Best 5 Public Golf Courses in Wyoming - Golfers' Choice 2026

Cowboys love golf, too.
That might be why Wyoming sports a decent selection of top public golf courses.
GolfPass releases a Top 5 Public Golf Courses in Wyoming every March thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.
Each course needed at least one review and at least some public access to qualify. We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly for public golfers. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).
Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Wyoming or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round.
Wyoming golf courses reviewed in 2025: 10
Reviews of Wyoming golf courses in 2025: 32
How the Rankings Are Determined
Review Requirements
We analyzed nearly 26,000 reviews of Wyoming golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least one review by real golfers to be eligible.
GolfPass Rating Index
This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).
Who This List Is Best For
Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.
Best Public Golf Courses in Wyoming
-
Star Valley View Golf CourseAfton, WyomingPublic/Municipal4.592997198949
Green fee: $35-$40
Green fee: $35-$40

What they're saying: "Course was in great shape, setting is very nice. Pine trees , creek and some ponds with trout in them. Only a few other people on the course when we played on Oct. 2. Not a tough layout but enough to make it interesting and very enjoyable. Staff is very friendly and treat you like they appreciate your business." - Kcace1951
-
Cottonwood at Torrington Golf CourseTorrington, WyomingPublic/Municipal4.70588235297
Green fee: $40-$60
What they're saying: "Staff very friendly! Front nine is very friendly, but (the) back nine will have you thinking about your life choices! Lol. (The) Greens are smooth and fast! A must play!" - Cacousin
-
Kendrick Golf Course
Green fee: $44-$66
What they're saying: "The views from almost Every hole on the course can not be described. Course was a tough walk as the terrain is very hilly. The conditions are some of the best I have experienced this season. While this is the only course I have played in Wyoming, this is a must play for any golf trip in the area." - Hornedwoodchuck
Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Wyoming
With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are a few other suggestions of the best public golf courses in Wyoming to play.
-
Riverton Country Club
Green fee: $35-$60
What they're saying: "The golf course is well laid out and in very good condition. The greens are fast and true, but the fairways are a little slow. A great day of golf!" - Delbert1850404
-
White Mountain Golf Course
Green fee: $39-$47
What they're saying: "Excellent golf course one I grew up on but the course really needs to fix up the fairways and get rid of all the gophers." - GolfPass Reviewer
Comments (0)