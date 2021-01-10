For the Canada Golfers' Choice 2021 Top 25, we're seeking the best value among the courses in the country by scanning your reviews from 2020. We combined a course's overall and value star-rating averages from reviews submitted by our community throughout the year. Golf courses must be public-access and green fees must be available under $100 for this list.

Courses needed a minimum of 10 reviews in 2020 to be considered. Click on each course link to learn more from your fellow golfers about what makes the experience stand out.

Canada golf courses reviewed in 2020: 697

Reviews of Canada golf courses in 2020: 17,616

Want to get involved? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.