Best 5 Public Golf Courses in Wyoming - Golfers' Choice 2026

Discover Wyoming’s best public golf courses for 2026. Start planning your next round with our list.
Cottonwood at Torrington GC
A view of a tee from Cottonwood at Torrington Golf Course

Cowboys love golf, too.

That might be why Wyoming sports a decent selection of top public golf courses.

GolfPass releases a Top 5 Public Golf Courses in Wyoming every March thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Each course needed at least one review and at least some public access to qualify. We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly for public golfers. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Wyoming or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round.

Wyoming golf courses reviewed in 2025: 10
Reviews of Wyoming golf courses in 2025: 32

How the Rankings Are Determined

  • Review Requirements

    We analyzed nearly 26,000 reviews of Wyoming golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least one review by real golfers to be eligible.

  • GolfPass Rating Index

    This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

  • Who This List Is Best For

    Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.

Best Public Golf Courses in Wyoming

  1. Star Valley View Golf Course

    Star Valley View GC
    Star Valley View Golf Course
    Afton, Wyoming
    Public/Municipal
    4.5929971989
    49
    Green fee: $35-$40
    What they're saying: "Course was in great shape, setting is very nice. Pine trees , creek and some ponds with trout in them. Only a few other people on the course when we played on Oct. 2. Not a tough layout but enough to make it interesting and very enjoyable. Staff is very friendly and treat you like they appreciate your business." - Kcace1951

  2. Cottonwood at Torrington Golf Course

    Cottonwood at Torrington GC
    Cottonwood at Torrington Golf Course
    Torrington, Wyoming
    Public/Municipal
    4.7058823529
    7
    Green fee: $40-$60
    What they're saying: "Staff very friendly! Front nine is very friendly, but (the) back nine will have you thinking about your life choices! Lol. (The) Greens are smooth and fast! A must play!" - Cacousin

  3. Kendrick Golf Course

    Kendrick GC
    Kendrick Golf Course
    Sheridan, Wyoming
    Public/Municipal
    3.8333333333
    2
    Green fee: $44-$66
    What they're saying: "The views from almost Every hole on the course can not be described. Course was a tough walk as the terrain is very hilly. The conditions are some of the best I have experienced this season. While this is the only course I have played in Wyoming, this is a must play for any golf trip in the area." - Hornedwoodchuck

    Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Wyoming

    With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are a few other suggestions of the best public golf courses in Wyoming to play.

    Shooting Star of Jackson Hole: #16
    Shooting Star of Jackson Hole
    Teton Village, Wyoming
    Private/Community
    0.0
    0
    Rochelle Ranch GC
    Rochelle Ranch Golf Course
    Rawlins, Wyoming
    Municipal
    4.3333333333
    21
    Jackson Hole Golf & Tennis Club
    Jackson Hole Golf & Tennis Club
    Jackson, Wyoming
    Semi-Private
    5.0
    2
  4. Riverton Country Club

    Riverton CC
    Riverton Country Club
    Riverton, Wyoming
    Semi-Private
    4.3333333333
    11
    Green fee: $35-$60
    What they're saying: "The golf course is well laid out and in very good condition. The greens are fast and true, but the fairways are a little slow. A great day of golf!" - Delbert1850404

  5. White Mountain Golf Course

    White Mountain GC
    White Mountain Golf Course - Desert Nine
    Rock Springs, Wyoming
    Municipal
    4.0
    1
    Green fee: $39-$47
    What they're saying: "Excellent golf course one I grew up on but the course really needs to fix up the fairways and get rid of all the gophers." - GolfPass Reviewer

Golfers' Choice 2026
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.

