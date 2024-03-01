Top 10 Golf Courses in Iowa - Golfers' Choice 2024

What are the top public golf courses in Iowa?
It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.
We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least two reviews in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.
Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Iowa or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.
Iowa golf courses reviewed in 2023: 22
Reviews of Iowa golf courses in 2023: 124
The 10 best public golf courses in Iowa
Stone Creek Golf Course
Green fee: $45
What they're saying: "This is a great course. Set up for fun and challenging as well. Clubhouse is beautiful as well. For the value you cannot beat this. Love the grass." - Tim1759042
Blue Top Ridge At RiversideRiverside, IowaPublic/Resort4.793841176551
Green fee: $85
What they're saying: "I had 3 friends join me for a day on the course. We are all in the 10- 14 hdcp range from the senior tees. This course provided just enough challenge for us all, we scored well and feel like we played a great round of golf. That is what I am always looking for in a course. We all decided we would make a return trip yet this summer. Thanks!!" - reyn101
The Preserve at Rathbun Lake
Green fee: $55
What they're saying: "Beautiful course. There wasn’t a ton of rough between the fairways and the prairie grass so you had to be somewhat accurate. Big greens, well kept tee boxes and some very picturesque holes. We had a good time." - u9679437
Okoboji View Golf Course
Green fee: $79
What they're saying: "We decided to get some golf in in early October and chose this course down by Okoboji to try out. The course had a great layout (and) was in very good shape considering a storm had moved through the night before and we had a good time. I encourage others to give this course a try and I think they will come away with the same thoughts" - Sdamg4657
Otter Creek Golf Course
Green fee: $56
What they're saying: "Otter reminds me of Links style golf. The day I played it was very links style! 35 degrees and very windy!" - WGAgolf
Briggs Woods Golf Course
Green fee: $24
What they're saying: "Overall, Briggs Woods was better than my expectations- I did get a great deal, yet even at regular pricing would have felt it was a good option. Tight wooded back 9 will give most golfers both a good time and the occasional frustration. Front nine was nice, through rolling hills - making it seem like it almost plays longer than you’d think based on tee to green yardages - but that was a good thing. Greens are in great shape, maybe even considered fast for Iowa. Went as a couple, and the Mrs. enjoyed it as well." - ericboatwright
Grand Falls Casino & Golf ResortLarchwood, IowaResort4.470147058825
Green fee: NA
What they're saying: "Comfortable carts. Course in great condition. Did the best with what they had to work with. Smelled a bit close to the 18th waterfall feature as it was turned off. Challenging holes and glad we stopped off on our cross country trip. Paid for the round from the slots." - u000005212932
Dodge Riverside Golf ClubCouncil Bluffs, IowaPublic/Municipal4.332388235379
Green fee: $26
What they're saying: "Staff was friendly and the pace of play was good. People really need to fix their divots on the greens. They were either fixed poorly or not touched at all. My friend and I fixed at least two to three divots on each green and weren’t nearly close getting them all!" - kbohaboj
River Bend Golf CourseStory City, IowaPublic4.308823529412
Green fee: $30
What they're saying: "Have played this course before but this was the best condition I've ever seen this course. Fairways were great and the greens were outstanding. Greens putted very true and had good pace. The weather was perfect, warm and sunny. Clubhouse people were perfect and very nice. Had a good chat with the afternoon lady! Will always have this course on my list to play because it is a real treat to golf here." - jewellbirdies
Three Elms Golf Course
Green fee: $22
What they're saying: "Played the back tees at just under 3,000 (yards) and was very generous landing areas. ... Number 4 green complex was very Scottish-like! ... birdie on this short but interesting hole." - cormier35