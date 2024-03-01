Top 5 Golf Courses in New Mexico - Golfers' Choice 2024

What are the top public golf courses in New Mexico?

It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.

We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least two reviews in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in New Mexico or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.

New Mexico golf courses reviewed in 2023: 19

Reviews of New Mexico golf courses in 2023: 373