling me I was good to go. They didn't offer anything or ask if I had any questions about playing there. This was the 4th time I have played here and is still my favorite course to play while in Gulf Shores area." - sparkyshores

  5. Capitol Hill Golf Club
    Capitol Hill GC - Judge: #4
    Capitol Hill Golf Club - Judge Course
    Prattville, Alabama
    Public
    4.8098588235
    76
    Green fee: $65
    What they're saying: "This is a tough course from any set of tees. The granite stone at the first tee that reads "you will be judged" couldn't be more true. The course, almost completely, met the expectations of Alabama's RTJ courses. However, the greens fell short of expectations. ... Nonetheless, the course is immensely challenging with several scenic holes, couples distance with strategy and shot placement, and an overall incredible value for an unique incredible golf experience." - refrowland

  6. The Craft Farms Resort - Cypress Bend
    Craft Farms Resort: Clubhouse
    Cypress Bend at The Craft Farms Resort
    Gulf Shores, Alabama
    Semi-Private
    4.6904941176
    199
    Green fee: $95
    What they're saying: "This course was amazing. One of the best I have played this year. Greens were in excellent shape. Fairways were immaculate. Staff and food was right on point. I will be going again." - u993543901

  7. Craft Farms Resort - Cotton Creek
    Craft Farms Resort
    Cotton Creek at The Craft Farms Resort
    Gulf Shores, Alabama
    Semi-Private
    4.5902117647
    147
    Green fee: $75
    What they're saying: "Enjoyed Cotton Creek. Staff very friendly and helpful. The course had nice fairways and greens and was quite challenging from the Blue tees especially with the winds blowing in on the back nine. Would recommend. A “private club like” experience." - JJaeggi

  8. Peninsula Golf & Racquet Club
    Peninsula Golf & Racquet Club
    Peninsula Golf & Racquet Club - Cypress/Marsh Course
    Gulf Shores, Alabama
    Resort
    4.6306705882
    173
    Green fee: $100
    What they're saying: "The staff was very friendly and accommodating. Quality conditions were to be expected and absolutely delivered for the price point. The greens were well maintained and rolled smoothly. Though the price point was intimidating for a mid-high handicapper like myself, I absolutely would've felt comfortable taking a beginner with me. Nothing pretentious or self-important about this place at all. Great experience!" - dtgonzo

  9. Cherokee Ridge Country Club
    Cherokee Ridge CC
    Cherokee Ridge Country Club
    Union Grove, Alabama
    Semi-Private/Resort
    4.4349
    502
    Green fee: $50
    What they're saying: "Cherokee Ridge has seen numerous improvements in course conditions in the past 18 months or so. The new greens are incredible now. The fairways are thicker even with scarce rain this summer. And thank God or someone on the new management staff flipped the nines back correctly. As I write this a trackhoe was working on (hole) number 2's bunkers. I hope he continues on through the rest of the course as many are gravel laden." - gregarnold1959

  10. Goose Pond Colony Resort - Lake Course
    Goose Pond Colony Resort
    Goose Pond Colony Resort - Lake Course
    Scottsboro, Alabama
    Public
    4.5111176471
    198
    Green fee: $50
    What they're saying: "The course is in great shape! I’ve been playing here for over 20 years and today was the best shape ever! The fairways are lush and the ball sits up well. The greens were aerated and are still a tad bumpy but rolled fast and true!" - BobMounter

  11. The Bridges at Tartan Pines
    The Bridges at Tartan Pines
    The Bridges at Tartan Pines
    Enterprise, Alabama
    Semi-Private
    4.3748294118
    43
    Green fee: $50
    What they're saying: "Greens are always in great shape, love the challenging layout of the back 9. Pro shop staff are always fantastic." - Aok123

  12. Ballantrae Golf Club
    Ballantrae GC: #9
    Ballantrae Golf Club
    Pelham, Alabama
    Municipal
    4.5550352941
    216
    Green fee: $70
    What they're saying: "Course was in really good shape, including the greens. Real nice course." - tdhgolf

  13. Blackberry Trail Golf Course
    Blackberry Trail GC
    Blackberry Trail Golf Course
    Florence, Alabama
    Public/Municipal
    4.4834647059
    92
    Green fee: $45
    What they're saying: "As always-an excellent golf experience! Fairways and greens are in wonderful shape!!" - BobMounter

  14. Goose Pond Colony Resort - Plantation Course
    Goose Pond Colony Resort
    Goose Pond Colony Resort - Plantation Course
    Scottsboro, Alabama
    Public
    4.4397
    202
    Green fee: $30
    What they're saying: "I love playing at this course even though it’s 45 minutes from my home. The layout is great and I have never ran into anyone out there with bad etiquette. Very peaceful and just a fun place to play." - Smith256

  15. Oaks Golf Club at Oak Mountain State Park
    Oaks GC at Oak Mountain State Park: #10
    Oaks Golf Club at Oak Mountain State Park
    Pelham, Alabama
    Public
    4.3902166667
    65
    Write Review

    Green fee: $41
    What they're saying: "This course is in very good condition, was enjoyable to play, and is a great value. I was staying in the campground so it was very convenient. I played as a single and the starter got me going very quickly." - hrball5093

  16. Grand National Golf Course
    Lakes at Grand National GC: #15
    The Lake at Grand National Golf Course
    Opelika, Alabama
    Public
    4.6514470588
    70
    Write Review

    Green fee: $45
    What they're saying: "A fun round with many interesting and challenging holes. Great practice facility." - andyselig

  17. Limestone Springs Golf Club
    Limestone Springs GC: #7
    Limestone Springs Golf Club
    Oneonta, Alabama
    Semi-Private
    4.5582352941
    275
    Green fee: $64
    What they're saying: "Course was in great shape for winter time and the greens were A+. When I (saw) it for $37 on GolfNow I was gone!" - jroper1980

  18. Azalea City Golf Course
    Azalea City GC: #10
    Azalea City Golf Course
    Mobile, Alabama
    Public/Municipal
    4.3493352941
    308
    Green fee: $29
    What they're saying: "This course was exceptional. I really enjoyed it and couldn't believe it's a park course. Congrats to the people that run and maintain it.5 stars." - cj1221

  19. Dogwood Hills Golf Club
    Dogwood Hills GC
    Dogwood Hills Golf Club
    Flat Rock, Alabama
    Public/Resort
    3.3598352941
    185
    Green fee: $35
    What they're saying: "This little gem has picturesque rolling landscapes and perfect bent grass greens. Got me hooked." - gregarnold1959

  20. Cider Ridge Golf Club
    Cider Ridge GC: Clubhouse, #18
    Cider Ridge Golf Club
    Oxford, Alabama
    Public
    4.3004588235
    238
    Green fee: $35
    What they're saying: "Played this course on Labor Day weekend, wasn’t crowded and the pace of play was good throughout the round. Couple small imperfections on the edge of the greens but well kept course. Flat front nine was a nice warmup for the intricate back nine up and down the mountain." - acole96

Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,100 courses and written about golf destinations in 25 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
