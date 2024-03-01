Top 5 Golf Courses in New Mexico - Golfers' Choice 2024

Our reviewers help determine New Mexico's most popular public golf courses.
Tim Gavrich
,
The par-3 11th at Black Mesa plays uphill into a box canyon.

What are the top public golf courses in New Mexico?

It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.

We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least two reviews in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in New Mexico or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.

New Mexico golf courses reviewed in 2023: 19
Reviews of New Mexico golf courses in 2023: 373

The 5 best public golf courses in New Mexico

  1. Black Mesa Golf Club
    Black Mesa GC
    Black Mesa Golf Club
    Española, New Mexico
    Public
    4.8287176471
    72
    Write Review

    Green fee: $65
    What they're saying: "Everything about the course is first class. The fairways are in great shape, the greens rolled true and the staff is super friendly. If this is your first time playing this course, please be prepared to take several pictures. This is the only course that I have ever played where any one of the 18 holes can be considered the "Signature Hole". Play this course, you will not be disappointed." - LorneAPrince

  2. Rockwind Community Links
    Rockwind Community Links - Championship: #18
    View Tee Times
    Rockwind Community Links - Championship Course
    Hobbs, New Mexico
    Public/Municipal
    4.8483647059
    68
    Write Review

    Green fee: $41
    What they're saying: "What a shocker! I was just passing thru Hobbs on my way to Phoenix and stopped into play a quick 18. What a surprise. This course is possibly the best maintained course that I have ever played. If I could give it 6 stars I would. You must play this course if you are anywhere near Hobbs!" - stonesg

  3. Pinon Hills Golf Course
    Pinon Hills GC: #1
    View Tee Times
    Pinon Hills Golf Course
    Farmington, New Mexico
    Public/Municipal
    4.61955
    116
    Write Review

    Green fee: $63
    What they're saying: "This course has the right combination (of) beauty and challenge to make you never want to stop playing. I love coming here. It can and will give you fits of rage in one moment and then reward you with waves of euphoria the next. If you are ever in the Four Corners area, you must make time to play it." - u314163598849

  4. Angel Fire Resort Country Club
    Angel Fire Resort CC: Clubhouse
    View Tee Times
    Angel Fire Resort Country Club
    Angel Fire, New Mexico
    Private/Resort
    4.5625117647
    59
    Write Review

    Green fee: $95
    What they're saying: "The Angel Fire Resort course has many beautiful views and enough challenges for all players. The course is in very good shape. I was lucky enough to play with a charter member who graciously gave advice on where to land, etc. We had a thoroughly enjoyable time. In August, the weather was perfect." - u314159664556

  5. Scott Park Golf Links
    The University GC At Scott Park
    View Tee Times
    Scott Park Golf Links
    Silver City, New Mexico
    Municipal
    4.2352882353
    22
    Write Review

    Green fee: $25
    What they're saying: "The course was outstanding, not too challenging of a layout, but definitely requires some strategic play. It’s got some deceptive distances, a great layout that shows off the local environment, and the course was really well kept! The cart paths could use some work for sure, but that’s really my only complaint! All of the staff was super friendly, and a Saturday tee time for $15 wouldn’t get a complaint on a bad course, and it certainly won’t for a course that was as fun as Scott Park! One of the most enjoyable rounds I’ve played in a while!" - AWhite360

Golfers' Choice 2024
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,100 courses and written about golf destinations in 25 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
0 Comments
Streamsong Resort - Red Course: #14
Streamsong Resort - Red Course: #14
Golfers' Choice 2023
View all the Golfers' Choice 2023 lists, including all 50 states.
Rochelle Ranch Golf Course - 13th
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
Rancho San Lucas - hole 3
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
sand creek station.jpeg
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
Mauna Lani Resort - South Course - 7th
Golfers' Choice
4 Min Read
Winter Park GC
Golfers' Choice
4 Min Read
Dorado Beach Resort - East golf course - 4th
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read

More from the author

Stonelick Hills Golf Course - hole 9
Golfers' Choice
5 Min Read
reserve-vineyards-north-triple-green.jpg
Golfers' Choice
4 Min Read
Thunder Bayou Golf Links: #4
Golfers' Choice
3 Min Read
Sultan's Run GC: #18
Golfers' Choice
5 Min Read
Spooky Brook GC
Golfers' Choice
4 Min Read
Lake Region GC
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read

Popular

Royal County Down - 2015 Irish Open
Articles
6 Min Read
Grass Clippings - night golf
Articles
2 Min Read
2024-new-irons.jpg
Articles
6 Min Read
Capital One's The Match IX
Articles
4 Min Read
Read More
Now Reading
Top 5 Golf Courses in New Mexico - Golfers' Choice 2024
Search Near Me