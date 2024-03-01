Top 5 Golf Courses in New Mexico - Golfers' Choice 2024

What are the top public golf courses in New Mexico?
It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.
We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least two reviews in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.
Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in New Mexico or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.
New Mexico golf courses reviewed in 2023: 19
Reviews of New Mexico golf courses in 2023: 373
The 5 best public golf courses in New Mexico
-
Black Mesa Golf Club
Green fee: $65
What they're saying: "Everything about the course is first class. The fairways are in great shape, the greens rolled true and the staff is super friendly. If this is your first time playing this course, please be prepared to take several pictures. This is the only course that I have ever played where any one of the 18 holes can be considered the "Signature Hole". Play this course, you will not be disappointed." - LorneAPrince
-
Rockwind Community LinksHobbs, New MexicoPublic/Municipal4.848364705968
Green fee: $41
What they're saying: "What a shocker! I was just passing thru Hobbs on my way to Phoenix and stopped into play a quick 18. What a surprise. This course is possibly the best maintained course that I have ever played. If I could give it 6 stars I would. You must play this course if you are anywhere near Hobbs!" - stonesg
-
Pinon Hills Golf CourseFarmington, New MexicoPublic/Municipal4.61955116
Green fee: $63
What they're saying: "This course has the right combination (of) beauty and challenge to make you never want to stop playing. I love coming here. It can and will give you fits of rage in one moment and then reward you with waves of euphoria the next. If you are ever in the Four Corners area, you must make time to play it." - u314163598849
-
Angel Fire Resort Country ClubAngel Fire, New MexicoPrivate/Resort4.562511764759
Green fee: $95
What they're saying: "The Angel Fire Resort course has many beautiful views and enough challenges for all players. The course is in very good shape. I was lucky enough to play with a charter member who graciously gave advice on where to land, etc. We had a thoroughly enjoyable time. In August, the weather was perfect." - u314159664556
-
Scott Park Golf Links
Green fee: $25
What they're saying: "The course was outstanding, not too challenging of a layout, but definitely requires some strategic play. It’s got some deceptive distances, a great layout that shows off the local environment, and the course was really well kept! The cart paths could use some work for sure, but that’s really my only complaint! All of the staff was super friendly, and a Saturday tee time for $15 wouldn’t get a complaint on a bad course, and it certainly won’t for a course that was as fun as Scott Park! One of the most enjoyable rounds I’ve played in a while!" - AWhite360