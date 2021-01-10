For the Canada Golfers' Choice 2021 Top 25, we're seeking the best value among the courses in the country by scanning your reviews from 2020. We combined a course's overall and value star-rating averages from reviews submitted by our community throughout the year. Golf courses must be public-access and green fees must be available under $100 for this list.
Courses needed a minimum of 10 reviews in 2020 to be considered. Click on each course link to learn more from your fellow golfers about what makes the experience stand out.
Canada golf courses reviewed in 2020: 697
Reviews of Canada golf courses in 2020: 17,616
Want to get involved? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.
-
Fenwick, Ontario
Green fees: $85-99
What they're saying: "A beautifully laid out and maintained course with clean fairways, good cart paths, excellent greens and well manicured roughs." - WiseGolfGuy
-
Campbell River, B.C.
Green fees: $85-99
What they're saying: "It is always a joy to play. The grounds are amazing and the staff are always welcoming and friendly the amenities are perfect. Everything is well-kept and well done." - u7865551
-
Yorkton, Saskatchewan | Read reviews
Green fees: $39-44
What they're saying: "The course is beautiful, well cared for and a challenge for any golfer. The new holes are awesome!" - Sue63
-
Mission, B.C. | (9 holes)
Green fees: $52-72
What they're saying: "An hour drive to get to this course and well worth it. Fairways and greens in great condition. Friendly staff and beautiful location. Will definitely return many more times." - rb030557, Top 500 contrbutor
-
Niagara Falls, Ontario
Green fees: $79-105
What they're saying: "What a nice layout. Course is in great condition and the staff are wonderful. Get here to play if you can!
" - pashaoneputt, Top 500 Contributor
-
Ballantrae, Ontario
Green fees: $85
What they're saying: "Sunny and bright maple leaves made the game play feel like in haven! Friendly staff and quick pace, one can not ask for more!" - mmai840
-
Eganville, Ontario
Green fees: $32-50
What they're saying: "So glad to have been able to get a round in at this gem of a course in the Ottawa Valley! A great layout, in good condition." - belleforebirdie
-
Elbow, Saskatchewan
Green fees: $40-47
What they're saying: "Excellent shape with just the right amount of bunkers, Ravines and water . Greens in great shape!" - Malapou
-
Ajax, Ontario (27 holes)
Green fees: $67-70
What they're saying: "Discovered Deer Creek Golf course and we haven’t looked back. Played every week since." - Changt
-
Kanata, Ontario
Green fees: $51-61
What they're saying: "Great condition, helpful staff, really great layout. They use the water & forest really well in making the most of their property."
- mattcooper14
-
Truro, Nova Scotia
Green fees: $64-70
What they're saying: "Considering we have not had a lot of rain the greens and fairways are in top shape. Hat of to the maintenance crew." - lovasi
-
Guelph, Ontario
Green fees: $50-70
What they're saying: "This course is in great shape. Fairways are mint, BUNKERS are soft and great and overall a beauty trek. Driving range and practice facilities are great as well." - gsxrj
-
Morrisburg, Ontario
Green fees: $49-55
What they're saying: "Played this course many times this season and the conditions seem to get better and better. Greens are always in amazing condition...fast...smooth and true. Staff is always friendly and treat their clients with professionalism and respect." - statcanjim
-
Fort Erie, Ontario
Green fees: $50-78
What they're saying: "A real Stanley Thompson test! All the challenge is inside 100 yards. Will put your irons, wedges and putter to the test." - pashaoneputt
-
Seaforth, Ontario
Green fees: $50-65
What they're saying: "Great course with a challenging layout. Awesome to have a free driving range to get warmed up before playing." - cpellett20
-
Niagara Falls, Ontario
Green fees: $79-99
What they're saying: "Fantastic shape and scenery. Challenging and most enjoyable golf course. Conditions of the fairways and greens could not be any better." - Dogman101
-
Campbell River, B.C. | Read reviews
Green fees: $49-69
What they're saying: "Beautiful surroundings for a course whose fairways are in magnificent condition, and greens are challenging." - tonynicol
-
Ennismore, Ontario
Green fees: $57-66
What they're saying: "Just a great course. Lots of variation in the holes: uphill, downhill, over water, intimidating bunkers, narrow fairways, wide fairways ..... Never have any regrets about playing Quarry." - JMacJ
-
Sicamous, British Columbia
Green fees: 65-85
What they're saying: "Truly enjoyed this golf course. Very well maintained. The greens are very challenging. Some of the views are truly beautiful." -u4327651
-
Teulon, Manitoba
Green fees: $35-39
What they're saying: "The Course was in great condition the greens were smooth and quick very well maintained I would golf this any time." donginter
-
Renfrew, Ontario
Green fees: $35-53
What they're saying: "Fun layout too, linksish on the front then it moves up into Canadian shield hills for the back." - Robert4953810
-
Caledon, Ontario
Green fees: $57-84
What they're saying: "This course has everything that you would want. Some holes are very friendly while others make you think." - kabtab
-
Squamish, B.C.
Green fees: $75-80
What they're saying: "Great value for money. Killer scenery. Very walkable with lots of challenges holes. Love this course." stookie187
-
Oliver, B.C.
Green fees: $64-75
What they're saying: "The course was in pristine condition the whole experience is a spiritual." - champandsport
-
Selkirk, Manitoba
Green fees: $42-49
What they're saying: "Have not played this course in over 25 years! It was a pleasure - started a bit early - pace of play was superb - and course conditions were very good." -
Gary1725312, Top 500 Contributor